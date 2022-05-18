2022 Voter Guide: Enoch Bevel, candidate for Maryland Senate District 20

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

People are struggling to stay afloat. Pantry lines are getting longer. People are becoming more desperate.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

From 2010-2016 Enoch received hands on economic experiences working in the International Monetary Fund under the leadership of Christine Lagarde. In this regard, Enoch will use his experiences and work to create legislation that offsets the negative affects of inflation on Maryland constituents. Pensioners and people who live on fixed incomes feel the affects of inflation even more acutely, so he will do what is necessary to protect them. Enoch will work to insure sound fiscal polices, efficiency, responsive and responsible governance.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Enoch's top transportation priority is trying to get people off of fossil fuels. He will work to create a smart infrastructure that encourages and promotes the use of sustainable energies.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Enoch is proud of the resilience of Maryland's schools and the individual teachers and administrators who support Maryland's students. He believes that teachers and administrators are also hero front-line workers and, as a start, should be paid much more. Enoch will push for a legislative inquiry into the affects of the pandemic on schools, students, families, and teachers

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

The statistics speak for themselves.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

As a former Chief Election Judge, Enoch believes that continued transparency and best practices are the only way to keep Maryland's voting system secure.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

Enoch believes that now is the time to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources. We can no longer wait. It's time!

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

As an organizer of the Charles County Homelessness forum, Enoch saw first hand the need to protect our homeless children and families, who sometimes live in tents in the woods. The pandemic has exacerbated their situations; inflation has made the problem even worse. There are desperate families who need relief in Maryland. Enoch will work to get resources to them first to ease their desperation.