Voter guide: India L. Ochs, Board of Education (6), Anne Arundel

Previous political experience

Starting as the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils’ Chief Legislative Coordinator in high school (1991-93), I testified before the Maryland General Assembly on educational and environmental bills, including collaborating with state officials to draft successful bills implementing service learning as a graduation requirement, providing partial voting rights to the Student Member on the State Board of Education, and banning smoking on school grounds. While Legal Officer at the RFK Center for Human Rights, I coordinated legislative initiatives targeting Capitol Hill, the Organization of American States, and the United Nations, participated in policy round tables at the US Department of State, and testified at the United Nations on combatting modern day slavery (2004-2006). Additionally, I researched and drafted position statements on a myriad of policies and responded to constituent concerns when interning for US Representative Stephen Lynch (MA) (2006-2007). In recent years, I have continued my advocacy for AACPS students and schools through written and oral testimony at Board of Education meetings, Anne Arundel County Council town halls, and the Maryland General Assembly.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for the Board of Education to represent the district that I was born and raised in – and that I am raising my son in —because our teachers need support, our parents demand innovation, EVERY student deserves success, and it’s time our county delivers. With a background in law, policy and compliance, including advocating educational and youth issues, 30+ years public speaking and connecting with diverse audiences, governance of multiple Boards of Directors, and the unique perspective seeing both the brilliance and inequity in AACPS as a student and parent, I will champion equitable policies that are properly enforced, advocate for strong funding year in and year out, and budget priorities that ensure ALL our students, families, and educators benefit from the investments we make in our public schools. Of equal importance, this is a historic election with county residents finally having a voice in who represents us on the Board. I have been “first” in all I do, (e.g., first student with a speech disability to be in drama and debate classes, first attorney to use a speech generating device in a courtroom, numerous nonprofits/projects I successfully started from the ground up) and I believe being Annapolis’s first elected Board of Education member – not to mention the first person with a speech disability elected to any school board in the country - will set the example for everyone – young and old – that we all have a voice and “impossible” is a typo for “I’m possible”.

How should schools address hate bias incidents in the school system?

AACPS needs full transparency of hate & bias incidents, which is why I continue to advocate for communicating serious incidents like hate crimes with all AACPS families and not just the specific school. Consistent communication about such incidents is the only way to show how systemic the hate is, and why we need to work together to stop it. At the same time, ensuring equity among all students and staff goes hand-in-hand with eliminating hate and bias incidents. Equity isn’t just a slogan: we must engage with the community to create a sense of system- and community-urgency to aggressively do “whatever it takes” for every student to achieve success in school. There is also biased behavior among authority figures, which is why AACPS needs to address disciplinary practices in schools that disproportionately affect our students of color and/or with disabilities. This includes securing publicly accessible monthly statics of the demographics behind student discipline referrals, citations, and arrests in order to track the trends and hold people accountable if not enough action is being taken to resolve the inequities. AACPS must also: Strengthen curriculum and school activities throughout the year to reflect our diverse population, including specifically discussing hate, racism, and other biased behavior staring in Pre-K; Increase access to English as a Second Language instruction, not only for improved learning but so all students know their rights when facing such hate and bias; and, Ensure the updated policies on bullying and biased behavior are properly enforced.

What actions would you pursue to reduce the number of student arrests in county schools?

Students of color and/or with disabilities have the highest rates of arrests, which is why, as cited above, AACPS needs to address disciplinary practices in schools that disproportionately affect our students of color and/or with disabilities. My first action would be to reestablish securing publicly accessible monthly statics of the demographics behind student discipline referrals, citations, and arrests in order to track the trends and hold people accountable if no action is being taken to resolve the inequities. Additionally, as well-intentioned as our county’s police chief and school resource officers are in engaging with our students in meaningful ways, the statistics don’t lie when showing the presence of school resource officers increases the number of arrests. For that reason, I would take steps to decrease the number of school resource officers and increase the number of mental health staff within all our schools.

Do you favor or oppose moving school start times later? Why?

I have bern advocating for later high school start times/earlier elementary school start times since 2016. It’s not just the simple science that teenagers’ bodies are wired to stay up later than the rest of us (and younger kids tend to wake up early): the rampant sleep deprivation caused by early high school start times leads to lower grades, poor health, increased t’’-driver car accidents, and increased absenteeism. Additionally, we do not want to endanger our students of any age to be walking/standing in the dark to/from school or bus stops. Of equal importance, early high school start times have significantly impact our lower income students, while studies show lower income students’ academics increase at twice the rate as their peers after later school start times are implemented.

What changes would you propose in the school transportation system?

A January 2020 report by a transportation consultant confirmed what many have long believed: AACPS’ transportation department needs a major overhaul from top to bottom. Specifically, initial focus should be on 1) updating routes to allow for changes in school start times; 2) hiring staff knowledgeable on transportation software/GPS functionality: 3) installing an app to allow parents to track buses; 4) having the transportation department move to an electronic filing system with standard operating procedures; 5) ensuring all walking routes HAVE SAFE SIDEWALKS for the entire route; 6) install cameras or have aides on buses to prevent or respond to incidents of physical or mental abuse; and 7) ensure students in walking zones have access to buses if the walking routes are a clear and present danger to the students.

How would you address the increased number of incidents of self-harm among county students?

All students should have access to schools that are welcoming and safe. Students are 21 times more likely to visit school- based health centers for treatment than anywhere else. Schools with school-based mental health providers see improved attendance, lower rates of suspension and expulsion, improved academic achievement and career preparation, and improved school safety. At the same time, schools often have more police on-site than mental health support. Police do what they are trained to do—detain, handcuff, and arrest – which leads to greater student alienation and a poorer school climate. Taking all of that into consideration, AACPS must: Find flexible use of funds to partner with local resources to prioritize school-based mental health providers, such as counselors, school psychologists, social workers, and nurses. Reinvest resources from law enforcement to mental health staff. Improve access to school-based mental health supports with more school-employed mental health professionals trained to infuse prevention and intervention services into the education process and help integrate services provided through community partnerships into existing school programs. Protect LGBTQ+ and immigrant students from harassment and harm. Ensure bathrooms and other facilities are safe for transgender students at all grade levels. Employ effective, positive school discipline that works in conjunction with efforts to address school safety and climate. Discipline must not simply be punitive, but instead be clear, consistent, and equitable; and reinforces positive behaviors. End arrests and referrals to police for common adolescent behaviors, including misdemeanor offenses such as disorderly conduct.

Should the school board approve spending above the superintendent's budget proposal?

Yes, if and when needed. AACPS has been struggling for years with large classes, poor teacher retention, and a lack of proper support for students with disabilities and/or Non-English speaking students. It also has been common for the superintendent to recommend a budget he thinks will get approved, instead of a budget with all needed services. We can never know specifically what the county council will ultimately approve each year, but I believe it foolish not to request the needed funding, instead of the “probable” acceptable funding. It is not about being fiscally irresponsible but ensuring our kids are getting the education they deserve in a safe and healthy climate.

What do you believe is the most critical for the school system to do if the Blueprint for Maryland's Future passes?

The bottom line is everything in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future is critical with each item impacting other parts of the Blueprint. AACPS must implement full day Pre-K in all schools and develop both college and career ready opportunities for when those Pre-K students reach high school. AACPS must increase support for our special education students- to ensure both success in learning and safety from harm or death – but that also goes with the need to adequately pay our general ed and special ed teachers in order to retain them. And none of this will matter if AACPS does not strengthen its oversight/governance to ensure all is properly implemented.

How should the board work with the superintendent to set policies for county schools?