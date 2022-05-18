2022 Voter Guide: Ben R. Beardsley, candidate for U.S. Congress District 3

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

The most pressing issue in Maryland's 3rd district is violent crime. The district is directly southwest of Baltimore city. Two solutions to reduce crime would be to reduce the trauma that is experienced by youths and to reduce poverty. We must stop incentivizing sending people to jail by banning any private profiting from prisons. More people in prison causes more trauma in the families they leave behind which results in ever more people in prison. Expanding social programs in this country will help reduce poverty and crime. This can be done through expanding existing programs or adding new programs to help the poor.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

We must continue investing in green energy. We need to change as much as possible to electric and then change how we power our power grid. If we can not advance our energy technology quickly enough to avoid catastrophe, nuclear energy should be used as a second option until green energy has caught up. We should then denuclearize. The fossil fuel industry stands in the way of transitioning to alternative energy sources. Between their lobbying power and campaign contributions mostly given to republicans they ensure they will continue profiting off the destruction of our planet.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

I think the sanctions we have put on Russia are necessary. We should continue to prioritize going after Putin and his oligarchs for this genocide. We must incentivize non-essential companies to stop doing business in Russia. The two largest nuclear weapons arsenals in the world can not face in direct conflict. Given all of this, on handling the war in Ukraine, Biden has done well. Trump praising Putin for invading Ukraine is simply wrong and dangerous.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

We must provide a pathway to citizenship to undocumented immigrants living in this country. Deportations should be left for violent criminals not workers with families who have lived here for years. Protect asylum seekers who show up at our borders, they must not be sent back to danger.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

An autocrat, Trump, who lost a free and fair election, planned months a head of time and orchestrated for hours on the day of, a subversion of the constitution. The violent insurrection was a last-ditch attempt to ignore the will of voters who notably made their voices heard in states that voted for him in 2016. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona all legitimately flipped away from a former president who voters decided they could not stomach 4 more years. The fragile ego of the disgraced autocrat couldn't handle this truth.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

We must monitor diseases in animal populations that could jump from animals to humans. We also must fully fund the CDC and WHO. This involves working on a global scale. Currently the G20 is working on a plan to prepare, they are suggesting an intermediary fund at the World Bank to financially prepare. The WHO should have power with how these funds would be used. Funds must not be taken from other existing public health funding.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

U.S. public transit lags behind most other developed countries. In densely populated areas (>3,000 people/ square mile) we must increase investment in public transit. It's cheaper, more efficient and better for the environment. Our dependence on cars results in most of us having a monthly car payment which takes money that could otherwise be spent increasing demand in the economy. While purchasing a car also creates demand in the economy the interest paid towards a loan doesn't or at least not as effectively. Where population density is low car dependence is necessary. We also must do all of this while ensuring minority communities are not ignored due to red lining.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

The simplest way to address income inequality would be through a UBI. Direct cash transfers to the poorest Americans would be quick and effective. Strengthening labor unions would also help workers collectively bargain for better wages and working conditions. A wealth tax to rein in wealth which can be used to create more wealth would also go a long way. Another idea is to limit corporate stock buybacks and instead encourage companies to invest in their employees instead of their personal stock portfolios. We can gauge our success in addressing inequality, by our progress on closing the racial wealth gap.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

I am concerned that current leader of the Republican Party, Trump, if he runs for President again and loses, he is planning on claiming the 2024 election was rigged like he did in 2020 election. Trump is supporting candidates who will agree with him in local and state elections who are responsible for the electoral process in each state. Once in power these officials could use their power to override the will of voters in their state. Because of this I support the Electoral Count Act. We need guardrails to protect the voice of voters. The January 6th insurrection could happen again if we do not protect our Democracy.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

2024 is a long way away, a lot can change in 2 and a half years. I would have to listen to the progressives in the race. No major candidate has officially announced they are running, so at this time there is no endorsement to be made. Bernie Sanders is the reason I believe the way I do politically today.