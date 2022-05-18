2022 Voter Guide: Angela M. Angel, candidate for U.S. Congress District 4

What is the most pressing issue in your state or district?

Covid 19 and the aftermath that have underscored systemic issues such as: Exacerbated learning gaps, Employment issues, Cost of Living vastly outpacing wages.

What does the U.S. need to do to combat climate change?

There are many things the U.S. can do to combat climate change including reducing coal emissions, increasing the use of energy efficiency and renewable energy, greening transportation, and helping developing countries reduce deforestation. Congress specifically can make. an impact by incentivizing carbon capture, use, and storage; Federal energy efficiency standards are a main driver of energy efficiency in the United States. Further federal leadership can produce stronger environmental and economic benefits. Infrastructure investments can reduce emissions and improve resilience to the climate impacts we're already experiencing. For instance, a modernized grid can better distribute renewable power and make communities more resilient to extreme weather. Any new infrastructure should be built to last, with impacts like rising sea levels and increasingly frequent heat waves in mind with consideration given to how these issues affect Black communities.

How do you assess the United States' response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

I condemn Vladimir Putin's unjust, unprovoked war on Ukraine. We have to push towards a diplomatic end to this attack on innocent people, including Black migrants, students, and members of our diasporan family. We have to do everything in our power to protect all people, especially Black refugees, migrants, and residents who are caught at the intersection of war and a long history of racism. We also have to center the needs of Ukraine's most vulnerable, as well as the safety of Russians who are protesting the moves towards war being made by their government. I stand in solidarity for the plight of the Ukrainian people as they work to protect themselves against authoritarianism and imperialism. We also acknowledge the bravery of the Russian people who are rising up against him.

What should the U.S. do regarding the legal status and prospective citizenship for undocumented immigrants living here?

Immigrant families build our communities and strengthen our economy. We need a family-based immigration system grounded in civil and human rights. We must dismantle cruel and inhumane deportation programs and detention centers and reunite families who have been separated. The US has served as a place of refuge and beacon of hope for those fleeing persecution and danger in their native countries. We should allow undocumented immigrants who have resided in the United States for five or more years to remain free from threat of deportation. We should use advance parole to reunite families that have been ripped apart by deportation policies and provide for and return unjustly deported servicemembers,expand parole in place to the families and caregivers of citizens and legal permanent residents and employed workers, and use hardship waivers and lower burdensome fees to remove barriers to green cards and citizenship for as many eligible cases as possible.

How would you describe what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6?

On January 6, 2021 domestic terrorists attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to invalidate the results of a fair election. All those involved should be found and held accountable.

What should the U.S. do now to prepare for the next pandemic?

Continue tracking the various outcomes from the Covid-19 pandemic and invest resources in communities that need to build infrastructure in their healthcare, social safety-net and education systems.

What's the right balance for U.S. transportation spending between roads and transit?

Even though highways receive the overwhelming majority of federal transportation funding, they fail to solve our transportation problems on their own. In fact, this huge amount of highway funding makes our problems — congestion, carbon emissions, dangerous roadways, reduced access to jobs and services worse. Because there's no rule requiring that states spend highway funding on maintenance before expansion, or any performance measures requiring that states improve people's access to jobs and services by all modes, our highway investments wind up just increasing congestion and carbon emissions while disconnecting Americans from the daily services they need. I believe in connecting transportation funding to the outcomes we want. Instead of pumping more general funds into the existing program, we should implement performance measures and requirements to align funds with our goals: reducing our enormous backlog of roadway maintenance, decreasing congestion and carbon emissions, and making our streets safe for all road users.

What would you have the nation do to better address income inequality?

We must first acknowledge that America has a structural economic inequality problem. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer because of government policies that benefit the very few at the expense of the vast majority of Americans. There is not just a disparity of wealth, there is a disparity of opportunity. We have to fix the tax code so that the top 1% and the largest corporations pay their fair share of taxes. We should expand and create programs to help alleviate poverty and move us forward to a more robust, equitable economy. Increase the minimum wage so every working American can provide for their family. Create more good paying jobs by putting people to work repairing and modernizing our country's crumbling infrastructure. Finally, reforming our criminal justice and immigration systems. These systems perpetuate inequality, particularly among people of color.

Describe your position on the Electoral Count Act, which would put ‚Äúguardrails‚Äù around the certification of presidential elections?

A revised ECA should define the concept of "failure" and make clear that this provision, which essentially allows for the selection of electors after Election Day, applies only under a narrow set of extreme circumstances, and if this provision is triggered, states should be required to stick with their previous choices as to the manner of appointing electors. Congress's limited role is to ensure that the submissions it receives from the states are authentic, in that they reflect the actual outcome of those elections consistent with state and federal law. Congress should ensure that courts can intervene if, for example, state actors go "rogue" and purport to certify results that do not reflect the outcome of the election. A revised ECA should clarify these respective roles of the states, Congress and the courts. It should constrain attempts by Congress to overturn any state's certified election results.

Who's your top choice for president in 2024 and why?

It's too early to make that assessment. The actions of President Biden and Vice President Harris will heavily influence the field for 2024. We should look to the plethora of Black women that are working at every level of government and ensure that the field reflects their insight and brilliance.