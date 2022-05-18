2022 Voter Guide: Will Smith, candidate for Maryland Senate District 20

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Our response to COVID-19 remains the most pressing issue in my district. Although we have slowly moved from pandemic to endemic, the virus continues to expose and exploit our societal vulnerabilities. From learning loss and the logistics of delivering quality public-school education amidst variable case-outbreaks to transportation, job security, and housing, the people in my district continue to cope mightily. The challenges posed by the virus have, however, offered us an opportunity to think anew and act anew to broaden our definition of equality and opportunity. This is why I believe in the importance of our state government. If we are willing, those of us in the legislature have the capacity to address a number of these challenges and unleash opportunities for every Marylander.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

In an increasingly interdependent global economy, there are a multitude of different factors that contribute to inflation. And the rapid rise in prices over time has reduced the buying / economic power for a number of my constituents. Put differently, many of my constituents continue to struggle financially as we grapple with the manifold negative consequences of COVID-19, including inflation. Two essential steps we can take at the state-level help our constituents fight inflation are to first, maintain our progress in dealing with the pandemic to ensure we keep our economy open. Consumer prices and COVID-19 are interrelated. As infections rise so too do labor and supply chain shortages. Second, we should invest in quality child-care. The Pandemic has forced a number of people out of the labor market in order to care for their families. This has led to lower productivity and higher prices.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Smart transit solutions like Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the Purple Line must be at the core to our growth policy. Montgomery County is the largest jurisdiction in the state and growing fast. My district, which abuts Washington, DC, has also grown substantially over the past decade. Getting people out of their cars and into public transportation will alleviate traffic congestion, increase economic opportunity, raise the quality of life, and will allow us to grow in an environmentally responsible way. I look forward to working with the next administration to ensure funding the purple line and BRT remains the number-one transit priority for my district.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

A number of the lessons and best practices we learned over 100 years ago had to be re-learned and it cost our communities dearly. This was not the first and it will certainly not be the last pandemic we will encounter in our lifetimes. Clear lines of communication, clear protocols, and adequate resources must be at the core of our future responses. One concrete change we will need to make in the future will to be to ensure students have access to broadband and adequate technology to learn remotely if need be. State dollars can and should be used to provide those resources ahead to time. Today, we have the benefit of hard-earned knowledge and it is incumbent upon us to ensure we provide those critical tools to our students and our teachers, regardless of socioeconomic status.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

In the midst of a global pandemic and the latest iteration of a generational conversation over racial reckoning, the challenges of the day have manifested themselves in a seemingly more acute manner than before. Where communities of color and those often-marginalized segments of our community have long held a keen understanding of these inequities, the moment we find ourselves in has served as an unforgiving mirror — reflecting back to us the raw nature of our actual collective experience. These challenges, however, also offer us a chance to broaden our definition of equality and opportunity. This is why I believe in the importance of our state government. If we are willing, those of us in the legislature have the capacity to address a number of these challenges and unleash opportunities for every Marylander.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Voting in Maryland and in the United States is extremely accurate and secure. We must protect the integrity of the process through investments in cyber security and voter protection. But we must also understand that the greatest threat to the vote is not voter fraud but voter access. A multitude of national studies have demonstrated that most alleg¨a¨tions of fraud are base¨less. In the legislature I have been a staunch advocate for expanded access to the franchise and have led on initiatives like mail-in-ballots, expanded early voting, and permanent absentee ballot lists. In 2018, I was the lead sponsor of our state's automatic voter registration legislation a measure which has been responsible for registering thousands of voters since its enactment.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Protecting the environment and embracing a new green economy remains a strong priority of mine. I fully supported Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 which sets ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. I was also the lead sponsor of legislation which would have amended the Maryland Constitution to ensure every Marylander had access to a clean and healthy environment.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Providing COVID relief to stabilize the housing and rental markets.