2022 Voter Guide: Reid J. Novotny, candidate for Maryland Senate District 9

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Ensuring well-functioning and safe schools for all children in Maryland

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I drafted legislation to stop inflation on our gasoline tax and voted for every tax break we could give to help struggling Marylanders.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Provide transparency to taxpayers about the fact that 60% of the transportation trust fund goes to fund mass transit versus fixing our roads in our District.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The core mission for public education is educating our children not supporting the institution. This is why school choice should include money from the government to follow the student especially during a pandemic if families choose to send their children to schools that are willing to stay open.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

A vast majority of the police officers I correspond with are of color and I trust them inherently to keep our communities safe.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

During the legislative session, I personally exposed the fact that the majority party did not want to include the State Board of Elections in sweeping cybersecurity reform.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I personally believe that every Marylander should be a steward of our environment. Personally, I believe we need to expand the discussion around renewables to include nuclear power. We need to ensure the goals we establish are attainable and realistic for the consumers to be able to afford the transition into these renewal energy sources.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

I thoroughly believe that the individual taxpayer knows how to spend their own money better than beaurocrat. I introduced legislation to transform how we return surpluses directly to the people that created them, the Maryland taxpayer.