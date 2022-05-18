2022 Voter Guide: Michael A. Geppi, candidate for U.S. Congress District 2

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

I am an economics professor so it is hard to ignore inflation. This is a cancerous form of taxation that often leads to suffering and misery. We also need to address income inequality and break up the tech monopolies. Furthermore, the 2nd District surround Baltimore City and includes a small portion of the city. We must stop this spree of violence and give our children a chance at a quality education. We also need to ensure freedom of speech in all classrooms, both K-12 and college.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

The US needs to make sure that it is doing what it can to reduce carbon output, while holding China and other countries accountable as well.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

President Biden has put the United States in its most precarious position since pre-WWII. Many options are now off the table and the likelihood of a WMD or tactical nuke being used is increasing every day.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

The border must be completely secured before any discussion on the immigration status of migrants can even be addressed. I believe that legal immigration will prevent the humanitarian crisis that President Biden has inflicted on uo ton18,000 migrants crossing into our country each day. I used to work closely with the DoD intelligence agencies. We have no way of knowing how many terrorists are simply walking into our nation. I sympathize greatly with the people entering our country, but the simple fact remains that African Americans and other minorities are quickly losing power in this country as migrants come in by the millions. This disparity must be addressed.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

Many people who went to DC on January 6 went there with peaceful intentions. However, storming the US capital and traipsing right into the Senate chamber was a national disgrace. My opponent in the primary actually voted along with the Republican committee to call January 6 political discourse! I disagree and view many of those people who stormed into the capital as criminals. Notwithstanding this viewpoint, the DOJ has been very heavy-handed in dealing with people who did absolutely nothing but show up in their nation's capital to take a stand. This is also a national disgrace.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

We must onshore all necessary manufacturing of PPE, semiconductors , and mission critical goods. Globalization turned out to have some unintended consequences for national security.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

Nationwide, our cities need significant transit improvements. We must also maintain our roads. It is a delicate balancing act. My time in the Maryland Department of Transportation gives me an excellent background on all modes of transportation.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

We need to provide much more money for technical training not every child wants to or needs to go to college. We must put hundreds of billions of dollars into training more medical practitioners, engineers, and scientists. We must also tackle the monopolies that have arisen from Silicon Valley and make sure that the DOJ finally does its job and breaks up these tech giants. Amazon alone has put millions of people out of work while treating their own employees like dirt. Facebook and Twitter are others that the DOJ must scrutinize.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

We must ensure that our elections are fair, accessible, and completely accurate.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

I am a huge fan of Ted Cruz. He is smart articulate and isn't afraid to stand up for what he believes. I would support him wholeheartedly for a president.