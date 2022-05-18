2022 Voter Guide: Johnny Mautz, candidate for Maryland Senate District 37

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

There are a number of pressing issues directly related to state policy that are similar to many other rural areas in Maryland. One unique and critical issue for our district is the future of a new hospital in Easton that has been planned for many years. This new hospital would benefit health care throughout the Mid-Shore.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Although inflation is largely driven by federal policies, Maryland is a very expensive state because of our taxes and fees. I will vote to limit income and sales taxes wherever possible and to reign in government spending. This will be a significant challenge because of our growing budget and deserves everyone's attention in upcoming years. Also I support freezing the gas tax to prevent any future increases.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The impact of any change to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge (Preston Memorial) is a critical priority to our district. Any expansion in traffic capacity will have a direct impact on our district. It is critical that roads connecting commuters are designed to handle any capacity increases, and that there is proper planning and funding for any needed improvements.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Local School Districts should have the authority to make decisions based on their student body and communities. Broad statewide mandates have caused a lot of difficulties - for instance, the virtual learning program established for schools on the Eastern Shore is literally being derailed by new state laws. Mask mandates were forced on school districts, when those districts had already implemented protocols that did not include mandates. Local school districts are best suited to make these decisions.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Our law enforcement agencies are coping with many lingering challenges created by Police Reform. Enforcement and treatment by officers should be the same for all citizens.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

A paper record of voting is critical to ensure elections are accurate and the use of absentee ballots must be closely regulated to prevent fraud. Implementing a voter ID system would improve election security and accuracy.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The goals and deadlines should be market based to ensure that costs and energy reliability for ratepayers is not jeopardized. Goals and deadlines should not be limited by certain aspirations, such as banning natural gas. Also, developing renewable energy should not exclude innovations in nuclear technology.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

COVID relief funds should be directed to local governments wherever possible to ensure they directly benefit the citizens and not the government.