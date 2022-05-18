2022 Voter Guide: Vanessa Marie Hoffman, candidate for U.S. Congress District 5

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

Inflation. Anti-USA/pro-Democrat Socialists policies, that shut down US oil production, lifted sanctions on Nord Stream II, and gave Putin the green light to invade Ukraine, creating a 40 year high in inflation that is unending fodder for the "tire-fires" caused by the other horrible democratic socialist policies, some of which are as follows: legalized crime sprees, government corruption, nation/state wide homelessness, drug use/overdoses, a garbage education system, child sterilization, high taxes, over regulation, vaccine mandates, unaffordable housing, legalized abortion and infanticide, a tanked economy, generational dependency on government welfare/subsidies that promote not prevent poverty, big government, a communist economy, the destruction of the US dollar, the promotion of the digital yen, and the breakdown of: the family, the true meaning of the English language, people's right to know and worship God, and the intentional misinterpretation and supplanting of the laws of US constitution with unconstitutional anti-USA/democratic republic "whatever, whenever, forever."

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

Stop buying foreign oil/gas, and start selling American oil/gas. It is the highest quality, least environmentally polluting oil made on earth. We use the most environmentally friendly practices of any oil producer. We need to incentivize all who use oil/gas to buy from only those who pump and refine to using the lates green technology. We also need to stop using ethanol. It creates much higher greenhouse gasses when burned with gas than gas burned alone. Also, the states need to promote nuclear energy for electricity. Nuclear energy is by far the cleanest, safest, and most reliable high power energy sources for electricity on the planet when managed properly. These two options will destroy the carbon footprint we make on the planet, while making economies boom, driving down inflation, and providing gainful employment to millions of people in many jobs that do not require an advanced degree.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Biden as well as the rest of the world knew Putin's plans to invade Ukraine long before he invaded, and he did nothing to stop it, and did nothing on purpose. Biden is compromised and has aided Russian/China from day 1 of his presidency. We should have sought/listened to the military's opinions/intel on the situation, sent Ukraine every kind of weapon they wanted/needed, kept sanctions on Nord Stream II, put more primary and secondary sanctions on Russia, kept US oil pumping/being sold, incentivized Israel to start up their oil pipeline to help fuel Europe/Africa, made arrangements with Venezuela/Saudi Arabia to not supply oil to China, immediately banned on all Russian/Chinese products. After taking that "Build Back Better" money, we need to lowed taxes/regulations to make the USA a booming manufacturing powerhouse economy overnight/remove China's power over the world within months/send Russia's rubble into the toilet.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

We need to shut down/wall up the southern boarder. All illegals should be vetted/assessed for refugee/health status. If they are not refugees then they need to go back to the nations that they came from. My only exception to allowing them to stay would be the following: constant weekly email updates via recorded video interview. Any who "disappear" are to be deported immediately when found. Fingerprints, mug shots, voice recordings in multiple languages, and DNA are to be taken and stored forever. Adults must learn to read, write, and speak English, serve in the military for five years, and become a citizens. Children, 12 and over, perform community services till 18, then serve 5 years in the military or 10 in public service, and become citizens. Criminal activity, drug use or heavy alcohol use is grounds for deportation. They will never be eligible for welfare unless severely physically/mentally handicapped.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

Democrats refused to put into place the security aid President Trump asked for. Instead, the capital building itself was left basically unguarded. Even an immense scaffolding covering the back of the building leading to the windows was left up, and not secured by police or barricades. It was a set up, and those who went inside where either allowed in by police or were "actors" pretending be Trump supporters breaking in; outside some of violent protesters even chanted "f-antifa" (a call to their fellow "antifans"). Ashley Babbitt's shooting looked staged, and the media claimed that a police officer died in the line of duty due to violence; a death which had nothing to do with "the walk through" except that perhaps he, like his fellow officers, knew ahead of time that President Trump was being set up, and the stress of knowing that truth caused his body to fail him.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

Prevent gain of function research projects, have plenty of PPE/proven antivirals/antibiotics made in USA readily available, put in place proper price gouging laws/regulations/fines, do not spend money on things proven scientifically to not work like COVID-19 vaccines, masks, banning know repurposed medications that have effective results, etc. Spend money on things scientifically proven to work anti-viral medications, antibiotics, vitamin D, etc. The government should never again be allowed to take away and/or change people's personal/voting rights or state/federal laws, or isolate them, don't shut down the planet/US economies, drastically increase our military/NSA capacities/budget, sanction/bring to justice all nations/parties/people who weaponize disease and other unrestricted warfare tactics for personal power/monetary gain, remove all federal/state/local government employees loyal to communism and China/Russia/North Korea/Iranian-Muslim terrorist/extremist groups, keep a watch out for the next planned epidemic. It will come when socialists/communists feel their powers are treated with collapse. It may be soon.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

Make highspeed trains that connect major cities hours away a priority, till they are highways will only get larger. Fix the major problem sites like bridges and tunnels, privatize roads that are not used except by those that live off them, commuter shuttle programs, and timed lane restrictions, Cargo trains could also use commuter rail lines after hours. Privatize the transportation sector for high-speed trains where the federal government takes care of the tracks, but the trains are provided and maintained via private corporation this will a generate money and cut costs by incentivizing businesses to compete for the best most effective economic models. We need to invest in fast, easy to afford, easy to use, safe, comfortable, accommodation transit that puts people near a park and ride near their house, or near a bus/shuttle service near their house.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

Stop subsidizing, socializing, overregulating, and over taxing people/businesses. The best economic model to increase incomes is Advanced Capitalism. Limited government, low taxes, and proper regulation would generate a free market where all goods/services could be created safely, efficiently, and locally through gainful employment, and be bought/sold around the world at fair prices not spiked/inflated by government subsidies/incentivized generational welfare. Low taxes, proper regulation, and no subsidies incentivize business growth/diversity, which forces all companies to provide competitive wages to keep good employees. If the big government/the welfare state ends the economy would boom, artificially high prices would cease, competitive wages in millions of new successful competitive small businesses would drastically decrease the income gap, the national debt would be wiped away, less taxes would be needed to keep national security/infrastructure constantly improving, the fed would go out of business, and deflation (increase in the value of each US dollar) would increase.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

The Electoral Count Act allows congress to not count votes by states if they are not properly certifiable. I do not think a need for "guardrails" is the problem, but instead we need to keep the federal and state governments from implementing artificially necessary states of emergency that can then be abused to allow top government officials to unconstitutionally change election laws in their favor so that behaviors that promote election fraud are permitted and then used to essentially rig the system so preferred political puppet candidates will win in upcoming elections, and all done collusion with China for the purpose of supplanting the US democratic republic and advanced capitalist economy with a communist socialist state/economy that would be in line with Russia and China to control a third of the worlds wealth power and people. The Electoral Count Act works to prevent uncertifiable state voting results from being counted

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

Donald Trump. He fixed everything. He made peace in the middle east, made the US energy independent, legitimately improved the lives of Black people by a tremendous percentage, is against abortion/infanticide, appointed judges that interpret the US constitution as our founding fathers intended, closed/walled off our southern boarder stopping illegal immigration and human/drug trafficking, declared an opioid epidemic, promoted school choice, created unprecedented economic growth via deregulation/tax relief for businesses/middle class which created an explosion of gainful employment, and promoted environmental protections through proper regulations. Along with all that he showed us the corruptions in the democratic party and their pro-socialism/communism/China/Russia agenda. He showed their violent side, their anti-constitution side, their dictator/censorship side. He showed people their agenda for big dictatorship government. He stood up to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea while being diplomatic, and he was the first president to not start a war since Jimmy Carter.