2022 Voter Guide: Ballot questions

There are five constitutional amendments that will appear statewide on the ballots for the Nov. 8 general election. Additionally, local ballot questions will appear in certain counties, including one local referendum, passed by the General Assembly, that will appear on the ballots in Montgomery County.

Statewide

Question 1 - Court of Appeals and Special Appeals – Renaming - Chapter 82 of 2021 (Senate Bill 666)

Maryland has two appellate courts, which resolve appeals from the decisions of the State’s trial courts. The lower appellate court is called the Court of Special Appeals, while the State’s highest court is called the Court of Appeals. This constitutional amendment would change the names of the appellate courts. The Court of Special Appeals would become the Maryland Appellate Court, and the Court of Appeals would become the Supreme Court of Maryland. In addition, the judges of the Court of Appeals would become known as the justices of the Supreme Court of Maryland.

Chapter 82 of 2021 also includes provisions that make the Maryland Appellate Court and the Supreme Court of Maryland the successors to the Court of Special Appeals and the Court of Appeals, respectively, ensuring that both courts continue to operate without interruption.

Question 2 - Legislative Department – Eligibility to Serve as Senators and Delegates – Place of Abode - Chapter 808 of 2021 (Senate Bill 55)

This constitutional amendment would alter the eligibility requirements for the office of senator or delegate.

Under current provisions of the Maryland Constitution, a person is eligible to serve as a senator or delegate if the person (1) is at least age 25 (for senator) or age 21 (for delegate) on the date of the election; (2) is a citizen of the State; (3) has resided in the State for at least one year before the date of the election; and (4) has resided in the district to which the person has been elected to represent for six months immediately preceding the date of the election or, if the district has been established for less than six months prior to the date of election, as long as the district has been established.

Under this constitutional amendment, beginning January 1, 2024, a person would be required to have both resided in and maintained a primary place of abode in the district the person has been chosen to represent for at least six months immediately preceding the date of the person’s election or, if the district has been established for less than six months prior to the date of election, as long as the district has been established.

Question 3 - Constitutional Amendment – Civil Jury Trials - Chapter 809 of 2021 (Senate Bill 669)

This constitutional amendment would provide that legislation may be enacted to limit the right to a jury trial in a civil proceeding in which the amount in controversy is not more than $25,000 instead of not more than $15,000, as currently specified in the Maryland Constitution.

The dollar amount specified in the constitutional amendment excludes attorney’s fees that may be recoverable in the civil proceeding.

Legislation passed in the 2021 session of the General Assembly, contingent on the approval of this constitutional amendment by the voters, would provide that a party may not demand a jury trial in a civil proceeding if the amount in controversy does not exceed $25,000, excluding attorney’s fees if attorney’s fees are recoverable in the proceeding. In that case, a judge, rather than a jury, would determine the verdict.

Question 4 - Constitutional Amendment – Cannabis – Adult Use and Possession - Chapter 45 of 2022 (House Bill 1)

This constitutional amendment adds new Article XX to the Maryland Constitution to provide that on or after July 1, 2023, an individual in the State who is at least 21 years old may use and possess cannabis (otherwise known as marijuana). This authorization would be subject to a requirement that the General Assembly pass legislation providing for the use, distribution, possession, regulation, and taxation of cannabis within the State.

Under current State law, possession of 10 grams or more of marijuana is a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. Possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana is a civil offense, punishable by a fine of up to $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense, and $500 for a third or subsequent offense.

Marijuana is listed on Schedule I under the federal Controlled Substances Act. For a drug or substance to be classified as Schedule I, the following findings must be made: (1) the substance has a high potential for abuse; (2) the drug or other substance has no currently accepted medical use in the United States; and (3) there is a lack of accepted safety for use of the drug or other substance under medical supervision.

During the 2022 session, the Maryland General Assembly also passed companion legislation, Chapter 26 – House Bill 837, which alters various provisions of law applicable to the use, possession, and distribution of cannabis, contingent on the approval of this constitutional amendment. Among other things, Chapter 26:

repeals the term marijuana and replaces it with cannabis;

legalizes possession by a person at least 21 years old of no more than 1.5 ounces of cannabis, or equivalent amounts including no more than 2 cannabis plants, effective July 1, 2023;

makes it a fineable civil offense for a person to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis;

reduces the crime of possession with intent to distribute cannabis to a misdemeanor subject to maximum penalties of three years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine and provides that

possession of less than 2.5 ounces of cannabis without other evidence of an intent to distribute or dispense does not constitute possession with intent to distribute;

repeals criminal penalties associated with cannabis paraphernalia;

authorizes a person incarcerated for a conviction related to possession of cannabis to apply to the court for resentencing;

authorizes a person who is convicted of possession of cannabis to file a petition for expungement of the conviction after the satisfactory completion of the sentence including probation;

authorizes a person who is convicted of possession with the intent to distribute cannabis to file a petition for expungement of the conviction three years after satisfaction of the sentence;

requires the Attorney General to provide the General Assembly with a formal opinion regarding the impact of cannabis legalization on the authority of police officers to conduct searches of individuals and vehicles based on detection of the odor of cannabis;

requires specified agencies and entities to complete studies, collect and report data, and develop standards regarding the use of cannabis, the medical cannabis industry, and the adult-use cannabis industry;

creates a Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council; and

establishes various funds relating to business assistance and public health.

Eighteen other states have legalized recreational cannabis use by adults. A total of 37 states regulate cannabis for medical use by qualified individuals. Maryland has had a medical cannabis program in place since 2014.

Question 5 - Circuit Court for Howard County – Judges Sitting as Orphans’ Court - Chapter 539 of 2022 (House Bill 868)

This constitutional amendment would repeal the requirement that voters in Howard County elect three orphans’ court judges and would instead require Howard County Circuit Court judges to alternately sit as an orphans’ court, as is currently required in Harford and Montgomery counties.

When sitting as an orphans’ court, the judges would have all of the power, authority, and jurisdiction of the orphans’ court. If this constitutional amendment passes, a party would no longer have the option to appeal a final judgment of the orphans’ court to the Circuit Court for Howard County and would instead have to take the appeal directly to the Court of Special Appeals.

Currently, the Maryland Constitution provides for the election of three orphans’ court judges in Baltimore City and in each county, except in Harford and Montgomery counties. An orphans’ court hears all contested matters regarding a decedent’s estate, including validity of wills and legal questions involving transfers of property. The court also supervises estates that are probated judicially; approves accounts, awards of personal representatives’ commissions, and attorney’s fees in all estates; and shares jurisdiction with the circuit courts over the guardianship of minors and their property. A provision in Maryland law allows a party to appeal a final judgment of an orphans’ court to the circuit court for the county.

For this constitutional amendment to take effect, it must be approved by both a majority of the statewide voters and a majority of the voters in Howard County.

Local ballot questions

Anne Arundel County

Question A - Charter Amendment - Executive Branch - Veterans Affairs Commission

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to require the Anne Arundel County Veterans Affairs Commission.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question B - Charter Amendment - Legislative Branch - Term of Office

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to provide that no person elected or appointed to the office of County Councilmember may serve more than three full consecutive four-year terms.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question C - Charter Amendment - Legislative Branch – Compensation

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to require that the compensation paid to each member of the County Council be paid after consideration of recommendations of the Salary Standard Commission that are approved by ordinance of the County Council.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question D - Charter Amendment - Legislative Branch - Legislative Procedure

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to remove the requirement that copies of bills and notices of public hearings be posted on a bulletin board and to require that electronic copies of bills and notice of any public hearing be published to the County Council website and that printed copies of bills be made available to the public and press and that bills receive required publication.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question E - Charter Amendment - Legislative Branch - Legislative Procedure

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to clarify the differences between the two types of emergency ordinances allowed under the Charter and the legislative procedure that applies to each.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question F - Charter Amendment - Legislative Branch - Duties of The County Auditor

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to allow the County Council to assign additional functions, duties, and personnel to the County Auditor that are related to the finances and financial affairs of the County.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question G - Charter Amendment - Legislative Branch - Decennial Redistricting And Charter Revision Commission

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to change the name of the Charter Revision Commission to the Redistricting and Charter Revision Commission and to amend the date by which a decennial Redistricting and Charter Revision Commission must be appointed by the County Council.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question H - Charter Amendment - Legislative Branch - Gender Neutrality

To amend the Anne Arundel County Charter to be gender neutral consistent with changes recommended based on a review by the County Attorney.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Baltimore City

Question A - Bond Issue - Affordable Housing Loan

Question A is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $14,000,000 to be used for the planning, developing, executing, and making operative the Affordable Housing Program of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, including, but not limited to, the acquisition, by purchase, lease, condemnation or any other legal means, of land or property in the City of Baltimore; the payment of any and all costs and expenses incurred in connection with or incidental to the acquisition and management of the land or property; the payment of any and all costs and expenses incurred for or in connection with relocating and moving persons or other legal entities displaced by the acquisition of the land or property, and the disposition of land and property for such purposes, such costs to include but not limited to rental payment and home purchase assistance, housing counseling and buyer education, assistance, and activities to support the orderly and sustainable planning, preservation, rehabilitation, and development of economically diverse housing in City neighborhoods; support the Affordable Housing Trust Fund; support the elimination of unhealthful, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, lessening density, eliminating obsolete or other uses detrimental to the public welfare or otherwise removing or preventing the spread of blight or deterioration in the City of Baltimore; and for doing all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

For

Against

Question B - Bond Issue - School Loan

Question B is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $38,000,000 to be used for the acquisition of land or property to construct and erect new school buildings, athletic and auxiliary facilities; and for additions and improvements to or modernization or reconstruction of existing school buildings or facilities; and to equip all buildings to be constructed, erected, improved, modernized, or reconstructed; and for doing any and all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

For

Against

Question C - Bond Issue - Community and Economic Development Loan

Question C is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $36,000,000 to be used for, or in connection with, planning, developing, executing and making operative the community, commercial, and industrial economic development programs of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore; the development or redevelopment, including, but not limited to, the comprehensive renovation or rehabilitation of any land or property, or any rights or interests therein hereinbefore mentioned, in the City of Baltimore, and the disposition of land and property for such purposes; the elimination of unhealthful, unsanitary, or unsafe conditions, lessening density, eliminating obsolete or other uses detrimental to the public welfare or otherwise removing or preventing the spread of blight or deterioration in the City of Baltimore; the creation of healthy, sanitary, and safe, and green conditions in the City of Baltimore; and authorizing loans and grants therefore; making loans and grants to various projects and programs related to growing businesses in the City; attracting and retaining jobs; providing homeownership incentives and home repair assistance; authorizing loans and grants to various projects and programs related to improving cultural life and promotion of tourism in Baltimore City and the lending or granting of funds to any person or other legal entity to be used for or in connection with the rehabilitation, renovation, redevelopment, improvement or construction of buildings and structures to be used or occupied for residential or commercial purposes; and for doing any and all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

For

Against

Question D - Bond Issue - Public Infrastructure

Question D is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to borrow up to $72,000,000 to be used for the development of public infrastructure owned or controlled by the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore and the Enoch Pratt Free Library and for the construction and development of streets, bridges, courthouses, City buildings and facilities and related land, property buildings, structures or facilities, for acquisition and development of property buildings owned and controlled by the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore and the Enoch Pratt Library and public park or recreation land, property, buildings, structures or facilities including the acquisition of such by purchase, lease, condemnation or other legal means; for the construction, erection, renovation, alteration, reconstruction, installation, improvement and repair of existing or new buildings, structures, or facilities to be or now being used by or in connection with the operations, function and activities of the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, public parks and recreational programs; for the construction and development of streets, bridges, courthouses, city office buildings, police stations, fire stations, solid waste facilities, information technology, and public park and recreational and related land property and buildings; for the acquisition and installation of trees, for tree planting programs and for the equipping of any and all existing and new buildings, structures, and facilities authorized to be constructed, renovated, altered or improved by this Ordinance; and for doing any and all things necessary, proper or expedient in connection therewith.

For

Against

Question E - Charter Amendment - Underground Conduit System – Sale, Transfer, and Franchise Prohibited

Question E is for the purpose of prohibiting the sale, transfer, or franchising of the City’s underground conduit system for cables, wires, and similar facilities.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question F - Charter Amendment - Supplementary Criminal Apprehension and Conviction Fund

Question F is for the purpose of establishing a continuing, non-lapsing fund to be used exclusively to supplement rewards offered to the public for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of criminal suspects. The fund is a supplement only and may not be used as a substitute for or replacement of existing funding for rewards offered by the Baltimore Police Department or any non-profit organization. The fund may consist of money appropriated in the annual Ordinance of Estimates and of grants or donations made to the fund.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question G - Charter Amendment - Dante Barksdale Career Technology Apprenticeship Fund

Question G is for the purpose of authorizing the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore to establish a continuing, non-lapsing fund to promote pre-apprenticeship programs and other workforce development programs in Baltimore City’s public secondary schools and community colleges. The fund comprises money appropriated in the annual Ordinance of Estimates, grants or donations made to the fund, and proceeds from fines, fees, surcharges, or other revenues dedicated to the fund by ordinance.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question H - Charter Amendment - Baltimore City Police Department

Question H is for the purpose of establishing a Baltimore City Police Department, the head of which is the Police Commissioner.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question I - Charter Amendment - Inspector General – Advisory Board

Question I is for the purpose of changing the membership of the Advisory Board that appoints and removes the Inspector General for Baltimore City. It would now be comprised of eleven City residents who are not elected officials, candidates for office or lobbyists, among other restrictions. Seven of the members will be chosen at random from those nominated by City Councilmembers from their districts. Two members will be the heads of the local law schools. One member will be from a group of certified public accountants and one member will be from a group of fraud examiners. The Advisory Board will receive training.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question J - Charter Amendment - Department Of Accounts Payable

Question J is for the purpose of establishing a Department of Accounts Payable under the supervision of the Baltimore City Comptroller, who will appoint a Department Director. The Department will control all payments by Baltimore City other than salaries.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question K - Charter Amendment - Establishment of A Two-Term Limit For Baltimore City Elected Officials

Question K is for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period. In the event that a candidate for one of these offices is elected to fill a vacancy, that candidate may hold the office for the remainder of their predecessor’s term and one consecutive full term thereafter.

This amendment would be effective beginning with persons elected in the 2024 Baltimore City Election.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Baltimore County

Question A - Charter Amendment - County Charter – County Council - Qualifications Section

202 of the Baltimore County Charter is amended to: require that, in addition to the requirements of residence as provided in Section 201(a) of the Charter, the members of the county council shall be qualified voters of Baltimore County and not less than twenty-one years of age at the time of their election.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question B - Charter Amendment - County Charter – Department Of Public Works And Transportation – Director Qualifications

Section 525 of the Baltimore County Charter is amended to: alter the name of the Department of Public Works and, provide that the Director shall be a professional engineer registered under the laws of this state with at least ten years of relevant supervisory experience in engineering works, or shall be qualified with at least ten years of supervisory experience in infrastructure planning and construction, or transportation engineering and management.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question C - County Ordinance - Agricultural and Rural Land Preservation Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $5,000,000 for agricultural and rural land preservation projects, including but not limited to the purchase of land, development rights and conservation easements and other real property approved by the county council pursuant to the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Program and the Rural Legacy Program or other similar federal or state programs, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 32-22)

For

Against

Question D - County Ordinance - Community College Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $18,500,000 for community college projects, including but not limited to the construction, improvement, maintenance, and modernization of buildings and other improvements for the community colleges, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 33-22)

For

Against

Question E - County Ordinance - Community Improvement Project Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $4,000,000 for community improvement projects, including but not limited to construction, renovation, extension, alteration, repair or modernization of street curbs, gutters, water, sewer and other utilities, and sidewalk and pedestrian system improvements, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 34-22)

For

Against

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $27,050,000 for public operational buildings including, but not limited to, general, health, police, fire, recreation, libraries, senior centers and detention buildings or facilities and necessary or desirable equipment, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 35-22)

For

Against

Question G - County Ordinance - Parks, Preservation And Greenways Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $2,000,000 for parks, preservation and greenways projects, including but not limited to the purchase or other acquisition of playgrounds, parks, community centers, recreational facilities, and preservation and greenways projects including the cost of construction, improvement, alteration, repair, maintenance and equipping of all public parks, playgrounds, community centers, recreational facilities, preservation and greenways projects, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 36-22)

For

Against

Question H - County Ordinance - Public Works Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $57,320,000 for public works purposes, for the class of projects which includes, among other things, streets and highways, bridges and storm drainage systems, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 37-22)

For

Against

Question I - County Ordinance - Refuse Disposal Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $5,000,000 for refuse disposal projects, including but not limited to the construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, closing and capping, repair or modernization of county refuse disposal facilities, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 38-22)

For

Against

Question J - County Ordinance - School Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $200,000,000 for public school buildings, buildings for school purposes, buildings to support school operations and site projects, including but not limited to acquisition, construction, reconstruction, improvement, extension, alteration, repair, maintenance, conversion and modernization of public school buildings and sites, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 39-22)

For

Against

Question K - County Ordinance - Waterway Improvement Program Borrowing

AN ORDINANCE to authorize and empower Baltimore County, Maryland to borrow $20,000,000 for the acquisition, construction, reconstruction, extension, alteration, repair and modernization of waterway improvement and stormwater-related projects, which include but are not limited to shoreline stabilization, shore erosion control, wetland restoration, streambank and riverbank restoration, stabilization and reconstruction, control and monitoring of nonpoint pollutants, landscaping, dredging, planting of trees and similar waterway improvement projects in residential, rural and commercial areas, engineering and other services incident thereto, to be undertaken pursuant to Sections 705(a) and 718 of the Baltimore County Charter. (Bill 40-22)

For

Against

Cecil County

Question A - Charter Amendment - County Council Vacancies

To amend the Cecil County Charter to require the County Council to fill a Council vacancy within thirty days after receiving the list of nominees from the county central committee of the political party affiliated with the person vacating the Council office.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question B - Charter Amendment - Redistricting Commission

To amend the Cecil County Charter to require that the Redistricting Commission established by the County Council every ten years pursuant to Section 214 be appointed within thirty days after receiving the official census population data from the State of Maryland; and to establish that local central committee members are not eligible for appointment to the Redistricting Commission.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question C - Charter Amendment - County Executive Vacancy

To amend the Cecil County Charter to require the County Council to fill a vacancy in the office of County Executive within thirty days after receiving the list of nominees from the county central committee of the political party affiliated with the person vacating the office.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question D - Charter Amendment - Ethics Commission

To amend the Cecil County Charter to establish an Ethics Commission with five voting members who serve four-year staggered terms; composed of three members, including the Chair, appointed by the County Executive and two members appointed by the Council; and assisted in their Ethics Commission duties by the County Attorney.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question E - Charter Amendment - Council Review of Contracts

To amend the Cecil County Charter to require certain information (description, price, vendor, source of funding, number of bids) about all county purchases and service contracts greater than $100,000, and all real estate purchases, sales and leases be presented to the County Council in public session after a contract is awarded.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Frederick County

Question A - Charter Amendment - Clarification of the Binding Arbitration process with career firefighters

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to clarify language to make it clear that the County Council maintains sole authority to approve and disapprove the use of taxpayer funding in the County budget concerning binding arbitration awards.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question B - Charter Amendment - Allowing Council Members to receive fringe benefits

This Charter Amendment would amend the Frederick County Charter to permit County Council Members to receive allowances and fringe benefits in addition to a salary.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Harford County

Question A - Charter Amendment - Communication by Council to Obtain Information

To Amend the Harford County Charter to permit the County Council to directly communicate with County employees in the Executive Branch to obtain information.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question B - Charter Amendment - Removal of Council Member

To Amend the Harford County Charter to establish the grounds and the process to remove a Council Member.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Howard County

Question A - Local Referendum by Petition (CB63-2020) - County Resources – Federal Immigration

The law prohibits using County resources for the following actions unless federal or state law requires it: (1) enforcing federal immigration and nationality laws or assisting immigration enforcement; (2) helping enforcement by collecting or sharing a person’s information; (3) asking a person about their citizenship, nationality, or immigration status or the status of another person; and (4) sharing a person’s status with another person. The County also cannot discriminate against a person based on their citizenship, nationality, or immigration status. County police can enforce state and local criminal laws and assist federal law enforcement other than their immigration actions. The police can also work on criminal task forces, even if a task force includes immigration enforcement, if County resources are not used for such enforcement and the police follow the other requirements of the law. The County must take specific steps to put the law into practice, including developing policies related to it, disciplining County employees who violate the law, and reviewing complaints of violations.

For the Law

Against the Law

Montgomery County

Question A - Charter Amendment by act of County Council - County Attorney – Removal

Amend Section 213 of the County Charter to require the consent of both the County Executive and the County Council in order to remove the County Attorney.

This amendment would allow either the County Executive or the Council to initiate removal of the County Attorney. If the County Executive requests removal of the County Attorney, the Council will have 30 days to agree or disagree; if the Council does not respond within 30 days, the County Attorney cannot be removed. If the Council requests removal of the County Attorney, the County Executive will have 15 days to agree or disagree; if the County Executive does not respond within 15 days, the County Attorney cannot be removed. In the interim, the County Attorney will be placed on paid leave.

For

Against

Question B - General Assembly Referendum - Alcoholic Beverages Law for Damascus (12th election district)

Authorizes the Board of License Commissioners for Montgomery County to issue a Class B beer, wine, and liquor license in Damascus (12th election district).

For the Referred Law

Against the Referred Law

Prince George’s County

Question A - Bond Issue - Community College Facilities Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $64,611,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Community College Facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

For the Referred Law

Against the Referred Law

Question B - Bond Issue - County Buildings Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $51,939,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of County Buildings, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

For the Referred Law

Against the Referred Law

Question C - Bond Issue - Library Facilities Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $9,258,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Library Facilities, including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

For the Referred Law

Against the Referred Law

Question D - Bond Issue - Public Works and Transportation Facilities Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $208,686,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Public Works and Transportation Facilities (including roads and bridges, parking lots, and maintenance facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

For the Referred Law

Against the Referred Law

Question E - Bond Issue - Public Safety Facilities Bonds

AN ACT enabling the County to borrow money and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $45,925,000 to finance the design, construction, reconstruction, extension, acquisition, improvement, enlargement, alteration, renovation, relocation, rehabilitation or repair of Public Safety Facilities (including Fire Department Facilities), including the acquisition and development of sites therefor, the architectural and engineering services incident thereto, and the acquisition and installation of necessary fixed permanent equipment therefor, as defined therein.

For the Referred Law

Against the Referred Law

Question F - Charter Amendment - Compensation of County Executive and County Council Member

To have the compensation of the County Council members and the County Executive comply with State law.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question G - Charter Amendment - Gender Neutral Language In Charter

To provide for gender neutral language in several sections throughout the Charter.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question H - Charter Amendment - Support Local And Minority Businesses

To include County law for the encouragement and support of local and minority businesses consistent with requirements of Federal, State, and County law.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question I - Charter Amendment - County Competitive Bidding

To provide that public notice for bids or proposals shall be advertised on a publicly available website designated by the County Purchasing Agent, and in any other manner determined by the County Code. Such purchases and contracts shall be made from or awarded to the responsive and responsible bid that is most favorable to the County with respect to “best value”, including technical requirements, diversity of suppliers, and costs, as defined in the Code; to provide for bonding and generally regarding competitive bidding.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question J - Charter Amendment - County Council Member Residency Requirement

To provide that an at-large Council member shall have been a qualified voter of Prince George’s County for at least one year immediately preceding their general election. Council members representing one of the nine Council districts shall have been a qualified voter of their respective Council district for at least one year immediately preceding their general election. In an election year immediately following an approved decennial redistricting plan changing the boundaries of any Council district, the one-year residency requirement immediately preceding the general election shall not apply if a person is deemed a qualified voter but no longer resides in their former Council district because of a boundary change in the approved decennial redistricting plan. Such person shall have resided in their former Council district for at least one-year immediately preceding their general election and shall reside in the same Council district as changed in the approved decennial redistricting plan by the deadline for filing a certificate of candidacy.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Talbot County

Question A - Charter Amendment - County Council Compensation

The County Charter currently sets compensation for members of the County Council at $14,400 per year, with the President of the Council receiving an additional $1,000 per year. The proposed Charter amendment authorizes an increase in compensation for members of the County Council from $14,400 per year to $23,000 per year, with the President of the Council receiving an additional $1,000 per year. If the proposed amendment is approved by the voters at the election, the increase in compensation authorized thereby shall become effective beginning with those members of the County Council taking office in December 2022. The proposed amendment shall have no effect on the compensation of the sitting Council.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question B - Charter Amendment - County Council Compensation

The County Charter currently sets compensation for members of the County Council at $14,400 per year, with the President of the Council receiving an additional $1,000 per year. The proposed Charter amendment authorizes the County Council to adopt a resolution setting compensation for members of the County Council and the President of the Council that differs from the compensation specified in the Charter; provided, however, that any such resolution shall require at least a four-fifths vote of the Council and must be adopted prior to the next general election for the office of Council member in order to become effective. The compensation set forth in the resolution would become effective beginning with those members of the County Council taking office after the next general election.

The resolution would have no effect on the compensation of the sitting Council.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Wicomico County

Question A - Charter Amendment by act of County Council (Resolution 72-2022) - County Council Vacancies - Charter Section 205

To amend the County Charter to provide: (A) a County Council vacancy shall be filled by a qualified person or person within One Hundred Twenty (120) days after the vacancy occurs; and (B) a vacancy may be filled from a list of four (4) persons submitted by the Local State Central Committee of the party of the vacating Councilperson; and (C) a vacancy of an unaffiliated Council member shall be filled by a qualified unaffiliated person.

For

Against

Question B - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022) - Special Election to Fill Council Vacancy - Charter Section 206

To amend the County Charter to provide that Council vacancies shall not be filled by a Special Election.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question C - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022)

To amend the County Charter to provide (A) Council Members must be physically present or electronically present with the approval of the Council president due to extenuating circumstances to constitute a quorum; and (B) a Council person may be censured by an affirmative vote of at least five (5) members of the County Council for actions which are repeated, substantial violations of this Charter.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question D - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022) Referendum on Bond Issues and Other Local Laws and Limitations on Bond Issues - Charter Sections 312 and 313

To amend the County Charter to provide (A) referendum on public local laws reallocating bond proceeds; and (B) authorization to issue bonds or other obligations by the County Council or the County official designated by the County Council for a term of forty (40) years from the date of issuance; and (C) borrowing authorization must be authorized by an existing State law or public local law passed by the County Council; and (D) Any notice of sale of bonds or other obligations to be sold by public auction at competitive bid may be published or disseminated by other methods approved by the County Council.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question E - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022) - Executive Branch – Censure or Removal - Charter Section 408

To amend the County Charter to provide the County Executive may be censured by an affirmative vote of at least five (5) members of the County Council for actions which are repeated, substantial violations of this Charter.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question F - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022) - Composition; Restrictions on Creation - Charter Section 503

To amend the County Charter to provide for the creation of the Department of Aviation.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question G - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022) - Department Of Law - Charter Section 507

To amend the County Charter to provide for that the County Attorney shall serve at the pleasure of the County Executive.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question H - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022) - Personnel System And Prohibition Against Additional Compensation - Charter Sections 601 and 609

To amend the County Charter to provide (A) upon recommendation of the County Executive, the County Council shall modify the personnel system by Resolution after public hearing; and (B) the County Executive shall devote the entire time during office working hours to performance of office duties.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question I - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022) - Capital Program and Budget - Charter Sections 704, 708 and 709

To amend the County Charter to provide (A) the County Council may reallocate proceeds of bonds and other obligations by amending the original or subsequent Capital Budget by Resolution; and (B) the County Council may amend dates and corresponding hearing dates by Resolution; and (C) the County Council may transfer appropriations between offices, departments and boards during the last quarter of the year by Resolution; and (D) the County Council may make supplementary and emergency appropriations by Resolution.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Question J - Charter Amendment (Resolution 72-2022) - Lapsed Appropriations; and Appropriation Control of Capital Funds - Charter Sections 710 and 712

To amend the County Charter to provide (A) funds available from bonds or other obligations for completed or abandoned capital projects shall be applied in accordance with Charter Section 712; and (B) the County Council may amend the Capital Budget or other authorizing legislation by Resolution to reallocate surplus funds to other Capital Projects; the Capital Budget for the next fiscal year, or payment of existing debt service.

For the Charter Amendment

Against the Charter Amendment

Worcester County

Question A - Local Referendum by Petition - Bond Issuance for Design and Construction Costs of a Worcester County Sports Complex

The purpose of this question is to determine whether the County Commissioners may finance a portion of the costs of designing and constructing a Worcester County Sports Complex by issuing a bond.

For

Against