2022 Voter Guide: Carleah M. Summers, candidate for Maryland Senate District 4

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The most pressing issue in District 4 is access to affordable housing. Our ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) households are significantly impacted by everything. Every human being has a right to food, shelter, education, and healthcare.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Inflation is up and people are more and more stressed about making ends meet. From the gas pump to the grocery store, household budgets are strained, and people's patience are being tested. Inflation cannot be solved overnight. To help my constituents deal with inflation, I would have a multi-dimensional approach. A lot of people get misinformation about or don't understand inflation and its negative impacts on the economy, and more specifically for their state. I would advocate for series or townhalls with other members and economists to ensure they are educated and highlight how inflation impacts businesses. To advance helping my constituents, I would also encourage Maryland to incorporate inflation indexing.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority in my district is access to public transportation. Many individuals have been limited in their travels. Frederick County residents need more buses and more stops added to the MARC train.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

My hope is that we will not go through another pandemic. Should we experience another one, our students, families, and teachers need more mental health professionals in the school systems, increased resources and supports to address food insecurity and mental health, and new or updated internal systems to assist with assessing student needs at every school.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Diversity and inclusion is a hot topic this year due to increased cases with racial profiling. The lens is being more closely focused on training and better practices when it comes to diversity because of the history and recent events the police have experienced with people of color. I'd like to point out that police officers can also be people of color which presents a different conversation on equitable treatment, whether in the police force or with engaging with civilians. No matter the color, police officers should have an equitable lens with treatment that encompasses gender, race, and disability.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

To ensure Maryland's voter-system is secure and accurate, I would work with the local and state Board of Elections. The new system that produces a "paper trail," was passed in 2007 and finalized for first-use in 2016. I would encourage an assessment every 2 years to ensure that this method remains secure and effective. I would also work with the board to ensure local boards are supported with trainings and sufficient number of chief judges and staff are available for elections.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The push for electric cars has been frequently introduced to reduce carbon emissions. There should be an affordable route for this. Our low-income families should be incorporated in the goal to reduce carbon emissions. A research study should be conducted over the course of 2-years with an end goal of a new strategy and a deadline of 5 years for implementation. Low-income families are often excluded from the conversation on renewable energy sources. I would propose the same goal and deadline.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money is the child tax credit. Affordable childcare was a big issue for parents because of lack of childcare. They were forced with the decision to stay at home or quit their job during the pandemic. The child tax credit not only helped with childcare but with the day-to-day responsibilities that a parent has to take on.