2022 Voter Guide: Kathy Klausmeier, candidate for Maryland Senate District 8

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

My top priorities for our district include creating good paying jobs with benefits, helping our schools, making health care more affordable and accessible, and supporting the safety of Maryland communities.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I was proud to support using our budget surplus to provide much needed tax relief for working families, retirees, and small businesses during this time of high inflation. Our tax relief package included substantial relief for retirees 65 and older, the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Family Budget Boosters, and suspending Maryland's gas tax for thirty days. I think we should continue to address inflation through giving working families and businesses the support they need to get through this difficult time. Also, I will continue to fight for lower costs of prescription drugs as I have in the past.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

I support increased public transportation in my district to make sure that commuters have accessible transportation that ensures a good quality of life and job opportunities.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

COVID-19 has been a difficult time for students, families, and educators. I want to make sure we're prepared for any future pandemics and that I am advocating for all of these folks in my district. We should bring educators and families together to ask what resources they need and come up with solutions that benefit schools and families during a pandemic.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I have always had good interactions with police officers and they have kept communities in my district safe. I think police officers need thorough and comprehensive training to address difficult situations and should always be held to a high standard of conduct.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

We need to support and fund a modern election system so our elections continue to be administered securely and accurately. This session, the General Assembly focused on making it easier for Maryland voters to cast their ballots and for the local board of elections to have the tools they need to accurately count mail-in ballots as we've seen a substantial increase in voting by mail since the pandemic.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

During the 2022 Session, we passed the Climate Solutions Act of 2022 to address climate change. I am proud to have supported this bill, which reduces Maryland's emissions of greenhouse gasses 60% by 2030 and has a goal of net neutral emissions by 2045.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The best use of federal COVID relief money is to support our families and give them the help they need during a difficult time. This federal COVID relief money should go fully fund our schools, make sure folks have affordable, accessible health care, support job growth and small businesses, and address unaffordable housing.