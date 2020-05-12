Voter guide: Stephanie R. Brooks, Board of Education, Carroll County

Previous political experience

None

Why are you running for office?

I have been on Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education appointed councils since 2016 and am currently the Chair of their Community Advisory Council. I have been both Vice President and President of our elementary school PTA as well as the President of my HomeOwners Association. I’m always looking for a way to be more involved with the school community and thought that running for a seat on the Board of Education would be the next logical step.

What is the most important issue facing student learning and performance in Carroll County Public Schools?

While Carroll County is a top county in the state for Graduation Rate, Math and ELA state testing, I think there are still several areas of improvement. Technology in the schools and availability for students comes to mind as does the challenge and stigma of mental health.

CCPS recently held several town halls addressing operating budget priorities. What would you have prioritized?

Counselors in elementary schools. Many elementary schools operate with close to 600 students and a single counselor.

How do you hope to see CCPS’ technology investments put to use in preparing students for college and careers?

Technology is ever evolving as should be what and how we teach students. I would like to see more computer based learning in elementary schools and more career readiness learning in high schools. I’d also like to see top of the line technology available for all students - technology becomes outdated and should be replaced.

In addition to academics, what student services should CCPS be investing in and paying the most attention to over the next four years?

Mental health. We need to make sure that when teaching students we are taking a holistic look at how and what we teach them. We need to have resources available for students and educators to aid in providing a safe, structured and healthy learning environment giving them tools and techniques to be a well rounded college or career ready graduate.

Forgetting about funding, what were your thoughts on the Kirwan Commission recommendations, and which ones would have the most impact on Carroll County?