Voter guide: Ken Baughman, Board of Education (3), Anne Arundel

Previous political experience

I have been the Government Relations Chair for the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County. I was also PAC co-chair for Maryland State Education Association. Current co-chair for Committee On Political Education

Why are you running for office?

Board of Education in District 3

How should schools address hate bias incidents in the school system?

There are many approaches here. By making teaching an attractive profession, we will generate a more diverse hiring pool, and by recruiting with intention, we can create a diverse teaching force. Research shows that students of all races and backgrounds benefit from this. In the immediate sense, we need to examine both the offending student and the surrounding culture. We treat the offender (with consequences appropriate to the action), and also provide opportunities for students in that school to learn more about these types of actions, their histories, and how we can do better.

What actions would you pursue to reduce the number of student arrests in county schools?

Increasing the number of counselors, social workers, community ambassadors, and school psychologists would assist some of our more troubled students in coping with their issues before acting out in an extreme way. Additionally, I would maintain relationships and communication with the surrounding school communities to understand the ongoing struggles outside the school, and what specific measures, if any, schools can take to help.

Do you favor or oppose moving school start times later? Why?

I support moving school start times later because the research is overwhelming.

What changes would you propose in the school transportation system?

Aside from adjusting start times and moving to digitized routing, I was most intrigued by learning that the state laws that require students to be transported in yellow school buses when these types of buses are overall not demonstrably safer than other methods. By advocating for careful re-evaluation of this requirement, we can expand our options for transporting students safely while increasing efficiency.

How would you address the increased number of incidents of self-harm among county students?

Again - by increasing the number of school counselors, social workers, community ambassadors, and school psychologists present in the buildings, we can better identify and assist struggling students.

Should the school board approve spending above the superintendent's budget proposal?

In principle, yes, but a school board should never do this lightly. There are many factors to consider. However, it is the school board’s job to name what it will take to educate the community’s children properly.

What do you believe is the most critical for the school system to do if the Blueprint for Maryland's Future passes?

Recruit and retain as many high-quality teachers (and school counselors, social workers, community ambassadors, and school psychologists) as possible.

How should the board work with the superintendent to set policies for county schools?