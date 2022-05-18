2022 Voter Guide: C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, candidate for U.S. Congress District 2

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

We have seen tremendous job creation, unemployment is low and America's GDP was the first among major economies to return to pre-COVID levels. Still, pandemic-related supply chain backlogs, Putin's invasion of Ukraine and inflation — a global phenomenon — has meant higher prices that are straining family budgets. I have supported infrastructure funding to get products on shelves faster and efforts to make more goods here in America to avoid international supply chain logjams. I support efforts to lower the costs of prescriptions, childcare, utility bills and other everyday needs. To reduce pain at the pump, we should suspend gas taxes and compel oil companies to explore unused leases that are already federally-approved — of which there are many. We can also modernize our tax code to help the middle class. For too long, corporations and the ultra-rich have not paid their fair share.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

We need to adopt the principles of the Green New Deal, if not the legislation itself. That simply means working to become carbon-neutral (offset our output) by investing in things like mass transit and sustainable farming. I have supported efforts that include cap-and-trade, a carbon fee, tax credits for electric cars and other energy-efficient products consumer products. I proudly cosponsor legislation requiring the United States to rejoin the Paris Agreement and honor our commitment to pollution reduction. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law that provides unprecedented climate-resilience funding. I oppose drilling off the coast of the environmentally-sensitive Atlantic and in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Our country uses 25 percent of the world's oil consumption, but sits atop only 3 percent of its oil reserves. One day all of it will be gone. We should instead invest in renewable energy like wind, solar power and, yes, nuclear energy.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

I think we are doing the best we can in an unprecedented and dangerous situation. We have moved with historic speed, unity and strength to bring immediate and effective support to the people of Ukraine, delivering $13.6 billion in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine so far. We have sent the best weapons and equipment in the world, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, drones, artillery and counter-artillery systems, helicopters, armored vehicles and ammunition, with more on the way. I have supported unprecedented efforts to isolate and punish Russia, including cutting them off from the international banking system, ending energy imports and using seized assets from oligarchs to help Ukrainians. We have had to work in concert with our partners and allies, many of which face more severe consequences for assisting Ukraine than we do. And we have to do what we must to avoid direct conflict with Russia.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

We can't deport every undocumented immigrant in the United States, even if every police officer in the country did nothing but immigration enforcement. Moreover, the vast majority of immigrants are paying taxes and contributing to our economy. We should pass comprehensive immigration reform that provides both sensible, modern border security (with technology and manpower, not walls) and a reasonable, but rigorous path, to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already here, especially Dreamers. My ideal bill, S.744, passed the Senate on a supermajority vote back in 2013. The bill created a merit-based visa system to recruit the best and brightest minds into our country and provided appropriate asylum accommodations for victims of gang violence and sex trafficking. Relatedly, I have been working on legislation to reform the H2-B visa system — which is critical to Maryland's crab industry — and enable seasonal immigrant workers to remain in the country longer.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

I would describe it as domestic terrorism and one of the darkest days in U.S. history. Several staffers and I were barricaded inside our office while rioters attempted to stop the Senate from conducting its constitutional duty to count votes for a duly-elected president. I voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for his role in the attack, which was larger than we even knew at the time. The attack was well-planned and coordinated. The President and members of his inner circle encouraged it despite knowing the election was indeed lost. I would also describe January 6 as the start of a campaign to restrict voter rights. That's why I voted in support of legislation that prevents states from changing their election laws without federal oversight. I also support H.R. 1 — the For the People Act — which expands ballot access, ends partisan gerrymandering and reduces corporate influence in Washington.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

That work has already begun. Congress has already infused new funding at agencies like the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work on vaccines and treatments for now-unknown viruses. The Pentagon — who sent military medics to overwhelmed hospitals during COVID-19 — is using lessons learned to re-write plans and prepare exercises for the next pandemic. We can also use lessons learned to prepare in other ways, such as building manufacturing facilities that can quickly be converted to supply whatever is needed at the time, whether it be vaccines or PPE. We clearly need more physicians and nurses. I have long supported incentives to encourage more students to pursue nursing careers and supported "hero pay" during the pandemic for our healthcare workers on the frontlines. And we need to improve the way we communicate with the public to avoid confusion.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

We need policies that recognize that the vast majority of Americans commute in their cars while investing in a system that makes mass transit more convenient and affordable for the future. I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law, which provides historic, job-creating funding to update and rebuild Maryland's roads and bridges, which have been neglected for decades and are in many cases dangerous. At the same time, I have championed funding for mass transit, such as a proposed high-speed rail project called Maglev between Baltimore and Washington. It is only through ground-breaking projects like these that we will be able to get commuters out of cars and traffic — wasting gas and productivity and contributing to the climate crisis — and closer to job centers.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

The gap between the ultra-rich and everyone else has been growing for the last three decades. Raising the federal minimum wage is the first step. When President Clinton did this in 1996, employment soared and incomes improved at every level. We must also amend the tax structure to support the middle class, including strengthening the child tax credit. This would reduce childhood poverty and improve children's chances of upward mobility, increasing both their future earnings and corresponding tax revenue. To further strengthen the working class, Congress needs to address paid leave, support the childcare industry and provide universal Pre-K. We also have to work harder to make sure all children have the opportunity to receive a quality education that actually leads to a job. As an Appropriator, I help fund educational programs to close inequities in education and champion full funding for formula grant programs like Title 1 and IDEA.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

Changes to the Electoral Count Act — first passed in 1887 — appear to be supported by members of both parties following the events of January 6. I agree the law must be updated and clarified so that it cannot be exploited in an attempt to overturn a fair election again.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

This question is not possible to answer without knowing the candidates.