Voter guide: Gregory Thomas Coll, Congress, District 8

Previous political experience

Gregory Coll has always been a voting Republican. He has served on the Liquid Propulsion Technical Committee of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics since 2013, and is currently a Senior Member. In this role he has met with many members of congress both senators and house representatives from Maryland, and other states. He has attended Congress and other related public hearings on capitol hill including Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee COMSTAC meetings. Please see additional information about the U.S. Congress House Committees and Gregory Coll’s positions on the website www.gregorycoll.com under about section. When working at the National Business Aviation Association NBAA, he attended public events with the president of NBAA on capitol hill and other locations after the 9/11 attacks, on the topic of guns in cockpits of aircraft. While attending the University of Central Florida, he was the president of the graduate student association. The university had about 42,000 under graduates and 7,200 graduate students at the time. He had the opportunity to host university orientations as part of his role as president.

Why are you running for office?

Gregory Coll is very happy to announce his run for U.S. Congress Maryland District 8 to represent the people. Work in Washington is at a standstill, he wants to stop the distractions and keep focus on some of the key issues impacting Americans including: health care, jobs and employment, schools and education, climate and our environment, military and defense, gun violence, and the national space policy. Please check out the campaign website at www.gregorycoll.com for more information.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

Gregory Coll considers President Trump his political role model. President Trump continues to make progress for America even when some democrats are working to be counterproductive and hold up the Nation. Gregory Coll, candidate for United States House of Representatives, if elected, will be one additional Republican voice championing real issues of concern to you, his constituents.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

The federal tax cuts of 2017 have led to record low employment and record highs in the equity markets. These cut help propel America to recent prosperity and reduced poverty across the nation. Gregory Coll support the cuts.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Gregory Coll was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and grew up in a small town called Lambertville, NJ. His mother and father divorced when he was young and his mother raised his older sister, identical twin brother and him. It was not easy, and when he was a teenager, he started working where ever he could. He worked for neighbors walking dogs and picking up poop, for lawn care services mowing lawns, spreading mulch, worked in restaurants washing dishes, waiting tables, and helping the kitchen staff. Gregory Coll did what he could so he had money to do things he wanted, like go to the beach, go to concerts, to buy his first car, a 1984 Chevrolet Camaro, for $1000 from a good friend that lived down the street. Why does he tell you this? It’s because he is just like you. He never got a handout; he had to make his own way and believed in the American Dream: that if he worked hard investing in himself, and saved, he could be, and do whatever he wanted. We need to allow everyone to be free to prosper and never set a limit on success. Keeping taxes low and stopping communism will allow this nation to continue to offer the American Dream to every individual.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

Gregory Coll wants to support local police stop criminal activity and crack down on illegal possession of fire arms, without sacrificing law abiding citizens’ rights to bear arms. Gregory Coll is an advocate for the second amendment.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

Gregory Coll believes patients should come first in the U.S. healthcare system. Healthcare systems run by governments are inefficient, reduce standards of care, and diminish patient and physician relationships. A healthcare system based in free market principals, promotes competition, drives down costs and gives the power to the patients and physicians caring for them. Gregory Coll believes Flexible Spending Accounts unspent money should roll over with no restrictions.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

Gregory Coll believes that the federal government could help with drug law enforcement, gang violence, and corruption within Maryland and Baltimore specifically.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

Gregory Coll believes that there is an opioid issue that needs to be addressed nationally and will work to make sure an appropriate level of effort and dedicated resources are dedicated to the problem.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

Gregory Coll wants to promote and welcome legal immigration and put a stop to illegal border crossings. Illegal immigration is not good for this country or the individuals participating in it. Passing legislation to up the legal immigration caps, and making it simpler for legal immigration processing is key; especially when the individuals have studied in the U.S. and have employment sponsored support. Gregory Coll wants to attract the best people from around the world. Gregory Coll wants to retain students trained in the U.S. to feed the growing demand of the thriving economy, and keep the criminals and illegal immigrants out reducing the burden on U.S. law enforcement and welfare systems. Gregory Coll could be open to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals depending on accompanying legislation for solving the underlying problem of stopping illegal immigration.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

President Trump and the administration is taking a strong stance on international trade including with China, and Gregory Coll rates this stance very high because it is in favor of Americans.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

The Iran nuclear deal was one of the worst deals in U.S history and Gregory Coll supports President Trump’s decision to pull out of the deal.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

Gregory Coll believes that diplomacy may only go so far and that making sure sanctions are enforced may help strengthen the U.S. position in the region while avoiding military action. Gregory Coll believes the U.S. needs a strong military with an emphasis on defense to combat growing threats domestically and abroad. Staying ahead in military technology is critical to maintaining U.S. global leadership and keeping our communities safe at home. Maryland is a leader in the field and has one of the largest defense contractors in District 8. As a really inspiring story which speaks to the great technology coming out of Maryland, when each state was asked to bring an item to the White House, Maryland brought a Joint Strike Fighter: an advanced fighter aircraft. Gregory Coll wants to develop the high technology systems that are required for the U.S. military and the defense of the nation.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

Our environment needs to be conserved and maintained for future generations. Gregory Coll wants to continue to study and address environmental concerns, stop pollution, and stop over-stressing our natural resources, especially marine resources like fisheries. Gregory Coll believes climate change is real and needs to be addressed rationally and with an associated risk and return posture. Gregory Coll is a rocket scientist and has studied the physical sciences most of his life, and is knowledgeable about remote sensing from spacecraft. Gregory Coll will be able to interpret hard physical facts from speculation and unanchored analytical results.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?