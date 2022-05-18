2022 Voter Guide: Michele Gregory, candidate for Maryland Senate District 38

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

It is almost impossible to put my finger on particular issue, given how neglected this part of the state has been for a number of years in consideration to a majority of the rest of Maryland. If I had to say one thing, environmental related issues. Whether it be continued pollution in the Chesapeake Bay which effects watermen and other people in this area who use the bay daily for their own livelihoods, not to mention the economic impact a clean bay can have on area like District 38. Another pressing problem in relation to the environment is air quality testing, which is not happening here on the shore. Given that corporations such as chicken plants and other places of businesses release toxic material daily into our air, this should be taken seriously for the betterment of all citizens.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

A particular issue that would benefit all and would have a great bi-partisan backing, would be to take away the gas tax and temporarily suspend the grocery and restaurant tax I the state. We have such a large surplus at the moment, the state could certainly implement this, at least for a 6 month span.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Our district is physically larger than most in the state and given the economic revenue that cities like Salisbury, Ocean City, and Crisfield provide, it would be worthwhile to have the state invest in an electric bus system to transport people here at a more rapid and an environmentally safe way. Unfortunately, citizens of this district haven't had the best job opportunities in years past, so pushing for something like this would give people better job opportunities, while also providing job opportunities for a new transit system, and not require people to invest the little money most have to invest in personal vehicles.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The state government should have school safety funds available from the current surplus to provide children with immediate laptops and other tools to learn remotely without having to wait for months upon months. While places like Montgomery County was able to provide its students with faster options, here on the shore we weren't so lucky and having direct options ready for a "just in case scenario" would be ideal. For families and teachers, financial burdens should not be what they have deal with in times like this or ever for that matter. Setting aside cash funds and grants to ease these situations should be mandatory, so we don't make the same mistakes twice.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I don't think this is an off setting question. People of color statistically are treated very differently in police situations and it has to change. We cannot get rid of police, but educational and improved training programs have to happen. Police should be held to a standard where if they are found guilty of situations like this they not only lose their jobs, but possible pensions, and any other opportunities that involve public service.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I feel it already is. Our current system works just fine.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Following the Biden Standard of cutting domestic greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, then zero out emissions by 2050 is exactly the goal and deadline setting I'd follow.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Helping the families who are still struggling financially from job loss that can't catch up on bills, rent, etc. by setting up a task force that strictly focusses on this. We could also help put that money towards grants for gas vouchers for those who are still financially behind and aren't helped by any means with current gas prices and other inflated related issues.