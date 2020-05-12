Voter guide: Donna Sivigny, Board of Education, Carroll County

Previous political experience

Campaigned and won a seat on the Carroll County Board of Education in 2016. Currently serving second year as the President of the Board of Education.

Why are you running for office?

I am seeking re-election to the Board of Education to once again serve the Carroll County community. I care deeply about the long-term success of CCPS. With two children in the school system, I have a vested interest in ensuring that Carroll County public schools achieve to their highest potential. In 2016, Carroll County voters entrusted me to serve them, and I was blessed to win a hard-fought election. I believe that although we have made significant improvements in the CCPS organization, there is more work yet to be done. I strongly believe that with my private sector executive experience, as well as the experience and knowledge I’ve gained during the past three years serving on the BoE, I am uniquely qualified to drive long term success for CCPS.

What is the most important issue facing student learning and performance in Carroll County Public Schools?

While Carroll County is a top county in the state for Graduation Rate, Math and ELA state testing, I think there are still several areas of improvement. Technology in the schools and availability for students comes to mind as does the challenge and stigma of mental health.

CCPS recently held several town halls addressing operating budget priorities. What would you have prioritized?

Counselors in elementary schools. Many elementary schools operate with close to 600 students and a single counselor.

How do you hope to see CCPS’ technology investments put to use in preparing students for college and careers?

Technology is ever evolving as should be what and how we teach students. I would like to see more computer based learning in elementary schools and more career readiness learning in high schools. I’d also like to see top of the line technology available for all students - technology becomes outdated and should be replaced.

In addition to academics, what student services should CCPS be investing in and paying the most attention to over the next four years?

Mental health. We need to make sure that when teaching students we are taking a holistic look at how and what we teach them. We need to have resources available for students and educators to aid in providing a safe, structured and healthy learning environment giving them tools and techniques to be a well rounded college or career ready graduate.

Forgetting about funding, what were your thoughts on the Kirwan Commission recommendations, and which ones would have the most impact on Carroll County?