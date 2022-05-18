2022 Voter Guide: Malcolm Augustine, candidate for Maryland Senate District 47

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Crime. As a legislator, I have focused on addressing better mental health outcomes for Marylanders. Statistics show that over 60% of people who interact with the criminal justice system have a behavioral health condition. It's long term, but my concentration is on reaching our neighbors before they make bad decisions by investing in mental health and statistically tested methods to undo the harm of trauma. We must address the underlying hopelessness in our neighbors that is driving crime. This is our most pressing issue.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The most difficult calls I receive as a legislator are from older Marylanders who are on a fixed income trying to survive as costs continue to rise. As a legislator, I consistently push back against regressive fees and taxes on utilities and telecommunications that disproportionally impact low income Marylanders. I also support tax relief, such the $1.5 Billion state income tax relief for seniors we recently passed. Keeping as much of Marylanders hard earned money in their pockets while working to make sure multinational corporations and those who can afford it pay their fair share is how I try to help constituents deal with inflation.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Lack of mobility is a significant constraint on our State. Access to reliable comprehensive public transportation is the number one priority. It is an investment that allows Marylanders to fully participate in our economy while being better stewards of our environment. Additional investments in reliable comprehensive public transportation that connects more of our state is my top transportation priority.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Connectivity will be important during the next pandemic and more generally as we progress in how we deliver world class education to our students. We have to close the digital divide and ensure that broadband access is available. The schools should be better prepared to effectively use technology that accelerates learning versus significant learning loss that was suffered through the COVID 19 Pandemic.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Law enforcement has an extremely difficult job. They are asked to intervene in situations that are by their nature challenging. Each jurisdiction and law enforcement agency is different and to characterize them all as the same is an oversimplification that I think is unfair. Nationally, statistically, law enforcement does not treat people of color equitably. There is ongoing systemic work that we must do to ensure that all Marylanders are treated equitably by law enforcement.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate. I will support any legislation that strengthens our already secure and accurate voting system.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I was a co-sponsor of the Climate Solutions Now legislation of 2022 that sets out a plan to reduce carbon reliance. Additional legislation, driven by science, is required to meet the aggressive goals and I look forward to working through some of the on the ground challenges to achieving the goals.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Investments in our people. Significant investment in behavioral health is necessary to address the trauma associated with the isolation, suffering, and death brought on by the pandemic. Additional financial relief to Marylanders who were not able to continue working or lost their jobs during and because of the pandemic. The world has changed after the pandemic and we need to invest in retraining of Marylanders for the new post COVID economy.