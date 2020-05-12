Voter guide: Marsha B. Herbert, Board of Education, Carroll County

Previous political experience

Was elected to the Carroll County Board of Education in 2016.

Why are you running for office?

It has been an absolute pleasure to represent parents, students, educators, and taxpayers while serving as both a member and Vice President of theCarroll County Board of Education since 2016. With my experience in education and business management, I have been a strong leader and produced positive results for our county’s school system. I am running for re-election in 2020, so I can continue to continue to advocate for transparency, keep our local community a priority, and be a strong leader that produces results for our county’s school system. I will NEVER vote to close a school. We must work together to ensure that Carroll County remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

What is the most important issue facing student learning and performance in Carroll County Public Schools?

Student achievement should be our top priority. We need to ensure that our students are college or career ready upon graduation. As a retired teacher, I know that college is not the right path for every student, nor is it the only path. We must continue to educate students about the countless careers available in the trades. In addition to investing in the expansion of the Carroll County Career and Technology Center, we need to encourage students to take advantage of the State of Maryland’s youth apprenticeship program. Students can earn a wage while they learn a trade with a local employer and have guaranteed employment upon graduation. This is a great opportunity for students and invests in our local community and economy. We also need to ensure that students are taking courses that teach practical skills they can use throughout their lives, such as financial literacy.

CCPS recently held several town halls addressing operating budget priorities. What would you have prioritized?

During my time on the Carroll County Board of Education, I have prioritized using zero based budgeting to ensure proper allocation of resources now and in the future. I have worked with the Commissioners to create and maintain a responsible five year budget. Collaboration between the Board and our elected officials is very important. At the recent town halls with Dr. Lockard, I prioritized adding additional positions for six special educators, one school psychologist, and one IT specialist. All positions were included in the 2021 budget.

How do you hope to see CCPS’ technology investments put to use in preparing students for college and careers?

The Carroll County Public School System will be breaking ground on the new Carroll County Career and Technology on July 1st. This will enable more students to attend the new facility and add new technology programs. I remain committed to expanding opportunities for students to pursue careers in both the traditional and non-traditional trades. We must continue embracing technology in the classroom, so even more students to be college and career ready. With our new Data DashBoard and Schoology Program, our students will be able to work collaboratively, increase critical thinking, and become more adaptable and responsible in our technologicalworld.

In addition to academics, what student services should CCPS be investing in and paying the most attention to over the next four years?

Since I first began teaching, family dynamics have changed substantially. We must continue to offer easily accessible classes and support systems to help our youth in need with all challenges they are facing.CCPS needs to add additional school counselors, mental health and substance abuse educators, and family facilitators, especially in our elementary schools. In addition to paying attention to our students physical health, we must ensure our students and educators remain safe in schools. I am very proud of the Board’s partnership with the Sheriff’s Office to create the new School Resource Officer policy.

Forgetting about funding, what were your thoughts on the Kirwan Commission recommendations, and which ones would have the most impact on Carroll County?