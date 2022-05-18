2022 Voter Guide: Karen Lewis Young, candidate for Maryland Senate District 3

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

I believe that the most pressing issue is income insecurity. This manifests itself in many ways. The ability to afford housing, obtain sufficient health care, eat healthy food, and find adequate transportation are just a few. In Frederick County, 35,291 households (37%) of our population cannot afford basic needs such as housing, transportation, child care, food, transportation, health care and technology. Despite overall improvement in the federal poverty level, employment rates and gains in median income, the economic recovery in Frederick County, like that in the rest of Maryland, had not reached all families before the deleterious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A growing number of families now face challenges from low wages, reduced work hours, depleted savings and increasing costs. ALICE households (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) have incomes above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), but struggle to afford basic houshold necessities.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

in addition to the infusion of COVID relief money, there is a deeper structural reason for price increases. The concentration of the American economy into the hands of a few corporate giants with the power to raise prices is a major cause of inflation. In a competitive market, corporations would keep their prices constrained as they competed for customers. Governments can use wage and price controls to fight inflation, but that can cause recession and job losses. Governments can also employ a contractionary monetary policy to fight inflation by reducing the money supply within an economy via decreased bond prices and increased interest rates. During 2022, the MGA passed the Insulin Cost Reduction Act and exempted tax on diapers, baby products, medical devices, oral hygiene products, and diabetic care products. In addition, we passed a retirement income and senior tax credit as well as a 30 day gas tax suspension.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority in my district is full design and construction funding for the expansion of US 15: I-70 to MD 26. This cost-effective improvement would improve safety and relieve the only segment within the US 15/I-270 corridor that is over capacity in both directions and during both peak periods. It would also improve access to jobs in the region, including the County's largest employer, Fort Detrick. US 15 extends from the Virginia state line to the Pennsylvania state line and is a critical north south route through the region. The corridor is heavily used by commercial and commuter vehicles and is a vital link to the I-270 corridor. I will work with MDOT, our Federal Delegation, the Transportation Planning Board of WASHCOG, and the Transportation Subcommittees of Appropriations and Budget and Tax to move this project forward. I have cultivated strong relationships with all of these strategic partners.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Schools should provide training tailored to teaching remotely and how to use technology in a creative way in order to engage students. In addition, we should make greater investments in technology so that we can do a better job of concurrent teaching. If possible, reducing teacher loads would be helful in order to have smaller groups. There should be recommended "at home" activities, not just assignments but experiential learning activities. Journaling should be encouraged for all concerned: teachers, students, and parents. Potential warning signs should be identified so that depression and anxiety from isolation and a different learning environment can be detected and addressed quickly.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Nationally, there has been historic discrimination against people of color by police. Frederick is fortunate to have a well-trained, professional police department. The FPD addresses issues related to bias/racial equity in several ways. It starts with how they recruit officers, ensuring that the background process eliminates candidates with a known/proven history of this type of behavior. Relevant topics are addressed in the police academy during a student officer's formal classroom training. General Orders exist that address this conduct and officers receive ongoing roll-call training. A robust Internal Affairs process ensures acountability. In addition to the above, there is the intangible ingredients such as culture. FPD is connected to our diverse community in a number of ways. Whether it is through the Multi-Cultural Liaison Unit, School Resource Officers, or participation in countless events with Black, Asian American, LGBT, or Hispanic community, the FPD constantly reinforces the importance of diversity and equity.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

The use of outdated voting equipment across the country presents serious security and reliability challenges. We have made important advances in securing our voting technology recently. Relatively few votes are cast over the internet or machines connected to the internet and the vast majority of ballots will be cast on systems that have a paper trail that allows election officials to independently verify software totals. This makes it highly unlikely that a cyberattack against our voting machines could have a widespread impact on the results of an election. Still, there is much more we should do to promote the security and accuracy of our voting systems. Computer scientists have demonstrated that older equipment, in particular, can be very insecure. It is also more difficult to maintain, and more likely to fail on Election Day. We must treat our election infrastructure like other critical infrastructure, with regular investments and upgrades.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 strengthens Maryland's commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change by setting achievable goals to reduce greenhouse gases and meet the goal of net-zero statewide emissions by 2045. Greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets further requires Maryland to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% from 2006 levels by 2031, which is 20% greater than requirements under current law. Many juristictions have a 50% reduction goal by 2030 in their plans. These goals will depend heavily on the building and transportation sectors, particularly vehicle electrification and charging. New building construction and retrocommissioning will need adaptations for energy efficiency. We also need more renewables in our electricity supply. The goal for 2030 will be challenging but, in addition to being in many plans, it is also included in the entire MWCOG region.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland used $1.1 billion of COVID relief money to stabilize the state's unemployment insurance trust fund. Another $800 million supported existing pandemic relief, and $600 million supported school reopening. The plan called for spending $500 million on transportation service and infrastructure, as well as $300 million for broadband investment. The federal government provided Maryland and local jurisdictions with almost $24 billion in grant funding for education, relief for physicians and child care providers, COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, mortgage and rent assistance programs. This unprecedented infusion of federal aid was critical in staving off an economic calamity. It was a lifeline to millions of Marylanders who found themselves out of a job, on the verge of losing their homes, and struggling to put food on the table.