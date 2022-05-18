2022 Voter Guide: Shawn Demetrious Perry, candidate for Maryland Senate District 2

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Our district is unique as it encompasses parts of two counties. There are both rural and urban parts of our district, each with different pressing issues. The one common issue is our poverty level. Driven by poverty is the lack of services available for our seniors and youth, which includes the bare essentials of food, shelter and medical care.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

There are many causes of inflation; one is an imbalance of supply and demand. The pandemic has caused a break in supply. I would work with local, state and federal governments, to help future proof this. Ensuring the supply of goods and services are available to deflect rapid rising costs, I will also fight to ensure that corporations are not raising prices just to increase their bottom line or profit, as seen in the many reports of record profit by some large corporations, while prices are continually increasing and consumers suffer.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Public transportation availability is very limited in our district. While many residents benefit from the Washington County Transit, this system does not reach the far outskirts of the district. Our transit system needs to be expanded immensely to ensure reliable transportation during off hours, for shift workers, and those who do not have current access. I also support further expansion of the MARC system to provide greater accessibility for those commuters. This would further reduce the environmental impact caused by the daily vehicle commuters.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Many lessons have been learned through this unprecedented pandemic. We weren't prepared! If we experience another pandemic, we should grow through the experience of the last few years. Proactively, with other elected officials we will study what worked successfully to implement our plans moving forward. Stakeholders such as parents, students and teachers should be part of the planning process along with local Board of Education officials having some control of their jurisdictions.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

As a former police commander, who served as the Human Resources Commander, I understand that police forces are a microcosm of society. Within a society there will be those that take advantage of others. This is very few, and you can't label an entire profession in a certain way. In my experience within my agency and as a blackman who was the first to achieve rank within my agency, I did not see any signs of un-equitable treatment of people of color. I do not deny that this happens as we have witnessed several incidents of rogue behaviors throughout the county. Those that conduct such actions have to be held fully accountable. Transparency and accountability are the first steps of building trust in this relationship.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

It's my belief that the State of Maryland does a good job in ensuring that our voting system is secure and accurate. I would fight for the right of equitable access for our voters, who may have difficulty reaching polling sites, and this includes early and mail-in voting. Security protocols have to be top-notched and re-evaluated consistently.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

It's my belief that the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Climate Justice Resolution does a good job at addressing these issues. The one concern I would have is having hardline deadlines. I believe that the deadlines should be goals, as there are many unforeseen circumstances that could cause the plans (goals)to be hindered. This does not imply that we shouldn't try to reach them during the periods established.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The State of Maryland has an estimated 7.5 billion dollar surplus. This surplus is sustainable for the short term. In preparation of any unforeseen emergencies, part of this surplus should be saved for a rainy day fund. The remainder should be used to help with ensuring that State employees are paid fairly, investing in our underserved communities, opportunity to provide grants to small businesses that are struggling or trying to even start a business, and investment in community development, to include public transportation, affordable housing and programming to assist our seniors and youth to obtain services that they desperately need.