2022 Voter Guide: Toni Jarboe-Duley, candidate for U.S. Congress District 5

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

The most pressing issue in our state and district is inflation.If our country continues with the runaway budget, including reckless spending,we will not only become a weaker country but it threatens our democracy itself.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

Our country needs to continue its current policies which has reduced our emissions and our carbon footprint.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

I am disappointed that it took our country so long to send aid to Ukraine. We could have instituted meaningful sanctions against Russia much sooner.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

Our country has always had a legal path to citizenship.We should follow these laws and expect that all who wish to become a citizen in our country could at least try to learn to speak english.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

In view of all the information that has been exposed there was no insurrection byy our citizens on January 6, 2021.It has come to light that the freedom loving participants in the rally were infiltrated with trouble makers, including government and other operatives.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

The U.S. government needs to continue to stay informed about future diseases, and make sure that we have enough medicines and equipment in stock to be able to meet these future needs.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

As our cities continue to spread out into suburban and rural areas our government leaders need to fund and maintain the integrity of our roadways, and our transit systems. Additionally, these transit systems need to be safe and secure.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

Income between individuals should always exist in a fair process.If particular workers work harder and perform their duties more efficiently, they should be able to expect a reward for their performance.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

I am not familiar with the Electoral Count Act at this time.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

I am not certain who will ultimately run in 2024, but if it is not President Trump, I will support any candidate that will keep the same policies.