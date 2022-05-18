2022 Voter Guide: Ben Brooks, candidate for Maryland Senate District 10

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Education, economic development, food deserts and public safety.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I will oppose any sales and income tax increases; support pension exclusion on nonqualified retirement plans (i.e. Traditional IRAs, SEPs, etc.) and encourage personal financial planning and budgeting.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Lack of transportation options for seniors and people with disabilities. I will lobby our federal partners for additional funding and support targeted increases in State Grant programs.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Institute a robust "at home" and "in-person" curriculum. Invest heavily in rural broadband and/or mobile hotspots. Ensure that all students have access to remote learning.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

According to a 2019 Pew survey, 84% of Black adults said they were treated less fairly than Whites and 63% of Whites said the same. Having a negative experience with a Police Officer could influence the way one might respond to such a survey. It is incumbent upon all law enforcement to be cognizant of these perceptions and demonstrate to people of color that all of humanity is equally respected.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I would continue the prohibition on connecting "Certified Voting Systems" to the internet. Thus, limiting the likelihood of hacking. I would promote the 24/7 surveillance of ballot drop boxes.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Reducing greenhouse gases by 60% (from 2006 levels by 2031); Securing Net-zero statewide emission by 2045; Requiring 100% passenger car state vehicle fleet to be Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV's) by 2031 and other light duty vehicles to be ZEV's by 2036 and finally, Supports the Public Service Commission's (PSC) distribution system planning process by establishing goals, harnessing federal funding, and requiring the PSC to adopt regulations for distribution system planning (i.e. The Grid Act).

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Providing immunization (vaccines) to all eligible Marylanders; Supplying protective equipment (i.e. masks, sanitizer, gloves, etc...) and other supplies to first responders, seniors and the individuals with medical challenges. I also support funding for unemployment compensation, childcare support, gig workers and other businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 and it's variants.