Voter guide: Joanna Bache Tobin, Board of Education (6), Anne Arundel

Previous political experience

I am a first-time candidate for an elected office.

Why are you running for office?

I am a candidate for the District 6 seat on the Anne Arundel County Board of Education to be a voice for accountability, equity and transparency representing students, teachers and schools.

How should schools address hate bias incidents in the school system?

Children most often absorb racism and prejudice at home at an early age because they reflect the gestures, language and views of the adults around them. So while I applaud additions and changes to the current curriculum such as adding the Global Citizenship Course at the high-school level and continuing social and emotional development curricula at earlier stages, clearly more must be done to solve this problem. Currently, when a hate bias incident occurs at a school, the following steps are taken; the student who is found to be responsible is required to attend a series of classes. The student’s parents are required to attend only the first class. As a part of those classes, the student is required to write an apology. Additionally, the school’s principal writes a letter to the school community about the incident. However, these steps have been insufficient to stem the growing number of such incidents in our schools. I believe the student’s parents must take greater responsibility for their child's actions. The parents must attend additional classes with their student. And both the parents and the student should each write an apology to the victims of the incident which should be made public. Finally, I also think that the principal's initial letter about the incident must be shared with the entire school district. Until the entire county is fully engaged in such situations and fully understands how widespread these incidents have become, we will not get the change we need.

What actions would you pursue to reduce the number of student arrests in county schools?

First we must work to contain situations to prevent escalation to the point that a Student Resource Officer (SRO) must become involved, and an arrest the likely outcome. Hiring sufficient counselors, social workers, and psychological staff to address issues that are affecting students inside and outside the classroom will help in this regard. District 6 public schools lack these resources. For example, Annapolis High School, which has approximately 2,100 students and high diversity and poverty among its student population, has only one social worker. Counselors’ caseloads in District 6 far exceed the nationally recommended number. We need to continue increasing the number of Community Ambassadors on staff because they are critical in helping students and their families handle the challenges they face. Teachers must continue training in trauma-informed practices so they can recognize and address the issues that their students wrestle with both in school and at home. Finally, these steps must happen in concert with ongoing efforts of county and city police departments to train officers in community-policing models and to promote positive interactions with law enforcement. Currently, the Anne Arundel County Police Department is having success with its Youth Activities Program, training in trauma-informed policing, and front-line diversion programs, such as Teen Court, but they need to be expanded to reach more young people. We must also continue to break down any barriers that exist between the police and the schools to ensure that both organizations are working togehter, ensuring the safety and well-being of all our children.

Do you favor or oppose moving school start times later? Why?

I favor moving school start times to align with the recommendations of the Academy of Pediatrics and others in the medical profession who say high school start times should be no earlier than 8:30 am for high schools. The medical evidence that adolescents need more sleep for healthy brain development is clear. If we don't follow these recommendations, then we send our children a mixed message; they should follow their doctors’ advice but only if it is convenient and does not incur costs. This is an unwise message to send to students who are in the process of learning how to respect and care for themselves and others.

What changes would you propose in the school transportation system?

In July 2019, AACPS contracted with a private consultant to review its school transportation operations. The report made clear that there are abundant inefficiencies and management issues that need to be addressed. First, experienced routers must be hired to begin the essential work of developing, and continuing to modify as needed, effective and efficient routes that reflect the actual needs of the community. Additionally, AACPS needs a system that will enable communication between schools and parents, provide bus tracking so early and late arrivals at bus stops are known, and will address other unforeseen bussing difficulties. Enabling this sort of communication points to basic technological needs, such as installing GPS trackers on every bus as soon as possible. In these days of heightened security concerns, schools need to know the exact locations of their buses.

How would you address the increased number of incidents of self-harm among county students?

There are several aspects to approaching the problem of students who are harming themselves. The rate has increased rapidly in District 6 and AA County over recent years. To address this heartbreaking issue, we must begin to see the whole child--socially, emotionally, and developmentally, in order to appropriately support their mental health needs.

Should the school board approve spending above the superintendent's budget proposal?

The deliberative work of the Board of Education is an essential aspect of its leadership role to ensure AACPS' operations are aligned with its vision and mission. As such, the Board has a responsibility to consider whether the superintendent's proposed budget does, in fact, provide what is necessary to meet the requirements of the schools' mission. If there are critical gaps in the superintendent's recommendations, then the Board has the responsibility to fill them. For example, in the 2021 budget the superintendent presented to the Board, there were no accommodations made to replace the program operated by the Kennedy Krieger Institute at Southern High for students with strong academic abilities, but complex learning issues. These students require highly individualized and specialized instruction practices in a dedicated classroom. This program, the only one of its kind in the county to serve these children, will close at the end of this school year. Sadly, it wasn’t announced to parents until late January that Kennedy Krieger would be closing the program. Without this program, AACPS would clearly not be elevating all children, and closing all gaps, as the mission states. In this case it was appropriate for the Board to approve funds to hire new AACPS staff to replace the Kennedy Krieger staff. 1. We must have trained staff and teachers to detect warning signs in children who are suffering so they can be directed to mental health professionals for the help they need. These professionals would include counselors, social workers, and psychological staff. Additionally, trauma-informed training for teachers will help them to understand students’ struggles on a daily basis. 2. We must respect and address numerous new stresses put on our young people, including increased academic pressures to perform to certain outcomes, external societal pressures such as threats of school shootings, fears of climate change, and issues of social media, such as cyber bulling. 3. We need to align education as closely as possible with the developmental needs of our children. For example, there is well-established scientific evidence that it is developmentally inappropriate for adolescents to begin high school at 7:30 a.m., and for young children to end school at almost 4:00 p.m. These issues point to the need for a holistic approach to education. We must focus on the child as a developing human being and not just as a producer of academic results.

What do you believe is the most critical for the school system to do if the Blueprint for Maryland's Future passes?

It is critical to raise AA County teachers’ pay to align with surrounding MD counties and to reflect the professional nature of teaching. Increasing teachers’ salaries is paramount to attracting and retaining the best teachers for our children. Currently, we lose good teachers to other counties every year, which is not sustainable. As the parent of a senior at Annapolis High School, and the Vice President of the PTSA there, I have seen the devastating effects of these losses every year. Establishing high-quality pre-k for 3-year- olds and 4-year-olds, whose families cannot afford the cost, is necessary if we are to make progress in closing the opportunity and achievement gaps by ensuring that as many children as possible are ready for kindergarten-- regardless of income, race, ethnicity, or zip code. Investing early on in a child’s education provides a positive return versus paying later for remedial work or costs related to the juvenile justice system when a student falls behind. Finally we must increase access to high quality vocational and technical training so that students who do not choose to go to college are ready to start good jobs and begin their careers when they graduate.

How should the board work with the superintendent to set policies for county schools?