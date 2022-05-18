2022 Voter Guide: Jimmy Mathis, candidate for Maryland Senate District 42

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

There is not a single pressing issue; it varies on the individual. For parents the most pressing issue is probably our failing schools. Violent assaults are happening more and more frequently and no school seems immune. Many parents are left in the dark when it comes to the actual curriculum that's being taught in the classroom. Unfortunately for our children they are being pushed through the public educational system and still need remedial classes once they graduate. For homeowners in my district the issue of the day is how they feel their property rights have been trampled on by being mandated to accept Section 8 vouchers if they decide to rent their own property. Business owners see the top issue as over taxation and regulations. They are still feeling the pain from the unequal treatment when it came to the COVID restrictions and how it varied from business to business.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The geopolitical policies that have a direct impact on global financial markets extend past the 42nd legislative district. However, locally we could stop fleecing Maryland residents through a wide array of taxes and fees.. The gas tax should not float with inflation! The work of Governor Hogan created a business friendly environment and needs to be continued and expanded. Pumping free money into an economy leads to inflation as does mass subsidies. A large part of the reason we have hyperinflation is because of government intervention. I am a firm believer in free market capitalism, and I believe it is the best path to prosperity. Our nation wasn't built on government manipulation and federal intervention, but rather, entrepreneurs and free market capitalism.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

If things continue the way they are going, it won't be a problem since no one will be able to afford to drive a car. The Maryland gas tax now floats with inflation. Politicians in Annapolis don't have to take the tough vote. The tax just goes up. To control traffic you need to control development. I would make it a top priority to make sure north of Shawan Road is not overdeveloped. York road is the most non-highway traveled road in the state. Senator West negotiated off-track betting at the Timonium Fairgrounds. I believe encouraging more traffic in the most highly dense area of the district was a mistake, and was not in the best interest of the district's residents.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The schools should have been open months sooner. Similar to the unequal treatment of various businesses during the pandemic, the way the schools were handled failed to meet any logic. One good thing to come out of the pandemic was virtual learning which gave parents a front row seat into their children's classrooms and the curriculum.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

This question is worded to put the Police Department on the defensive. I know many of the police officers in Baltimore County and they show great professionalism in the way they treat all people. I think the police have been unfairly labeled and I stand with the BCPD. As for the unfair treatment when it comes to people of color, I would look at local politicians that pass one regressive tax increase after another: the bag tax, sales tax, gas tax, booze tax, tobacco tax, and various fees. It's these taxes that disproportionately hurt people of color and the elderly.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Show identification. You need an identification for driving a car, to open a checking account, to register to run for office and to enter government subsidized housing. Since Maryalnd has prided itself on being a sanctuary state this just makes sense. There is a general consensus that your vote doesn't count. I understand why people feel that way. It is imperative that every vote counts on election day.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

As a father of four young girls, I am a huge believer that we need to protect our environment. I also am an avid boater and have a deep appreciation for the Chesapeake Bay. The Federal and State government have done an amazing job at using environmental protection measures as Trojan Horse taxes and controls over business and individuals. I will always work to protect our beautiful environment in the state of Maryland, but I will never stand by idly.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Unused COVID money should go back to the taxpayer.