Voter guide: Ray Conaway, City Council (10), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Baltimore City Youth Commission, 2015-17

Why are you running for office?

Every four years, candidates canvass our community and talk about how our city is at a “critical crossroads” and how they offer “new, bold leadership.” Four years later, we’re still at the fork in the road, and the only things that are new and bold are the excuses. I’m running for City Council because it’s time for city government to focus on real people and real issues. The 10th district is poised for a drastic change on April 28th. My candidacy for City Council will bring innovative leadership coupled with progressive, people-centered public policy that fights for educational equity and investment in our children, making the safety of our neighborhood non-negotiable while holding those who want to do harm responsible, and supporting and uplifting our working-class families who are the backbone of our city. My experience as a grassroots, non-profit manager and educator has afforded me broad skillset that will serve the residents of district 10 well when I’m representing them on the City Council. I know and understand the importance of organizing within our democracy, and I also understand the importance of good governance, transparency and accountability. City government needs news leader who don’t speak the same, recycled rhetoric we hear over and over again. If we want to move Baltimore past the fork in the road, we need leadership we’ve never had before.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

First: Public Safety- My approach to public safety will be one that is holistic and take a comprehensive look at what we’re doing that is working, what is not working, what we’ve done in the past that was proven to be successful, and what no strategy we can attempt to put Baltimore ahead of the curve. For example, supporting re-entry citizens and strategically addressing recidivism in our city is on tangible effort I will make as councilperson. A lot of conversations regarding public safety in our city have been fixated around the term “violent, repeat” offenders. It’s time we differentiate the two by holding violent offenders responsible for their violent acts and stifling the repeat behavior of repeat offenders with diversion programs.Second: Access to employment- Baltimore has a skills gap. As councilperson, I would advocate to increasing funding and capacity of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development (MOED) to create non-conventional methods of career and employment development. I would propose a collaboration between our departments of Rec & Parks, MOED, and BCPSS to offering tutoring, job training and certification in our recreation centers. Third: Environment/Climate Change- Curtis Bay and Brooklyn have some of the worst asthma and cancer rates in the United States. The average life expectancy in those two neighborhoods is about 69 years of age compared to Federal Hill which is about 80 years of age. We need to reverse climate change, invest in green, renewable energy, and innovative composting and recycling across our city.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

I have a great deal of respect for Commissioner Harrison and his decades worth of experience in law enforcement. As he enters his second year as police commissioner, I do believe it’s premature to offer a full assessment of his performance. His experience of overseeing New Orleans’ consent decree give me confidence that he is the right person for the job. For him to be successful, he needs strong partners from every level and branch of government.In regards to reducing violent crime, we first must supply our department with updated, 21st century technology. Addressing gun violence needs to be approached with a public health and rational-legal strategy. Combating gun violence with a comprehensive, prevention approach with programs like Safe Streets. Targeting individuals who sell and purchase illegal guns must also be done to have a wide-reaching effect on stopping murders in our city.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

First, we need to change the perception of squeegee workers in our city. The media has some share of responsibility for depicting squeegee workers in an unflattering manner. Our city needs to develop a holistic strategy that deals with the human development needs of squeegee workers. This included resourcing and staffing the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development to actually provide employment development resources that includes job training and certification, and connecting these individuals to apprenticeships and employment opportunities that will provide family sustaining wages, collective bargaining rights, health care, and benefits.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

The war on drugs was a complete failure and we’re still feeling the effects of it to this day. We must be racially conscious and acknowledge the fact that the opioid epidemic is not something new. We’ve experience before with the heroin epidemic that destroyed African American communities by criminalizing addiction and over-policing those neighborhoods. We need to do address the issue of addiction with a public health lens. First, I support legalizing marijuana for adult, recreational use. Second, I support the development of safe injection sites to address the issue of overdose deaths in our city.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

Expand the city’s tax base by creating pathways to homeownership across Baltimore City. We know that revenue collected from property taxes directly benefit our public schools. We have an affordable housing crisis in our city that is growing larger as time goes on. Also, I support having our city renegotiate the PILOT agreement with the 15 non-profit institutions involved with that agreement. Two of the 15 institutions are in the 10th district (Medstar Harbor and St. Agnes hospitals). The current annual payments are inequitable and a major insult to the residents of Baltimore. The institutions listed in the agreement must pay their fair share.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

Education- We need to prepare our young people for a 21st century economy. I’m a public-school graduate and earned a career technical education (CTE) certification while in high school. I will advocate to strengthen our CTE programs to provide our young people with robust content knowledge and hands-on knowledge to prepare our students to enter the workforce or post-secondary education.Investing in small/micro businesses and minority businesses- Baltimore is often referred to as the economic engine of the state of Maryland. We need to live up to that promise and support small/micro businesses and minority businesses. It starts with zoning modernizing and simplifying our zoning and permitting regulations. These mechanisms are put in place to ensure we have an equitable taxation system, but, often times, they cause more harm than good. I would also use my leverage to work with philanthropic organizations to provide grants and loan forgiveness programs in place to help small start-ups with the capital they need to get their business off the ground. Re-entry citizens- We have a criminal justice system that is not meeting the needs of incarcerated people. When they are released from the criminal justice system, we need to support them with opportunities to gainful employment and family sustaining wages. When we support re-entry citizens, we not only address employment development, but also address crime and issue of “violent, repeat offenders.”

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

No, the current balance of power is not appropriate. The strong mayor system does not work when there is weak, unethical leadership. As it currently stands, the city’s charter does not have a mechanism for the council to check the powers of the mayor, with the exception of the veto override. Early in my campaign, I joined a group of candidates in a letter of support for the reform package introduced by members of the council that would eliminate the two mayoral appointees from the Board of Estimates and amend the charter to allow the council to have more leverage in the budget process. I would also support lowering the threshold for overriding a mayoral veto from its current 3/4 requirement to a 2/3 majority vote.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Most important issues: Water Accountability & Equity act, ending police gag orders, mandatory minimums, Fair Election Fund, Complete Streets, Trauma Responsive Care Act, Fight For $15, Gender-neutral bathrooms.I applaud the council for passing some amazing, progressive legislation that will change the course of our city. To name a few, the Fair Election Fund will restore our democracy and take big money out of our political system. The Trauma Responsive Care act began a much-needed conversation about generational trauma and the effects that it has on young people and their growth and development. The Water Accountability & Equity act was a great first step at addressing our flawed water billing system and supporting low-income residents by ensuring that water is a basic human right. A decision that I disagree with was the passage of the mandatory minimum ordnance. The passage of the bill was completely reactionary and did not address the root causes of gun violence in our city. Also, the failure to override the $15 minimum wage veto of former mayor Catherine Pugh was a disappointment.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?