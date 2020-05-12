Voter guide: Zeke Cohen, City Council (1), Baltimore City

Previous political experience

I was elected to the City Council in 2016, and I have served as the Chair of the Education and Youth Committee.

Why are you running for office?

My work is a manifestation of my love for Baltimore. I am a former educator, co-founder of a youth nonprofit, and a proud parent. Providing responsive constituent service and creating effective policy is the best way to make systemic change in our city.

DISTRICT

What are the most pressing issues in your district, and how would you address them?

I passed the Trauma Responsive Care Act because addressing and reducing youth trauma is crucial in breaking the cycle of violence, which affects my district and many others. We must increase access to city services, especially for our low- income and immigrant communities. I have expanded my team’s capacity through partnerships and fellowships so that we can effectively serve constituents. My office currently has 11 staffers, the largest office staff of any single member district in City Hall. I represent an incredibly diverse district with culturally rich communities, but we also have deep challenges caused by historic disinvestment and redlining. I am focused on addressing income inequality, especially for our immigrant community. I passed a resolution to reaffirm Baltimore’s status as a welcoming city for immigrants, and I supported OSI in creating Safe City Baltimore, an immigration legal defense fund. We must ensure everyone feels safe and welcome in our community.

CRIME

How do you assess the current police commissioner’s performance and the department’s approach to fighting violent crime, specifically murder?

No one should feel satisfied with the current state of affairs in our police department. Violent crime is at an unacceptable level. We need to give Commissioner Harrison the time and support to implement his strategy. I appreciate his commitment to reducing violence and eliminating corruption while implementing the Consent Decree with fidelity. We can’t improve public safety without improving the relationship between officers and the communities they serve, and Commissioner Harrison is the is the right person for the job.

SQUEEGEE KIDS

How would you address the issue of squeegee kids in the city’s intersections?

We must start by understanding the complexity of the issue. Many kids in our city face insecure housing, food insecurity, or limited access to mental health services. We need a nuanced strategy to ensure every child has the support they need to be off the streets and away from unsafe activities like squeegeeing. We can’t arrest our way out of this problem, and we shouldn’t. Providing opportunities for youth employment is critical. I voted to expand YouthWorks to a year- round program, and I collaborated with educators to develop This is Working, a First District-specific youth jobs program. I will continue working with the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Services, business leaders, and nonprofits to create a holistic strategy. Any act of violence committed by either someone with a squeegee or someone in vehicle must be taken seriously as a crime.

DRUGS

What strategies would you pursue to reduce drug addiction and associated ills, such as overdose deaths and crime?

We must operate through a harm reductions lens. In Highlandtown, we have significant challenges with opioid use and sex work. I developed a task force of city agencies, churches, and nonprofits, and we received a grant through OSI to hire a harm reduction outreach worker. Research shows that direct outreach and connecting people to resources is the most effective way to reduce harm. The War on Drugs was a catastrophic failure, and the Council is right to consider safe injection sites. However, given the profit motive, it is critically important to have quality control measures for methadone clinics and safe injection sites. We must make sure all clinics are providing therapeutic services and wraparound services to help people recover, not stay sick.

EDUCATION

How do you propose Baltimore pay for its expected share of the Kirwan education commission reforms?

As a former teacher, the Chair of the Education and Youth Committee, and the proud father of a future Baltimore City Schools student, I believe that adequately funding our schools is critical for the long-term success of our city. We must look hard at efficiency within the police department. It’s the only department that’s seen a substantial increase in funding while other agencies have seen funding stagnate or decrease. I appreciate the work that Commissioner Harrison is doing to decrease overtime spending. Under Mayor Pugh, we saw increased spending in the Communications department. We could investigate cuts there, and we could also seek increased revenue from e-cigarettes. Agencies will need to come up with cuts, but I do not favor an across- the-board 5% cut as Mayor Young has suggested. A 5% cut to Recreation and Parks would be devastating. We will need to budget carefully and through an equity lens.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

What are the overlooked opportunities for economic development and job creation in Baltimore, and how will you encourage their implementation?

We must continue to ensure community members are involved in new development projects, especially communities that have often been overlooked. I worked with community leaders to get the O’Donnell Heights Redevelopment Project back on track. I will continue to advocate for the needs of youth and families across my district. We also need to continue creating partnerships to get returning citizens employed. I have partnered with groups like Turnaround Tuesday and Prison to PhDs to discuss policies to support returning citizens. I’m proud that my Trauma Responsive Care Task Force requires at least one returning citizen.

CITY GOVERNANCE

Is the current structure of the City Council, and the balance of power between the mayor and council members, appropriate, and why or why not? If you would seek to change it, what would your model look like?

No. Baltimore’s strong mayor system has repeatedly led to corruption. I support charter amendments to give councilmembers the ability to add and replace money within the budget and to weaken the mayor’s veto. I also support developing a commission to determine the ideal structure for the Board of Estimates.

COUNCIL’S ROLE

What are the most important issues the council has dealt with in the last four years? Name several smart decisions and several not-so-smart choices members have made.

This year I passed the Trauma Responsive Care Act, making Baltimore the first city in the U.S. to legislate responding to trauma. This is critically important considering that 56% of Baltimore’s youth suffer from trauma caused by violence and endemic poverty. Council President Scott’s Equity Assessment is also key. Baltimore was one of the birthplaces of racial discrimination and redlining. Embedding equity in city government is critically important for Baltimore to move forward. The work our council has done to center ethics and transparency has been timely, as we’ve seen elected officials exploit their power. The Transparency in Lobbying Act and Councilmember Dorsey’s legislation to close the Healthy Holly loophole will increase accountability. The decision not to pass the $15 minimum wage was deeply disappointing. We must support workers by paying a living wage.

CITY SERVICES

What weaknesses do you see in the delivery of city services? What can be done to improve response time and resident satisfaction?