What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

Economic growth begins and ends with the employment of residents. Across the state of Maryland there are projects and business ventures of varying size in several diverse markets. However, very few of them are actually employing residents. The State offers programs, internship and apprenticeship opportunities for the residents. However, the graduates from a program don't have the opportunity to interview and/or obtain employment for at least 12 — 18 months. I will fight to pass laws to provide more incentives in place for small business, minority owned business and non-profit business for hiring local residents. In-source is the key to a boost in the economy. Studies show that a young father is more likely to become a consumer if employed locally; a retired veteran is more likely to start her own business if veterans and woman owned standards are up held.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

Climate change, which continues to pose a tremendous threat to our state, has cost us $10 billion over the past decade, and is expected to cost us $19 billion in real estate damage alone this century. It is also causing increasingly severe storms, worsening pollution, poorer air quality, and more frequent extreme heat events, burdening low-income communities and communities of color the most. Once a national leader on climate change, Maryland continues to fall behind, putting our health, safety and economic future at risk. I do support investment in green space and phasing out of fossil fuels. Last year, Maryland was named sixth in the nation and "most improved" by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Although we have made progress, we cannot grow complacent. We need 43 synchronization and cohesion across government, nonprofit, and research institutions to create tomorrow's solutions for today's climate problems.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

If the Russian invasion persists, I support a no-fly zone over Ukraine. I do have concerns about the possibility of fighting Russians and of nuclear conflict. I support President Joe Biden's decision to end importing Russian energy. As a former U.S. Air Force Captain, I value life. I support paying some price in energy costs and inflation for supporting Ukraine, but not in at the expense of American lives. I am never prepared to accept loss of lives of U.S. troops.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

As a nation we have to have a responsible and caring response undocumented immigrants. Gaining legal status would mean three things for people now living in the US illegally. First, they would no longer be subject to deportation solely because they're in the country illegally, as long as they are law abiding in other ways. Second, they would be authorized to work. Third, they would have the ability to travel in and out of the United States. At least 60 percent of the illegal population has been in the US for more than 10 years and are unable to return to their home countries to visit family or for other reason. A path to citizenship for illegal immigrants. As naturalized citizens, they would be eligible to receive government benefits, such as unemployment insurance and Social Security. They could vote. And they would be eligible for special immigration privileges.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

Dangerous to our American fabric, disgusting and an act of terror.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

We the best and brightest minds in our country. We are too talented to be reactionary in regards to Safety and Health. I would commission a group of doctors and social response professionals to research safety measure to ensure we are prepared for the next epidemic.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

We need to explore a more balanced approach. As currently constructed transit is not receiving the appropriate amount of funding.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

Marques will fight for the minimum wage increase and for equal employment rights between me and women

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

We need to take a hard look at he Electoral Count Act and understand how to strengthen it to ensure Jan 6 never happens again.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

N/A