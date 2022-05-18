2022 Voter Guide: Jason C. Gallion, candidate for Maryland Senate District 35

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Record inflation is driving up the cost of nearly everything including groceries, gas, goods, and services. Middle- and low-income families have been the most negatively affected by this.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I will continue to advocate for tax relief to all Marylanders as they continue to adjust their monthly budgets to the rising cost of living and doing business. Maryland is one of the only states that ties its gas tax to inflation. This means that every July 1st the gas tax increases at the rate of inflation without a vote by the legislature. I am proud to have cosponsored legislation to repeal this automatic gas tax increase and will do so again in the future if re-elected.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Road maintenance and safety improvements to already existing roadways. I will continue to work to secure necessary funding from the state for priority transportation projects outlined in Harford and Cecil County's consolidated transportation plans.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Hopefully we do not see another pandemic for a very long time, but when there is one it could be much different from the Covid-19 pandemic. Generally speaking I would like to see a quicker return to in-person learning and masks being optional for students and teachers. Parents should have a greater say in the education and health options of their children.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

I believe the overwhelming majority of our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve the citizens no matter what skin color those citizens may be.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I have introduced legislation to stop ballot harvesting and also co-sponsored legislation to require voter ID.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I support a clean and healthy environment but could not support the sweeping "Climate Solutions Now" bill passed this year that could have a devastating economic impact without making a meaningful impact on climate change. That legislation takes new steps to set the state on course to be carbon neutral by 2045 and accelerates Maryland's already ambitious environmental goals. It also sets out to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent of 2006 levels by 2031 — an increase from the current goal of 40 percent. My Republican colleagues and I offered many amendments to minimize the financial impact and create a regional compact where the legislation would not move forward until neighboring states adopted the same standards, increasing the likelihood that these measures would make an impact on improving the environment. Those amendments were largely rejected along party-line votes.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

To cover one-time capital project costs. This would include such things as bringing broadband internet services to rural areas, construction of state buildings, and stormwater projects.