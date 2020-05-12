Voter guide: Keisha D. Allen, City Council (10), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

Why are you running for office?

I am running because we cannot afford to lose any progress that we have achieved in the best yet most ignored and underserved district in Baltimore. Finally, we are now in our strongest position to accomplish the plans we have fought to create together over several years. District 10 needs someone who is experienced, effective, compassionate, accessible, and tireless. These are qualities that I presently employ and would continue to demonstrate when elected. I have served as President of the Westport Neighborhood Association for 9 years, co-founded Westport Community Economic Development Corporation (Harbor West Collaborative), and being one of the original 4 founding community leaders of the South Baltimore 6 Coalition (SB6) who organized and negotiated a $39,000,000 community benefits agreement deal between Port Covington and the 6 adjacent communities. I believe that the next phase for me is to serve my community as its next Councilperson.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

Climate change, the lack of clean air and Crude Oil by Rail being transported around our neighborhoods within a close range of homes are major issues for us living in District 10. We are in an enclave almost surrounded by interstate highways, an oversaturation of industrial polluters, and the 10th largest trash incinerator in the United States. Together these dynamics have created an unfavorable climate change. While greenhouse gases contribute to climate change, the vectors that produce this captivity, such as nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide, methane, create other adverse health impacts as well: diabetes, cancer, and respiratory illnesses. Historically, our City and State has not done a good job in monitoring pollutants released into our atmosphere. As Councilperson, I will work to ensure that residents are informed about health hazards and lead our District and our City to holding corporations more responsible and accountable to the community's health and well-being. We also look to improve air quality by taking ownership of land, repurposing blight for new ecofriendly/green community redevelopment projects, more fully nourishing efforts for reforestation, creating more urban farms or making way for more open green space. Many District 10 neighborhoods including my own, Westport, are embarking on Community Land Trust models that focus or being better stewards of our environment. We are also working with City and State partners to bring about greater change.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

Commissioner Michael Harrison is performing well considering that he has only been with Baltimore Police Department for a little more than a year and that the strategies that he has put in place don’t seem to differ too much from previous Commissioners but his latest crime plan is a little too new to be fairly evaluated. I still believe that the best way to fight violent crime and murders are to launch more Safe Street programs into our communities and to adequately fund them.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

I would challenge the employers in Downtown Baltimore who do the most complaining about our citizens who work as “squeegee kids” to hire them through a work study program or Summer Youth program. Every year, Summer Youth program has more youth applicants looking for jobs than employers willing to take the time to hire them. If employers will not consider creating safe opportunities within their companies, expect them to continue to ask to clean their filthy windshields. For those who prefer to remain working as a squeegee kid, we as drivers, community and elected leaders and police can ask for them to not touch anyone’s vehicle until given expressed consent from the driver. Until we can help our citizens find better employment opportunities, I would at least try to negotiate a way for them to earn money but be mindful that drivers reserve the right to refuse their service.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

I would look at drug addiction through a trauma informed lens. As councilperson, I will work to expand preventive programs and treatment for those who are currently addicted with our schools, health department, places of worship and other partnerships to make sure that our affected citizens find the help that they need. Also, I would support and encourage holistic methods such Yoga and other forms of meditation practices that has been introduced to our youth and adults to cope with stress.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

It is estimated that there are 16,000 vacant properties, dozens of land parcels and school buildings no longer operating as schools. A significant amount of those properties is owned by the City and could be sold to potential homeowners, community groups, property investors and developers. If half of those properties were sold, the proceeds from sales could fund the first 2-3 years out of 10 required to pay for the Kirwan commission. In turn, we would create new opportunities for community land trusts, urban farms or affordable, lead free housing to our citizens who need it the most.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

We overlook Green opportunities in neighborhoods with higher concentrations of unemployment and housing and food insecurities. Our city has plenty of open green space, brownfields that should be corrected and developed or reforested and vacant commercial and industrial buildings of various sizes and conditions that can be repurposed. This presents an opportunity for affordable housing for lease or purchase, new businesses, maker spaces and social spaces. Many businesses on our “Main Streets” that thrived for decades now sit vacant due to population loss and the closure of factories which employed residents of those neighborhoods. As we work to eliminate two waste burning incinerators in Baltimore, we must be able to keep up with the new demand of citizens practicing zero waste such as composting, recycling and creating new products that are environmentally friendly and will keep our air as clean and pollutant free as possible. As Councilperson, I will work in tandem with city agencies, foundations, banking institutions, community led organizations and most importantly, our citizens. Much of this work is already in process by community led organizations but lack adequate funding. I will work to obtain the necessary funding to transform our communities back to being healthy neighborhoods so our workforce can remain as close to home as possible to reduce commute time which will allow our workforce to spend more time with their family.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

I believe the power structure is grossly imbalanced which is Baltimore needs another major City Charter overhaul conducive with the 21st century. Too much power lies within the Mayor. Our Comptroller should be an appointed, apolitical position just like our Office of Inspector General. I would suggest 3 members of our City Council should be a part of the Board of Estimates or better yet, get rid of the Board of Estimates and create a new structure that doesn’t give the majority of power to approve contracts to our Mayor, City Council President and Comptroller who make up 3 out of its 5 board members.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

Baltimore Clean Air Act, Crude Oil Terminal Prohibition ordinance and Complete Streets were very smart decisions are now helping us move Baltimore forward. Although I am sure not so smart choices have been made, I cannot think of anything that stands out at this time.

CITY SERVICES

