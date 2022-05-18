2022 Voter Guide: C. Anthony Muse, candidate for Maryland Senate District 26

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

According to many recent polls taken in Southern Prince George's County the most pressing issues include: 1) property taxes, 2) education, 3) adequate healthcare, 4) traffic. Traffic and congestion are big problems on Indian Highway/ Route 210 in District 26, currently listed as the 6th most congested highway in the nation.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I will work with my federal colleagues to help improve the nation's supply chain problems by continuing targeted efforts to contain the pandemic and also by fighting price gouging during times of crisis to prevent those who would take advantage from profiting off of Maryland citizens.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Indian Highway/ Route 210 is the number one transportation project in District 26. I would work with my state and county colleagues to ensure that the 210 problem is a top priority for the county. The support of county leaders is essential in making sure transportation projects are completed. As a state leader it is my job to bring money back to Prince George's County and, specifically, the 26th district. But once the funds are allocated to the county, leaders at the state level must work with county leadership to advocate for the timely completion of these projects.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

In anticipation of and preparation for future pandemics it is imperative that state leaders bring back money for school districts to ensure that adequate technology is available for students and families of all income levels and teachers and schools in urban to rural areas. In addition, we must work with education and community partners to pass legislation to offer programs that help train and equip parents and guardians with the skills needed to help their children succeed. We must also invest funds to ensure that buildings are upgraded with technologies that further enhance health and safety.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Just as this is a problem in cities and counties across the U.S., it's a problem in Prince George's County. There are many isolated incidents as well as allegations and documentation of troubling patterns and practices. The process for documenting incidents and identifying and terminating officers who abuse their position of authority needs to be streamlined. Additionally, we must increase sensitivity training and improve accountability for officers who fail to follow proper policing protocols. I strongly support the men and women in blue who are dedicated to building strong relationships with the communities they are sworn to protect.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

In 2007 I supported legislation to secure voter-verifiable paper records for voting machines. Again in 2009 I supported legislation to further strengthen this system. I will work with legislative colleagues, boards of election and security experts to ensure that there are firewalls in place to prevent hacking of the system.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I support efforts to reduce carbon emissions by ensuring that we allocate money to increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state and offer incentives for residents who purchase electric vehicles. I will further study the issue of deadlines and the development of renewable energy sources.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Providing economic support to families struggling with job and income losses and supporting small businesses.