Voter guide: Donna Sivigny, Board of Education, Carroll County

Donna Sivigny
Non-Partisan candidate for Carroll County Board of Education
Age 49
Residence Finksburg, Maryland
Occupation Vice President and Actuary, General Re Life Corporation, A Berkshire Hathaway Company
Education B.S. in Mathematics from Penn State University; Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA)
Previous political experience
Campaigned and won a seat on the Carroll County Board of Education in 2016. Currently serving second year as the President of the Board of Education.
Why are you running for office?
I am seeking re-election to the Board of Education to once again serve the Carroll County community. I care deeply about the long-term success of CCPS. With two children in the school system, I have a vested interest in ensuring that Carroll County public schools achieve to their highest potential. In 2016, Carroll County voters entrusted me to serve them, and I was blessed to win a hard-fought election. I believe that although we have made significant improvements in the CCPS organization, there is more work yet to be done. I strongly believe that with my private sector executive experience, as well as the experience and knowledge I’ve gained during the past three years serving on the BoE, I am uniquely qualified to drive long term success for CCPS.
What is the most important issue facing student learning and performance in Carroll County Public Schools?
While Carroll County is a top county in the state for Graduation Rate, Math and ELA state testing, I think there are still several areas of improvement. Technology in the schools and availability for students comes to mind as does the challenge and stigma of mental health.
CCPS recently held several town halls addressing operating budget priorities. What would you have prioritized?
Counselors in elementary schools. Many elementary schools operate with close to 600 students and a single counselor.
How do you hope to see CCPS’ technology investments put to use in preparing students for college and careers?
Technology is ever evolving as should be what and how we teach students. I would like to see more computer based learning in elementary schools and more career readiness learning in high schools. I’d also like to see top of the line technology available for all students - technology becomes outdated and should be replaced.
In addition to academics, what student services should CCPS be investing in and paying the most attention to over the next four years?
Mental health. We need to make sure that when teaching students we are taking a holistic look at how and what we teach them. We need to have resources available for students and educators to aid in providing a safe, structured and healthy learning environment giving them tools and techniques to be a well rounded college or career ready graduate.
Forgetting about funding, what were your thoughts on the Kirwan Commission recommendations, and which ones would have the most impact on Carroll County?
Some of the things that stand out from the Kirwan Commissions recommendations are full-day prekindergarten, special education funding and mental health funding. Given the expectations for entering and advancing beyond kindergarten, I believe that there is a real need to have public prekindergarten. I often feel that special education is put on the back burner as the ratio of special education students to non-special education students is smaller. This is simply unacceptable. Lastly, I will always be an advocate for raising awareness for mental health. In a fast paced ever evolving world, there is a lot for our students to process outside of academics. We need to be able to support them.