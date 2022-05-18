2022 Voter Guide: Joanne C. Benson, candidate for Maryland Senate District 24

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The education of our children.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

In our coalition I am stressing the importance of buying according to need. Keep it simple!

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

We need to provide more funding to our senior and disabled access. Also, our roads and highways are in serious need of repairs.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

We need to be sure every school is safe with more parent involvement. There is desperate need to reduce class size and provide more wrap around services for our children, families, and teachers.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

This is an ongoing problem which we are trying to address in Annapolis.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

I do not believe we have a real problem in Maryland.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

We must work for legislation and solutions which prevent pollution, water contamination, hazardous waste that impacts poor and communities of color.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The best use of the federal COVID relief money was the providing job skills training, better pay for working people, and a first class educational system.