Voter guide: Michael W. Nolet, City Council (10), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I whole heartedly love Baltimore and increasingly see it defined by its problems than by its progress. For too long, we have heard the same tired promises of goodwill and change, but we left with more of the same. There are too many individuals and families that I know from my community who are genuinely hurting. Property taxes are increasing yet our property values are decreasing. Crime and public safety seem to be more focused on futuristic technology and surveillance than at getting to the heart of what causes otherwise good people to do illegal things. Like many Baltimoreans, I am tired of the same ol, same ol rhetoric. For too long, we see the same politicians be re-elected or choose successors and coddle them with massive amounts of donor dollars. The cycle only breeds corruption and indifference. We need to stop this. We need real change for our city.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

As a psychologist (and former engineer), I take a systems approach when examining society’s most persistent problems. My district is plagued by lack of faith in our police and city leaders, substance abuse, homelessness, low educational attainment and profound hopelessness. These issues are undoubtedly intertwined. Solving any of them require a deeper understanding of how they are related and addressing the issues that underly all of them. When government leaders dive in and “fix” problems, they fail to empower individuals. They see their problems as isolated symptoms, not an overall disease. Poverty is thereby remedied by adding one’s name to an already stacked list of publicly financed programs like the current list for the Housing Authority of Baltimore City. These solutions are piecemeal. They do not solve much and only put a Band-Aid on a deeper wound. To finance these makeshift solutions, we’ve raised taxes on the shrinking percentage of homeowners. And after seeing no bang for their bucks, homeowners and businesses have left our great city in droves. This is what happens when Baltimoreans don’t have options—folks vote with their feet and are pushed out of their Charm City. In this election, we have a chance to really effect change for District 10 and inspire a season of innovative ideas.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

The commissioner has a very difficult task. It is easy to blame the police and its leadership for failing to put an end to crime when it is such a pervasive issue in the city. The commissioner must overcome an understaffed force that receives little support from the citizens they have pledged to serve. BCPD issues reflect the challenges across the city as a whole. Our residents do not have faith in our police, but expect officers to fix the problem of violent crime. Witnesses are afraid to come forward. Offenders commit crimes without fear of consequence. Communities are disjointed and members fail to stand up for each other. The BCPD is placing an emphasis on community engagement. Being visibly present in the communities is essential to rebuilding faith. Unfortunately, staff shortages significantly impair our officers’ ability to be present in a meaningful way. The Commissioner needs to increase recruitment. This may require evaluation of police salaries and offering incentives to officers from other jurisdictions to come to Baltimore. For example, the city could increase salaries, could offer officers credit towards retirement and grade for transferring from other jurisdictions. However, no reduction in crime will occur if violent offenders are quickly released back into the streets; we must them accordingly. Inmates need mental health treatment, job training, and a change in mindset regarding their future if we hope to reduce recidivism.We need to start with the families and children. If we fail to restore hope we will fail.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

This question, and others like it, fails to address the complexity of the issues faced by Baltimore City. It is important that we find a way to instill hope and future oriented thinking in our youth, otherwise we condemn the next generation of our youth to become squeegee boys, victims of gun violence, or offenders themselves. We do not have space to lock them up, we do not have police manpower to force them off the street corners. But we CAN work towards creating opportunities for them. We need organizations (churches, mosques, temples, service organizations like Rotary, VFW, etc.) to combine resources for job training for our young people. Likewise, these organizations can band together to address other societal problems such as homelessness, substance abuse, mentoring, etc. so that those who are living on the fringe can have other options and the ability to work toward those opportunities.We have failed our families. Fathers are penalized by an outdated child support system that leaves them in perpetual debt or encourages them to abandon their families. Mothers do not have the community support they need to be actively involved with their children or their children’s school. Parenting, while it can be a joy, is also exhausting and overwhelming. Parent mentors, parent training and emotional support could help our citizens reclaim healthy families.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

Reducing drug addiction requires us to understand what drives drug use. Many substances create a feeling of euphoria. Many of us can relate to the notion of having a beer at the end of a long day. “Feeling good” can be a quick fix for anxiety, depression, or hopelessness. For most of us, we are able to control our substance use, but for others, they develop a dependence on substances. The research into substance abuse suggests that people are only able end their addiction when they are ready to change and commit to doing so (referred to by many in the field as the stages of change model). In my professional opinion that process is not likely to occur when so many are in states of hopelessness and fear. In order to reduce drug addiction, we must provide an alternative behavior, opportunities, and mindset for addicts so that they can experience a reason to change their behavior.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Baltimore residents and businesses are already overtaxed. But we fail our children when the vast majority of them are not able to perform at grade level in basic academic skills. I do believe that there are steps we could take almost immediately to improve performance in our schools. Several items to address include encouraging greater parental participation in the classroom, reducing class size, enforcing established rules for students’ behavior, reducing wasteful spending, considering the use of school choice programs, and focusing resources on younger children.I believe our schools and administrators need to be held accountable for students’ achievement and for spending. In speaking with teachers, I hear that often times products for the classroom are purchased from vendors at prices that are significantly higher than the teachers could find on their own.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

If we do not address futility in our city, we will continue our downward spiral. Baltimore has become largely characterized as a dangerous city with too much regulation and high taxes; as a result, businesses are not likely going to choose to relocate to Baltimore. We need to reduce the tax rate to encourage businesses to come back to Baltimore. Other incentives could also be offered along with requirements that businesses support local programs that address homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health issues (to name a few) and commit to providing job training and employment opportunities to Baltimore citizens.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I do not believe that the model is broken. However, I believe that we continue try the same approaches to issues, even when they fail. We need fresh approaches and ideas. We have not elected a Republican to the mayor’s office since 1967 and to the city council since 1943. We have re-elected the same representatives to the council for years (my councilman Ed Reisinger has been in office for 29 years). I propose that we work as a council on involving our communities in being a part of the solution to the issues that drag our city down. I believe programs run by volunteers and community organizations can be more productive and cost effective than having the government take the lead. We need a leaner model of governance that empowers individuals to bring about change within their family and their city.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

I believe that the council can be very slow to take action. Legislation can take too long to be signed into law. While I understand that you would like me to address individual issues and decisions, I maintain that none of these issues exist in a vacuum. In truth we have so many intertwined issues that must be resolved; focusing on any single issue will not solve any of them. Crime continues to be unchecked. Our streets our filthy. Our schools are failing our children in spite of the fact that we spend more per child than any other jurisdiction in the state on educating our children. Our city was at a standstill when computers were hacked.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?