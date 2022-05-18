2022 Voter Guide: Max Socol, candidate for Maryland Senate District 18

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Inequality is a deep crisis here in District 18, where Black and Latino families are far more likely to be in poverty, live in unstable and unaffordable housing, face harassment from police, and earn far less than the median income. Confronting inequality means dealing with root causes and the corruption that comes with giving massive financial interests a veto over legislative efforts.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

First we should be clear about what we mean by inflation. Corporate profits remain at record highs, even as those same corporations raise prices while blaming inflation. The solution is to make it easier for working people to organize in the workplace for salaries that rise with inflation. We can expand collective bargaining rights for public sector workers and farm workers, and encourage to organize. We can also continue to raise wages and peg them to inflation - in my district, $25/hour is a living wage. We must take measures to control the price of housing by preserving and producing units of affordable housing with rent stabilization and investments in mixed income social housing. Finally, we can reform our tax code so that major corporations and the super rich are finally paying their fair share in corporate and income taxes. This will allow us to cut taxes on working people.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Our top priority is to make sure that public money is being invested in transportation projects that are practical and climate-appropriate. That means immediately halting the misguided Beltway expansion, and investing instead in extending MARC rail service and making preparations to expand the Red Line beyond Shady Grove. It also means expanding daily bus service and making that service free for all riders.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Closing the digital divide is the most important preparatory step we can take for students and their families, and our school staff. Every student needs access to an Internet-enabled device and high speed Internet. What we saw in the Covid-19 pandemic is that schools that already had strong relationships with families did best at keeping students engaged and on track. We need to adequately staff and fund our schools so that every family has a regular, personal contact from their children's schools, allowing school staff to support families with services as needed and to know early on if there is an issue.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Police in Montgomery County collect data on traffic stops, uses of force, police action in schools, and arrests, and the data make it very clear that there are persistent patterns of racially inequitable treatment in nearly every area of contact between police and the public. Black and Latino residents of our county are three times as likely as white residents to be pulled over while driving, as one example. These patterns erode community trust, decrease public safety, and they are unconstitutional and unacceptable. Beyond pressing for piecemeal police reforms, we need to recognize that the only way out of unconstitutional policing is by shifting more responsibilities for public safety away from police altogether, from automating traffic enforcement to funding non-police mental health crisis response teams.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

We should be careful not to further conspiratorial far-right narratives fueled by the Trump administration that Republicans can't lose elections unless the other side cheats. Our election procedures result in an accurate count of results. The greatest threat to the security of our election system is partisan efforts to suppress voters, as we saw from the GOP in 2020 and as I have dealt with for years as a non-partisan poll monitor protecting the right of all citizens to cast their vote.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We absolutely must adhere to the decarbonization schedule laid out in the Climate Solutions Now legislation, which calls for total carbon neutrality by 2045. And if at all possible we must beat that schedule, as recent IPCC reports make clear we likely have even less time to avert catastrophe. Our next step should be a standalone bill to enforce electrification of all new building construction in Maryland and to phase out methane building infrastructure through retrofits as quickly as possible. Renewable energy development can always stand to be increased and we should be focused on solar and wind as growth industries for our state.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Fully funding a state program to finance mixed income public housing development that is carbon neutral, deeply affordable, and transit connected is the best way to prepare our state for pandemic- and climate-induced social dislocation. Housing is the most burdensome cost for most families in our state, and continuing to treat housing as an exclusively private commodity keeps our people poor while also leading to higher emissions, worse traffic, more pollution, and more isolation. The billions of dollars Maryland has received in federal relief offers us the chance to shift this housing system fundamentally. By thoughtfully planning our housing, we can strengthen our communities, develop reliable and sensible public transit, and most importantly, lift the burden of extreme rents and unattainable down payments off the backs of Marylanders.