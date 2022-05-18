2022 Voter Guide: Tashi Kimandus Davis, candidate for U.S. Congress District 7

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

The past decades have seen a steady decline in our District's Public Education System, its programmatic management and support, and (most importantly) its Leadership. These declines have directly fed the drastic increase in the violence and crime that continues to plague our District. For (far too many) years now, our teachers have not been paid for their (true) labor. Our District's leadership continues to live in denial about what it takes to teach in Baltimore, the toll it takes on our teachers, and the high attrition/turnover rate that results. With the end-result (for decades), being our youth continuing to struggle in our schools and succumbing to the outside (negative) distractions, where they learn the power of the dollar before the power of their minds.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

The U.S. needs to assume an increased and true position of leadership when it comes to climate change. Too often, "world powers" forget that they are responsible for the WORLD, not just their countrymen. We need to better to mandate Green Energy practices, not just just offer incentives (with the hopes of practicing). The (recent) violent nature of our weather, compounded with our mistreatment of our environment has only led to a dangerous and life-threating existence for too many of us. And it only serves to remind that, we have (long) passed the point, where mandatory compliance of environmentally-conscious practices is more of a requirement than not.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

In 1938, we tried this approach, where we sent aid (weapons, funding, etc.) to England, to aid with their combatting the German invasion of Europe. And for three years, we refused to get directly involved with the European conflict for fear of being drawn into (another) world war. Even after it had become clear that the Nazi party had declared war on the world. By the time we were pulled into the war (three years later) we had to deal with a war-tested and technologically sound German army, who owned everything from northern Africa to France. The sad truth is...an increased conflict/war is unavoidable at this point. Ukraine will not be able hold the Russian army for much longer. And the sooner we accept that we will be directly drawn into this war, the better handle we will have on this situation. We shouldn't wait any longer.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

It is nothing short of hypocritical, the way approach our Nation's immigration "problem". We are a Nation descended from immigrants. And for centuries now, people have risked everything to make their way to (and in) this Country. To believe that will somehow cease or be stifled to a complete halt is naÔve. We need to re-evaluate our policies, when it comes to undocumented immigrants. Especially when you consider that most of them are (only) here seeking work and better lives for themselves. Its important we remember that we are working our way back re-bolstering our Nation's workforce and the more able-bodies, the better. I would offer citizenship to the undocumented immigrants, who are working and show that they are capable of being law-abiding citizens. I would also require their employers to legally employ them for tax purposes. COVID has taken so much from us. It's time to replenish the ranks.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

After losing a fair and legal election. A sitting U.S. President, chose to refuse the results said election, and (moreover) refused a peaceful transition of power. He and several supporting members of his party planned and ensued an attempted insurrection, where a riotous mob invaded the Capital building, took American lives (including Police Officers), and destroyed millions of dollars of property. Now for the unspoken part... This was nothing short of a tragically bitter divorce between Donald Trump and the members of the GOP who invited him in (to get the White House and push their agendas), but then reneged on the deal, once they saw him taking over the party. This was his reminder to them, that he was there to stay, and that the Democratic process meant nothing to him. And now, as much as they want to put it past them, they cant. He's here to stay.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

We have two (plus) years worth of data to research and refer to, going forward. We need to remember the terribly tragic lessons learned and install mitigative measures for any future outbreak occurrences. Focus on root causes should assists (also) with mitigative strategies. We also need to focus on "non-viral" side-effects of the pandemic (i.e. mental health degradation).

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

Other Nations have shown that railway transit is still effective and efficient. We should continue focus on this. As gas prices rise and vehicle manufactures struggle to find materials for assembly, we need to look deeper into spending for cross-city, cross-state, and cross-nation mass transit possibilities.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

I would begin (if elected) by pursuing legislation to reassess the minimum wages of all fifty States, while (also) conducting a comparative analysis of the (respective) Living Wages of said States. We need to do more to (at least) lessen the disparity between the two. This will also better position Americans to flourish in their respective States while also adding to their (State's) economies. It is also time to take a hard look at corporate profits with respect to the wages they pay (standard).

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

I believe the Electoral Count Act is no longer necessary (or feasible). The process was put in place almost 150 years ago to limit Congressional involvement in Presidential elections. Instead, the legislation shifted the responsibilities to the States (Governors). In lieu of recent events, it would be difficult to trust certain Governors to honor the results of the electorate, even if said results complied with the "Popular Vote". We have the technology and (nationwide) counting capacity to rely solely on the Popular Vote.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

Elizabeth Warren (President), with Larry Hogan (Vice). We are at a point where both parties need to be represented in the office of the Executive again.