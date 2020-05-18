Voter guide: Charles Anthony, Congress, District 3

Previous political experience

Republican Nominee for 3rd Congressional District (2018)

Why are you running for office?

John Sarbanes has sold himself out to interests of DC Insiders, ignoring the needs of the good people of the 3rd Congressional District while the quality of life here deteriorates. He has never once stood up for the people of Baltimore in particular during times of crisis. I believe it is time to replace him with someone like myself who is interested in serving the needs and concerns of the 3rd Congressional District of Maryland, including the city.

TRUMP RECORD

How do you assess the Trump administration so far? Name at least one positive and one negative.

I think the President has done a superb job in office, in spite of the attacks from the media and the Democratic Party. His greatest achievement though is without a doubt his criminal justice reform bill, a bill which has undone many of the policies of Bill Clinton's 1996 criminal justice bill that unfairly targeted African Americans.

2017 TAX CUTS

What effect do you believe the federal tax cuts of 2017 have had on the economy thus far or will have in the future and why? Do you support the cuts?

I wholeheartedly support the 2017 tax cuts. They have without a doubt stimulated the economy and alleviated some of the burden placed on the working class by putting more money in their weekly paychecks. Since the tax cuts we have seen astounding market gains, and this is good for everybody.

INCOME INEQUALITY

Is the level of economic inequality in the United States a problem, and why or why not? What, if anything, should the federal government do to address it?

Income Inequality is a huge issue, but the facts are widely distorted. We see such drastic income inequality because our education system is failing our children, not because of some failing on the part of corporate america. We need to address the issues in our education system and offer more skilled job training in high school to provide students with other options aside from just going to college. Schools should also make a greater effort to teach practical life skills such as money management.

GUN LAWS

Should federal gun laws be changed, and if so, how and why?

Absolutely not. The 2nd "Amendment which gives us the right to own and bear arms is the only Amendment which specifically says it "shall not be infringed". Many of our country’s problems with gun violence are in reality a result of gun control, not in spite of it. These laws take guns only from law-abiding citizens, not criminals. Furthermore, some of these laws can be dangerously abused. A woman in Florida obtained a Red Flag order on her soon to be ex-husband during divorce proceedings by saying he claimed to see demons and was stockpiling gold and ammo for the end times. Upon further investigation though, it was found that her claims were fabricated. Unfortunately, this was only after her husband was forced to undergo mandatory inpatient psychiatric evaluations and had been deprived of his 2nd Amendment rights as well as his right to due process.

HEALTH CARE

What should Congress do with respect to the Affordable Care Act, how and why? If you believe it should be scrapped, what, if anything, should replace it?

The major issue with the affordable care act is that it forced healthcare providers to accept additional government scrutiny if they participated in the plan, making many providers avoid patients with benefits under the act out of concern over inadequacies in the program which became an unreasonable financial burden to their practice as a whole. Going forward, we need to ask healthcare providers for input on any legislation we put forward to correct it.

URBAN POLICY

What role should the federal government play in helping cities? What, if anything, would you do for Baltimore, specifically?

First off, I believe before reaching out to the Federal Government, cities should first ask for assistance from local authorities such as the counties, or the states in which they exist. For extreme cases such as Baltimore which has problems with crime and corruption of public officials, there may be a need for assistance from the Federal Government. These funds should not be released without supervision, as some local officials have requested. A few years ago, Donald Trump offered federal assistance to cities like Baltimore, allowing them to obtain additional federal funds by declaring their cities disaster zones. Unfortunately, many city leaders across the nation snubbed this help. Nevertheless, in the future, funds will be dispersed by federal agencies at the local level if we want to ensure they are used properly and for the benefit of the people.

OPIOIDS

Do you back Elijah Cummings’ bill -- which Republicans say is too expensive -- to provide $100 billion over 10 years to fight the opioid epidemic? Why or why not?

I do not support the proposal by the late Elijah Cummings. It essentially amounts to simply throwing money at the problem. We need to bring forth a plan that actually addresses the underlying issues which have contributed to the continuance of this crisis in addition to providing help to those afflicted.

IMMIGRATION

What changes, if any, should Congress make to our immigration and deportation laws and policies? Should the DACA program be preserved? Why or why not?

Every other country in the world has a process for allowing immigrants to come into their country safely and legally, and the United States should not be any different. Other countries make immigration contingent on the migrants ability to support themselves and obey the laws of that country. Again, the United States should not be different. We need to be sure we know who is coming into our county and make sure they will support themselves without taxpayer assistance. This is why we need to end damaging immigration policies such as the Visa Lottery, and limit policies such as chain migration. As for DACA, I do not believe it should be preserved for many reasons. The major problem is that DACA was illegally put in place when Barack Obama used an executive order to unilaterally enact legislation which had not been debated on, or passed by Congress. In doing so, he violated the separation of powers outlined in the Constitution.

TRADE

How would you rate the Trump administration’s trade stance with China and why?

I support Donald Trump’s trade policy in respect to China. Many nations and their leaders have praised these actions which they view as standing up to the threat of China’s totalitarian communist regime. For decades China has gone unchecked as they have engaged in numerous financial crimes and corporate theft, alongside their many human rights violations. This trade policy finally takes steps to penalize them for these crimes. In addition, it is clear the US, and the world as a whole, are too dependent on China manufacturing and medical supplies, among other things. We need to break our dependency on China not just for the sake of our economy, but for the sake of world stability, since our dependency is propping up their despotic government.

IRAN

Do you support the president’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal? Why or why not?

I support the decision to pull out of the Iran Nuclear deal. The Iranians have not been complying with the nuclear deal, and have made fools out of the US government. Evidence of this was provided by Mossad in 2018. In addition, the previous administration’s decision to provide Iran with money and gold was dangerous, this was only used to bankroll terrorism and makes Iran a bigger threat to world peace.

NORTH KOREA

How should the United States address the rise of North Korea’s nuclear program?

North Korea is indeed a valid nuclear threat, they have spent years perfecting long range nuclear missiles and miniaturized nuclear devices that can be used to arm submarines. Their missile launches across the Sea of Japan are also an issue. Under this administration we have already taken steps to address North Korea with sanctions, face to face negotiations, and by making it clear we will not hesitate to use military force against them. We have actually made more progress with North Korea than the 3 administrations have. Under Donald Trump’s leadership, we have seen the first face to face meeting between a member of the Un family and a US president on North Korean Soil. While there is still a long way to go, this progress is encouraging.

CLIMATE CHANGE

How should the United States address climate change?

Climate change activists call for more government intervention to combat climate change, however this is ineffective and wrong. The only effective way to combat climate change is to encourage the free market to find a solution by providing incentives to corporations. Only corporate innovation and creativity can find an effective solution to these problems.

GREEN NEW DEAL

Do you support the Green New Deal? Why or why not?