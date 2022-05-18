2022 Voter Guide: Frank Esposito, candidate for Maryland Senate District 35

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Crime

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

Attempt to reduce taxes/business fees.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

To increase buses on major routes in Cecil and Harford County. Obtain funding to assist our Cecil Transit and Harford Transit programs.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

We must learn from what had transpired from this pandemic and assist in a plan for future problems with local and state school board. No mandates however, have prevention strategies in place which would include vaccinations for teachers, staff and eligible students, use of masks and physical distancing and screen testing. Expand on technology for any future virtual learning.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Most police officers do treat people of color fairly however, there are always a few officers that do not. Police departments are working to become more diverse to ease racial tensions as well as educate their force during annual training. Officers not complying are being identified and disciplined to include termination. There is zero tolerance for racial biased in society.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Voter identification. Electronic voting machines with paper verification, valid signatures on file for verification and auditing if needed. Make sure that everyone who wants to vote gets the opportunity to obtain identification.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Climate change bill was submitted to Governor Hogan who surprisingly did not veto the bill although it would have been overridden. The reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from 40 percent to 60 percent by achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 is too aggressive. I would like to have had at least another 15 years added to this. This is a bad time to raise energy costs to consumers and business. This should be a gradual implementation and transition and we should continue to work on becoming energy independent. I am opposed to being forced into clean energy and want options for Marylanders.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

To expand on the RELIEF act of 2021.