Voter guide: Stephanie R. Brooks, Board of Education, Carroll County

Stephanie R. Brooks
Non-Partisan candidate for Carroll County Board of Education
Age 40
Residence Westminster
Occupation Recordkeeping and Technology Solutions Senior Business Analyst
Education Graduate of Carroll County Public Schools (K-12); Graduate of Carroll County Career and Technology Center (Computer Technology); Attended Carroll Community College
Previous political experience
None
Why are you running for office?
I have been on Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education appointed councils since 2016 and am currently the Chair of their Community Advisory Council. I have been both Vice President and President of our elementary school PTA as well as the President of my HomeOwners Association. I’m always looking for a way to be more involved with the school community and thought that running for a seat on the Board of Education would be the next logical step.
What is the most important issue facing student learning and performance in Carroll County Public Schools?
While Carroll County is a top county in the state for Graduation Rate, Math and ELA state testing, I think there are still several areas of improvement. Technology in the schools and availability for students comes to mind as does the challenge and stigma of mental health.
CCPS recently held several town halls addressing operating budget priorities. What would you have prioritized?
Counselors in elementary schools. Many elementary schools operate with close to 600 students and a single counselor.
How do you hope to see CCPS’ technology investments put to use in preparing students for college and careers?
Technology is ever evolving as should be what and how we teach students. I would like to see more computer based learning in elementary schools and more career readiness learning in high schools. I’d also like to see top of the line technology available for all students - technology becomes outdated and should be replaced.
In addition to academics, what student services should CCPS be investing in and paying the most attention to over the next four years?
Mental health. We need to make sure that when teaching students we are taking a holistic look at how and what we teach them. We need to have resources available for students and educators to aid in providing a safe, structured and healthy learning environment giving them tools and techniques to be a well rounded college or career ready graduate.
Forgetting about funding, what were your thoughts on the Kirwan Commission recommendations, and which ones would have the most impact on Carroll County?
Some of the things that stand out from the Kirwan Commissions recommendations are full-day prekindergarten, special education funding and mental health funding. Given the expectations for entering and advancing beyond kindergarten, I believe that there is a real need to have public prekindergarten. I often feel that special education is put on the back burner as the ratio of special education students to non-special education students is smaller. This is simply unacceptable. Lastly, I will always be an advocate for raising awareness for mental health. In a fast paced ever evolving world, there is a lot for our students to process outside of academics. We need to be able to support them.