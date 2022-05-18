2022 Voter Guide: Clarence Lam, candidate for Maryland Senate District 12

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Maryland has always been known to have a strong public school system, but our education system stands at an important crossroad. Our local school systems face the twin challenges of aging physical infrastructure and state academic programs that don't prepare all students for the modern economy. Many of our schools are overcapacity due to new students from growing communities and others are significantly out-of-date and in need of substantial renovation. Because Maryland has slipped in national rankings over the past decade, the legislature undertook an effort — known as the Kirwan Commission — to comprehensively review our academic programs and provide recommendations that led to the passage of the Blueprint for Maryland Future, which will invest in our educators, expand early childhood education, and support other key programs. I also supported the passage of the Build to Learn Act, which appropriated billions of additional dollars for new schools and critical renovations.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Although inflation is most comprehensively addressed via Federal-level monetary policy, there are efforts that Maryland can undertake to address inflation. Our current inflation is due to a combination of the effects of the pandemic, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions. We must begin by stepping up our efforts to contain COVID-19 by making testing, treatment, data reporting, and establishing public health standards that include protecting those most at risk. This will allow more people to feel safe to return to the workforce and minimize supply-side disruptions. We also need to invest in child care, expand job retraining and education programs to support workers reentering the workforce, improve pay equity for working women. Providing greater child care options and workplace flexibility could help incentivize many women to return to work, which could provide tremendous dividends to expand our labor supply and reduce the cost of goods and services.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

As a legislator representing many commuters who travel to the Baltimore or Washington regions, improving and expanding mass transit is my top transportation priority. Mass transit is not only a transportation issue but is an important tool in facilitating economic development and workforce expansion. Mass transit is the best way to reduce congestion, and it allows parents to spend more time with their children and businesses to move their products and provide services more quickly and efficiently. Our region is fortunate to have a skilled and capable workforce but linking workers with available jobs depends on improved mass transit. Light rail or bus rapid transit along the US-29 corridor could help many commuters to Baltimore or DC. The existing light rail and MARC stations in Howard and Anne Arundel Counties offer mass transit options for some, but increased use depends on improving reliability, greater convenience, and reduced fares.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The pandemic has highlighted many lessons learned that should be taken into consideration or preparation for the future. Although many schools were able to pivot quickly to a virtual format, many students lacked compatible devices, sufficient broadband access, or essential technology to learn. The advancements we've made in virtual schooling should be further developed — not as an alternative to in-person education — but in preparation for the next pandemic, natural disaster, or weather emergency. Our local schools were also on the front lines of implementing public health measures in order to bring students back to classrooms as quickly as possible. Protocols on testing, contact tracing, masking, hygiene, and proper ventilation should be retained and improved upon so they can be applied to future outbreaks or largescale pandemics. The goals of these measures are to develop tiered plans in order to keep our schools open as much and as safely as possible.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

While law enforcement has improved its treatment of people of color, I believe there are still significant improvements necessary to help ensure fairness and justice for all who interact with police officers. There remains implicit bias that affects people of color in our communities in spite of the advancements we've seen in civil rights in the past few decades. Despite the widespread use of body cameras, media attention, civilian oversight boards, and independent investigations, there continue to be frequent stories of discrimination and bias exhibited by law enforcement against minorities. That's why I supported the passage of key criminal justice reform legislation during my term to rehabilitate youth offenders, improve officer training, enhance disclosure and transparency, and require better, independent oversight and accountability of our law enforcement agencies. Although these provisions were only recently enacted, I am committed to reviewing their impact and pressing for greater reforms when needed.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Over the past four years, I have had the privilege of serving on the Senate committee with jurisdiction over election policy, and I have consistently supported legislation that will make our state's voting system more secure, accurate, and accessible. This included legislation that expanded absentee voting so that voters can submit a standing request to vote-by-mail without having to reapply after each election. I also voted for legislation that will require security cameras at ballot drop-off boxes and allow election officials greater flexibility in determining the location of boxes in their jurisdiction by taking into account voter density and access to public transportation. I supported passage of legislation that will allow counties to increase the number of early voting centers and to consider historically disenfranchised communities when determining their locations. I helped pass legislation that increased public financing for political candidates and expanded access to public financing for local elections.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

During this past legislative session, I supported the enactment of the Climate Solutions Now Act which calls for Maryland to reduce greenhouse gases by 60% by 2021 and for the state to attain net-zero emissions by 2045. Along with provisions to increase electrification of new buildings, improve energy efficiency of existing buildings, and encourage the reduction in emissions from schools, this law was one of the most ambitious climate change bills passed by any state in the nation. However, I believe that there remains important work to be done to combat climate change. This includes greater reliance on electricity for the heating/cooling of buildings, reductions in the use of natural gas, stronger requirements for the construction of net-zero schools, a greater focus on environmental justice, tougher benchmarks for using renewable energy, and cuts in emissions from the transportation sector through increasing use of electric vehicles.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Maryland should utilize its remaining federal COVID funding to address shortcomings and depleted resources that became evident during the pandemic. With our economic development and recovery dependent on ending the pandemic, these funds should first go towards advancing vaccination efforts, ensuring greater accessibility of antivirals and other medications, broader availability of testing including wastewater surveillance, and contact tracing. COVID has made apparent the lack of staffing and support for our state and local health departments, most of whom have seen a steady reduction in funding over the last few decades. Allocating COVID dollars towards funding for our state and local health departments will not only have a tremendous impact in preventing and mitigating future pandemics but also ensure that our public health infrastructure can address cancer, smoking, obesity, and other chronic diseases. Additionally, this past legislative session, I supported record tax breaks, which will help accelerate the state's economic recovery.