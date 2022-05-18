2022 Voter Guide: Dave Wallace, candidate for U.S. Congress District 2

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

Stop inflation, illegal border-crossings, and re-fund law enforcement. End the slide toward socialism. Put Americans first. Restore America's energy independence. End politicization of science. Bring real science and sanity into our approach to handling COVID-19 and so-called "Climate Change" policy. Empower parents to manage the children's education. End indoctrination in the classroom. Get the federal government out of our local school systems.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

Nothing. We must assure energy abundance to assure vitality of our economy, so businesses and families can thrive. Prioritizing taxpayer funds on programs that hamper our free-market economy is foolish. The Biden administration's policies to push "climate change" initiatives by cutting off America's energy independence (killing the Keystone XL Pipeline, first day in office) has impaired our economy and national security. We must assure leasing and permitting without unnecessary delays or excessive burdens!

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Weak and confused. The Biden administration appeared hopeful that Russia would invade Ukraine so his administration could blame our skyrocketing fuel costs and inflation on Russia's Putin, and allow the American media to shift focus away from the Biden administration's goal of flooding the U.S. will illegal aliens, attacking parents who object to liberal school boards pushing critical race theory and gender confusion on our children, and the like.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

First, build the wall! Protect our borders! Reinstate the Stay in Mexico Policy. Stand up for our Border Patrol, local law enforcement. Strengthen 287g, to create a powerful force multiplier, across all law enforcement agencies. Enforce the immigration law as currently written. Stop allowing Presidential Executive Orders to subvert the law of the land. Illegal aliens (they are not "immigrants") should be held accountable to the law as written. I am open to exploring means for improving pathways to citizenship but not based on artificial problems intentionally caused by Democrats in a blatant effort to pad voting registers with "immigrant" Democrat voters and putting illegal aliens into American jobs.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

Tragedy. I would describe the fervent prosecutorial pursuit of non-violent participants who were at that event as tragic too. It's important that we reserve judgement on what happened and why until all investigations are complete. Any conclusions prior, would be grossly irresponsible.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

We should do exactly what was concluded by the National Institutes of Health in 2008, after review of the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic. Back then most deaths occurred when viral infection acutely reduced natural immunity leading to secondary co-infection. For that reason, the authors concluded that comprehensive pandemic preparations should include not only efforts to produce new and improved influenza vaccines and antiviral drugs, but also provisions to stockpile antibiotics and bacterial vaccines, especially for vaccines that fight PPLO, called BCG Vaccine, and Multi Strain bacterial pneumonia vaccines. And, we should deploy vitamins and minerals to assure innate immunity especially for the most vulnerable populations, and those less able to absorb sunshine.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

This determination is best left up to the states. The determination must be one that alleviates grid lock on our highways. The highway funding should be augmented to assure that commutes are not impaired by regulations that cause up to 10-year delays in construction that render planned highways obsolete and inadequate before the road is completed. In many mass transit proposals, ridership and revenue estimates are invariably overstated. Relying on estimated ridership as a means of financing construction is often overstated leaving the local jurisdiction to foot the bill. This shortfall can create up to 85% federal subsidization. Proving a foolish use of taxpayers hard earned money.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

Eliminate the "well-intended" programs to "help" people by giving them financial aid, all of which interfere with free-market economics and ultimately hinder rather than help those who are most at-risk. Ensure our local school systems are governed and operated to teach fundamentals of our English language, mathematics, science, and history, including the principles enshrined in our Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. We much change the mindset from giving people means to survive to teaching people to be self-sufficient and to thrive.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

We must make it easy to vote, hard to cheat. The role of Vice President must be maintained to assure objections by federal legislators can be presented and adjudicated assuring integrity of each state's certification. No position of government is ceremonial. Just as a notary public has responsibilities to assure claims can be adjudicated, so too, Vice Presidents must be responsible for their careful exercise of their duties in assuring that the Electoral College is an honest assessment of the decision of the voters. Each vote is the sacred franchise of each citizen of the United States. In all aspects, the rights of the state legislatures under the Constitution must not be infringed. We must secure the ballot. Each vote must be legal and counted. We cannot have voter registrations exceeding the number of eligible voters under the census. Voter rolls must be purged of fake, deceased, and illegal voters.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

Donald Trump. Look at our country's profile during his administration versus our country's now. With that said, I will support the nominee of the Republican Party.