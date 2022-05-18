2022 Voter Guide: R. David Harden, candidate for U.S. Congress District 1

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

Voters in the First District are most concerned about inflation, economic uncertainty, the rising risk of recession, and how these short-to-medium term trends affect their families. In the decade ahead, voters seek economic security, inclusive opportunity, and prosperity. Despite these priorities, there is a deepening consensus that political leaders in Annapolis and Washington do not understand middle class challenges, and are simply incapable of preparing our economy to withstand economic disruption from climate impact, pandemics, or recessionary shocks. Rural communities in particular are most vulnerable to this economic uncertainty. The First District needs a representative in Congress who understands the future of our economy and can help lead a bold and confident America at home and abroad.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

First, the White House and Congress must work together to make a true national commitment to investing in renewable energy sources, which will substantially reduce carbon emissions, improve air and water quality and reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels. Second, we must take advantage of this moment to invest in our nation's transit infrastructure. By having a true network of rail and bus lines, we can reduce emissions, relieve traffic gridlock and improve daily quality of life in places like Harford County. Finally, we must provide our state and local governments with the resources to manage residential growth responsibly and prevent sprawl development. Unmanaged growth destroys our farmlands, forests and rivers, drastically increases vehicle emissions and imposes steep infrastructure costs on the taxpayers.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

America has responded to Putin's invasion of Ukraine effectively although the risk of escalation with NATO remains high. The world will also face sustained inflation as Russian oil is increasingly sanctioned. At home, we will experience food price shocks given the loss of Ukrainian and Russian wheat on the world market. Additionally, China, Iran, and North Korea may seek advantage in challenging the existing international order if Russia succeeds in Ukraine. Despite these risks, the U.S. is well-positioned to build the Next American Century. Our farmers can feed the world, our energy producers (particularly as we innovate renewable technologies) can fuel the nation. Given this era of great power competition, America remains a unique and exceptional power. The U.S. and its allies have robust economies, unmatched human capital, shared values, and strong militaries to sustain democracy and free market capitalism for generations.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

The United States needs comprehensive immigration reform beginning with adequate and effective border controls, a pathway to citizenship for the small class of Dreamers, increased admittance of refugees particularly given the mass displacement in Ukraine, and a merit-based immigration system.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

The January 6th attack on our Capitol was an attempted insurrection and a direct assault on our democracy. It was one of the darkest days in American history, an indelible stain on our reputation as the leader of the free world, and it was supported, from start to finish, by Congressman Andy Harris.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

The United States must accelerate a pandemic early warning system and a public health long-range forecasting to predict and respond to pandemic risk by taking pre-emptive action to blunt the costs of a future complex public health crisis.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

With the rising cost of gas, America is reaching a tipping point in favor of electric vehicles. Infrastructure spending must include decentralized renewable energy production and adequate charging stations to power a steep increase in electrical vehicles over the next few years. Furthermore, interstate and commuter rail transit services, such as Amtrak and MARC, are essential to relieving congestion and reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions in the First District. As our next congressman, I'll work to provide the resources needed to make Amtrak more reliable and to expand MARC service to evenings and weekends. Finally, we must make a far stronger commitment to commuter bus services in places like Harford, Cecil, and Queen Anne's Counties. To make these services a more viable alternative to single-vehicle transportation, we must invest in midday, evening and weekend services and create dedicated bus lanes to ensure schedule reliability.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

We must unlock America's hidden talent which begins with universal pre-kindergarten, restructured vocational training, and 21st Century community colleges to prepare our students for the economy ahead. We must also remove barriers to entry, particularly for lower-resourced families so they can start businesses, own homes, and build generational wealth. Removing barriers to entry includes: (i) improving the business enabling environment in Maryland; (ii) reducing regulations, which handicap small business start-ups; (iii) incubating small businesses so they can capture opportunity in adjacent high-end markets; (iv) installing broadband in rural communities; (v) accelerating climate technologies and decentralizing renewable energy production; and (vi) piloting new financing models to improve home ownership rates particularly in poorer rural and urban communities. These integrated policies will help reduce income inequality and expand opportunities for all Marylanders.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

The Electoral Count Act was passed in 1887. The Act specifies Congress' limited role in presiding over an election. I support a bipartisan effort to strengthen the Act to guarantee that neither Congress nor an incumbent vice president can subvert any state's electoral outcome.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

Joe Biden. He has restored character and dignity to the presidency, and has restored the stature of the United States on the global stage.