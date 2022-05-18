2022 Voter Guide: Yuripzy Morgan, candidate for U.S. Congress District 3

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

Inflation, crime and violence, and education are the biggest issues in my district.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

We need innovation. The very real problems we face will not be fixed by pretending that Americans can do without affordable forms of energy. Instead we should consider all our options including nuclear energy to both combat the climate crisis and provide affordable energy.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

President Biden's response to Russia's war against Ukraine shows that we have vastly underestimated Putin's instability. It also shows that we have ignored our ability to produce cleaner energy here at home and so weakened our national defense. The response to Putin continues to be reactionary, and seems out of touch with reality of his aggression and tyrannical behavior.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

In 1986 Ronald Reagan, a Republican president signed one of the most impactful pieces of legislation, the Immigration Reform and Control Act. He recognized the reality of life in America for many undocumented people. However, the Act failed to cover the other side of the equation, and that was a secure border. We need both sides of the equation to stem the flow of illegal immigration, and focus on legal immigration.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

The riot at the Capitol was a heartbreaking event. Both my parents are immigrants, and my husband was Captain in the US Army infantry, to include leading soldiers in combat operations for a year and a half in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Violence against our nation should be deeply troubling to everyone.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

Should there be a next pandemic, we need to restore faith in our scientific community immediately.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

The right balance would account for the needs of the general public in a given area. There are places where public transit is more utilized and therefore requires more investment. A lot of these decision are more localized, and therefore require more input from local governments than the federal government

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

Financial literacy should be a fundamental part of grade school. I grew up very poor, and learned a lot of financial lessons the hard way. Most Americans do not lack will or desire, but they often lack information that can be passed down from parent to child. When the parent lacks financial education then they cannot pass it on to their children. Teaching financial literacy would ensure that all children got a basic understanding of finances regardless of their background.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

The Constitution rightly leaves most of the decisions regarding our election process to the states. Local government works best, because it can be more accountable to the public.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

Considering that many Americans are struggling just to pay for gas and groceries while dealing with record-breaking inflation, I will be focusing on 2022.