Voter guide: Bridgette L. Cooper, Congress, District 8

Previous political experience

Ran for U.S. Congress in 2018

Why are you running for office?

I am running for U.S. Congress, to represent District 8 (Montgomery County, Frederick County, and Carroll County) because I know I can effectively represent all of the constituents in my District. I am working mother and sole provider for my daughter. As an award winning classical singer and educator, an entrepreneur, the Director of Operations for a small business, and community volunteer, I have a pulse on needs of each county and its constituents. With the support of my CEO at the small business where I worked, I developed an internship program to help young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities become independent through access to meaningful jobs in the workplace. My efforts were recognized, earning her the "Mentor of the Year" award in 2019 by SEEC - a nonprofit organization that supports young adults with developmental and physical challenges to transition into independence through the workforce. Bridgette first ran for Congress in 2018 with a strong showing, winning Montgomery County, in the primary, but not enough to put her through to the primary. In 2020 she wants her constituents in Montgomery County, Frederick County, and Carroll County to be "All In" when it comes to improving our education system, free enterprise, women's health and wellness, immigration reform, veteran's reform, and the arts. "I look forward to serving my constituents, in Montgomery County, Frederick County, and Carroll County"

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

I have seen the President mature as a leader of this county. His policies and agenda are working to keep Americans employed, small businesses thriving, resources for education, and improved budget and spending and The positive: The way he stands up to other countries (whether we like it or not) and does not back down. The negative: He needs to smooth his communication skills to the public.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

The 2017 tax cuts stimulated the economy by doubling the standard deduction for individuals simplified the individuals income tax for most filers, increasing worker pay and having business taxed on their income earned in the U.S. only.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Economic inequality in the U.S. will always be a problem due to classism. We would all like to say go out and earn it, however, at the core of classism is access and exposure to all of the possibilities that are available. Systemic racism is real, the fact that our functioning emotional and physically challenged adults cannot secure employment which feeds into becoming an independent adult should be met by local and state resource opportunities, these training and opportunity programs to help people develop the tools they need can only thrive by a supported budget from federal government.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

2nd Amendment rights need to be protected. Lawmakers need to respect the values of those who want to protect the 2nd Amendment rights by communicating with national and community leaders as to what we can do to make all Americans understand the value of the 2nd Amendment rights, while also feeling safe. This starts with public awareness without it become a “left” or “right” issue.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

AN “Affordable Care Act” is needed. I know firsthand what it feels like to have to make a decision on who gets covered in the family and who does not. It simply needs to be affordable for the individual and it needs to make sense for businesses. As Director of Operations, I have a deep understanding on how a bad plan can negatively affect small business. We all realize that it is important, and is needed. It still comes back to being an accessible healthcare plan for individuals and small business. How can it be built so business will not be financially penalized when it comes to their bottom line, while being a healthcare system where individuals can afford to pay into?

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

It needs to support the organizations that create jobs, opportunities, and exposure to the arts and supporting families can continue to open its doors to be of service to their community. I taught in Baltimore City. Minority businesses need more opportunity, while it’s families and students need more opportunities that will help to lay the foundation for a well-rounded individual that can provide for themselves, their goals and restore their individual “American Dream”.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

First of all, I am a Republican while the bill is a great first step, it also needs to show how it is going to tackle the “bad behavior” by some pharmaceutical companies of price gauging, and more.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

Congress should start where we are and work on that. The DACA program is to protect eligible immigrant youth who came to the county when they were children from deportation. If they have grown into young adults who contribute to their communities and they had NO control over coming to the U.S. because they were children, we need to give the resources to become citizens of the U.S. We need to create a timeline to become a citizen and support their efforts.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

He is protecting the United States.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

What we all have to realize is that the President, even as transparent as he wants to be, is privy to information that the average citizen does not have security access too. He made the best decision for the Country.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

By being very clear in where we stand.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

Continued public awareness and making sure funding is in place for organizations that are working to address the negative effects of climate change and correct it, because climate change impacts our future generations.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?