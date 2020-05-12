Voter guide: Phylicia Porter, City Council (10), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Over the past ten years, I’ve been a Community Organizer in West Baltimore’s 40th District, fighting for human rights related to affordable housing, employment, healthcare access, substance abuse & addiction, education, and supporting small businesses. In June 2018, I was elected to the Democratic State Central Committee representing the 40th District in Baltimore City.

Why are you running for office?

Fresh leadership is needed in Baltimore City & Baltimore’s 10th District. I’m running because Baltimore City needs a vision that builds connected communities within District 10 and Baltimore City. If granted a seat on the City Council, I would be the only public health professional. In a city with four major public health institutions, this is a clear need & asset for the City Council. We must fully commit to ensuring every neighborhood is safe, healthy, full of opportunity, and resource-rich in assets needed to truly thrive. I’m running because I’ve already established a career and a track record of working across sectors to build partnerships that deliver results centered on community. I am a leader with experience who brings the perspective of civic leadership from a variety of roles including being a community organizer in West Baltimore, to being a non-profit professional managing multimillion dollar budgets, to being a case manager ensuring neighbors have their basic healthcare needs met. I am the candidate with community centered leadership experience, who already knows how local government works, and who has been working with community leaders to get resources for many West Baltimore communities for nearly seven years. As Councilwoman, I aim to give District 10 the best representation possible.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Public safety comes first, especially for our children and seniors. Beyond stopping the violence, reducing harm to victims, and ending criminalization, safer neighborhoods require honest dialogue on what is really causing criminal activity. Factors include lack of educational opportunities, living-wage jobs, and lack of recreation opportunities for youth. A good career can make all the difference in a person’s life. We must encourage investments and promote policies that support small businesses hiring residents, of all ages, to local jobs with liveable wages.Secondly, the healing of our communities begins with recognizing many of our families are barely making it. Education plays a key role in healing. Our schools must become community schools, blurring the lines between the community and the classroom, and ensuring a local school is a place that both creates a healthy environment for a child and fosters genuine connections throughout the entire community. Resources outside the classroom are critical to the success of students inside the classroom. Youth need healthy recreational options and job opportunities to reach their full potential. Lastly, local government must meet the basic needs of our communities. I will monitor how agencies are providing services throughout the 10th District. Moreover, I will create concrete solutions that ensure all communities are clean, water leaks are fixed, potholes are filled, and transportation connections make sense.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

In the short time the Commissioner has been here in Baltimore, I believe he is doing well in terms of reforming the BPD and trying to rebuild community trust in our police department. However, our city has much more deep-rooted issues which will require more time, resources, and commitment from the Mayoral administration to tackle the violence that is plaguing our neighborhoods. The level of violent crime in our city is unacceptable. We had 348 homicides in 2019 and more than 50 already in 2020. We must change how we prevent, treat, and prosecute criminal activity. That primary responsibility falls to Commissioner Harrison and the Mayoral administration. As Councilwoman, I would evaluate success of the BPD through a true rate reduction of violent crimes & murders in all neighborhoods, transparency of agency operations including fulfilling the lack of the police officers in neighborhoods, and overall collaboration with other public safety agencies. I look forward to advocating for the safety of District 10 communities from Pigtown to Brooklyn and Curtis Bay to Violetville.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

We must ensure our youth are provided with sufficient career development and mentoring opportunities. We should increase and expand youth employment for youth ages 14 to 25, such as year-round YouthWorks & apprenticeship programs. Additionally, we should strategically invest in our vocational schools and make sure they are properly preparing youth for the workforce. Lastly, we have to be honest about why these young men & women are working on the street corners. This is not a socially & economically sustainable way of employment for individuals & families in need. We have to be willing to connect them to affordable housing, quality education, and actual jobs.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Working to protect our City’s public health, I passionately believe that we should have a comprehensive public health approach towards drug use and addiction to include resources for individuals & families related to prevention, treatment, and other indirect resources related to affordable housing, access to recovery centers, and community centered assets to promote long term recovery. My strategies include creation of community- supported safe injection sites, advocacy for addiction understanding in the judicial system, improving accessibility for overdose reversal drugs, such as Narcan, and collaboration with stakeholders like the Baltimore City Health Department, local hospitals, treatment clinics, and public safety agencies.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

I believe that Baltimore City should increase its contribution to BCPSS by 15%, from 14% to 29% of it’s annual operating budget, in order to meet Kirwan obligations. We should do this by: 1) Conducting a thorough audit of the city’s budget and divert all redundant and wasteful spending towards education 2) Improving the city’s water billing process for large businesses and apartment complexes. There are millions of dollars in unpaid and unenforced water bills that could be spent on education -- this is especially important considering the fact city residents are often overburdened and unable to afford their water bills while businesses that can pay up are not being forced to pay their share.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

We must incentivize the investment in minority and small businesses and expand the abilities of nonprofits that work to address safety, health, and equity across Baltimore. First, we must ensure all communities benefit from major construction, development projects, and tax base of non- profit institutions through housing mechanisms such as community land trusts & community development corporations. When new development and construction comes to our City it’s important the communities maximally impacted have the most input on the development. These agreements provide commitments developers and construction companies make to communities to invest in community priorities. Secondly, as Councilwoman, I plan on investing in neighborhood economic drivers, like historic main streets and neighborhood centers. There are so many opportunities for economic development and community revitalization in Baltimore’s historic neighborhoods across District 10. Nearly every neighborhood has a main street or neighborhood center that can be an ideal site for equitable economic development. There are also missed opportunities in partnering with anchor institutions to increase investment in the community and create opportunities for small businesses. The 10th District is home to some important anchor institutions like Medstar Harbor Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital, and Port Covington. With the proper leadership and partnership, these anchors can become true partners with the community, collaborating to build healthy communities.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I think the current balance of power between the Mayor and City Council could be improved. As a measure to restructure the City Government, I fully support a revision to the City Charter to encourage more balanced power dynamics among the Mayor, City Council President, and the 14 Councilmanic districts. Lastly, I want to see changes to the Board of Estimates and believe that we should trim it to a three-person body by removing the mayoral appointments from the BOE.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

One of the critical roles of a City Councilmember is to directly advocate for services to be provided in a timely and effective manner to all communities, regardless of race & socioeconomic status. The job doesn’t stop there. Other roles include fully thinking through policy initiatives that have foreseen & unforeseen circumstances. Important issues the Council has dealt with in the last four years include water equity, mandated $15 livable wage, affordable housing, transportation equity, small business development, and environmental justice related to the Clean Air Act. In the future, as City Councilwoman, I hope to collaborate with all stakeholders involved to reach solutions that benefit District 10 communities. I plan to have an open-door policy for all to participate in the democratic process at City Hall. Any effort that does not effectuate that type of democracy would not be a not-so-smart choice that places the community in detriment.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?