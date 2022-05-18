2022 Voter Guide: Sarah F. Lacey, candidate for Maryland Senate District 32

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

I think the most pressing issue in my district is that our current representation is no longer up to the challenge of meeting the needs of the current and next generation of Marylanders. Our representative in the Senate must have a growth mindset; must keep what's best for our working families in mind at all times; must be willing to take a principled stand whenever necessary, despite potential personal costs; and must be transparent and open with her constituents, accessible and willing to actively listen as she looks for ways to help her constituents.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I would work to lower consumer taxes wherever possible. I would extend the gas tax holiday and consider setting an automatic ceiling for gas prices, above which the tax would be frozen, until prices come down again. Businesses should pass the cost savings along to consumers.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

The top transportation priority in my district is to make better use of the mass transit system we already have, the Light Rail, by upgrading it and expanding it. We also need mass transit running east-west across Anne Arundel County and south to Annapolis. This could be accomplished by using the medians of Route 100 and I-97 as corridors.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

School administrators need to do a better job of listening to teachers and trusting them to guide the learning process, whether it is occurring in person or virtually. They also need to have better tools for communicating appropriately and timely with parents to ensure they are accounting for parents' needs when they are making decisions. Before the next pandemic, I think schools should bring back the universal free food program — it was really effective during the pandemic, and would be in any circumstance, because its premise is sound: hungry children can't learn as well as fed children.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I think the majority of individual police officers treat individual people of color equitably. The old system of police accountability did not ensure that all police officers were committed to treating all people of color equitably. As a result, many individual police officers never faced just consequences for unjust acts they committed against individual people of color. The criminal justice system as a whole, being rooted in systemic discrimination against people of color, does not treat people of color equitably. If elected, I will pursue further reforms of the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 as well as reforms to the criminal justice system, particularly in rehabilitation, to restore ex-offenders to productive lives in their community and to ensure that community trust is not further undermined by discriminatory policing and disproportionate use of force.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Our voting system already is secure and accurate; I would work to ensure that our Board of Elections remains properly funded to keep it that way, and that our local jurisdictions' boards are fully supported in carrying out their mission. I am committed to reforming our legislative redistricting system so that we will finally end the gerrymandering our system currently permits.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The overarching goal should be to go carbon-negative as soon as possible through distributed renewable energy sources and carbon sequestration programs implemented on all feasible open green spaces, all as soon as possible. The problem is too urgent for debate about whether these goals should be accomplished in 10, 12, 20, or 50 years. This generation demands and deserves effective action against climate change.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Let's finally meet the goal of providing air conditioning in all schools, and further ensure energy efficient, high filtration HVAC systems in all schools. Once we have done that, let's spend remaining funds on helping low-income homeowners upgrade their HVAC systems, particularly in parts of the State designated as urban heat islands.