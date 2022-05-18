2022 Voter Guide: Liri Fusha, candidate for U.S. Congress District 2

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

Crime, unemployment, poverty, trust, homelessness.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

United States has an important role model to play in climate change, innovation and diplomacy. We are a large contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions and we have a key leadership role to play in this transition to lower fossil fuels.Fossil fuels are the lifeblood of the economy and we should insist to eliminate , but the transition will take time.Government policy can make a difference if we push for change in the easier sectors now, and encouraging research and also pilot scale deployment of new technologies to deal with the more difficult sectors.We have ways to contribute to combat climate change: 1-A carbon tax or a cap-and-trade system, 2- Direct regulation, 3-The tax code, 4-Government can directly fund research and development that can't afford.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

For someone that survived two wars. Albania Civil War, and Kosovo war have different views how to handle this critical moment.In contrast with Afghanistan war, Ukrainian people are willing to fight for their land but they don't have the training. In other hand Afghanistan give away everything. I'am in favor of steps that United State has done so far to help the Ukrainians to defend themselves, but I wish that United States is directly involved just in 1999 with Kosovo. President Biden has drawn a line between defending our NATO allies and fighting for Ukraine, but it's not enough. I think we haven't responded firmly enough to Russia, we should get tougher.With confidence, if United State will not get directly involved Russia will win and if Russia win this war other countries will do the some.Weather we get directly involve or not USA is and will be Russian's ENEMY.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

In regard to the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrant living here the only solution would be if the Congress will make US a digital economy. What do I mean by that? If Congress passes one word it will eliminate many illegal issues and improve drastically economy, reduce crimes, reduce illegal immigrants, reduce the inflation, eliminate Tax loopholes and more over would not be many drug dealers in the street.By passing one word in Congress will reduce the CORRUPTION that is thriving every day in every corner. Are you ready for the magic word?????. ["CASHLESS"].

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

How do I describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6???? I felt and I feel very afraid.It's a very laud voice that should not be ignored.I described as a Crises that revealed the true character of leaders, in which their strength and abilities were tested and their defects were exposed. Arising of violence and crime in our cities shows that policies and procedures are not working.We can run, but we cannot hide from the reality. The bigger and more we challenge the crisis, the more we learn.I describe January 6 in U.S. Capital as a Vulcan that erupted, and burned many of us.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

Now that we know about some of the warning signs leading up to pandemic, we should look forward, we should prepare for the next pandemic or disaster. It may seem early to be planning for the next public health crisis since we are still in the middle of this one, we have no time to waste.One of the most important preparation should be -Stockpile.We need to prioritize it, we need to fund it appropriately and we need to maintain it. We need to be sure that what's in there is up to date or if it has to be updated, it is updated and not wait until we're in the pandemic or some other crisis to find out we're not ready to go.More over we should not shut down entire country. Healthy people should work to serve ill people with caution and not compromising CDC regulation.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

Strong Infrastructure and a Healthy Economy requires spending.Infrastructure connects the nation's businesses, communities, and people driving our economy and improving our quality of life.If the Roads and bridges are underperforming, it will harm the Economy.our business and households depend on safe and efficient transportation.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

If I am elected I certainly I will push for tax reform. In order to do the Tax Reform and close the loopholes we need to go Digital Economy. Addressing income inequality it is not easy task. We have to change the rules, like sales tax which itself is regressive.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

I trust the Board of Election that will analyze and eliminate any discretion if is any. I do believe that we should enforce the ID.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

My top president would be President Biden, but my concern is that he is too Old. I wish he is younger and healthy.President Biden has accomplished in 1 year more than any other president.He is the most ethical and most efective president in history. While some people may agree with my statement, some may not. Here is some facts: 1- Biden has created an Islamic State that no one before him could do!Sharia law in Afghanistan. 2. He launched the first test of a new system to defend Earth from a killer asteroid.3.He twice launched airstrikes against Iranian that is a threat to U.S. 4. He is the first president to resist Turkish pressure.5.Biden Justice Department followed the money and seized 63.7 bitcoin, valued at about $2.3 million, who shut down its computer systems and caused fuel shortages in East Coast.6. He accelerated covid vaccine delivery at home and abroad.