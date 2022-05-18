2022 Voter Guide: Jianning Jenny Zeng, candidate for Maryland House District 9A

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

The quality of the education of our children has been on a downward trajectory. Instead of focusing on improving the educational standards, the school systems have been focusing on the indoctrination of our children. public safety has become a real concern to ordinary citizens. We have seen with our own eyes the rise of crime rates in our community and neighborhood. Just recently, gunshots were fired in the street and shopping center under daylight and innocent people were injured in Columbia. local economy has suffered significantly during Covid. Unemployment rates remained high, and our small businesses were particularly damaged by the Covid shutdowns. On the other side, taxes are on the rise. The implementation of Kirwan Blueprint will most likely further increase the tax burdens on our small businesses and households. People and small businesses are leaving Maryland.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

People in Maryland have been suffering from high gas prices and food prices. I will support remedies and the removal of gas taxes to help Maryland residents through this period of crisis. In addition, I will support Maryland businesses and the manufacturing sector to increase productivity to ease the burden of the economic downturn and invite tech companies both international and domestic to invest in Maryland.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Traffic has increased tremendously in Clarksville and Route 32 in the past few years because of rapid development. This has caused delays and extended commute time for our residents and students. I will work with the county council members of Howard County and Montgomery County to find ways to ease traffic congestions and to lower commute time for residents in my district.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

During the next pandemic, schools should be fully prepared to help students and teachers freely choose in-person or remote schooling with excellent teaching quality and qualified evaluation systems, avoid community isolation, pay attention to students' social connections, and help families in need.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

My kids are children of color and I have always told them to respect police officers and the officers have treated us fairly and just. Police officers are protecting our community and

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

We need to have more election judges and we need to have people come to polling places to vote with valid government IDs to ensure the highest level of accountability. I support the verifiable hand count method to reduce the chance of fraud in our sacred election.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The right goals for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions is to maintain the state's nuclear power plants and encourage decentralized power system setup down to the community level so private installation of renewable energy sources and zero-carbon emission vehicles like battery and fuel cell vehicles can be expanded. In the transportation sector, I will support adaptation of fuel cell powered vehicles for public transportation from bus to commute trains and add hydrogen fueling stations for city buses and other fuel cell vehicles. I will also encourage hydrogen-powered tractors and hybrid form of farming to reduce carbon footprint to zero in our agricultural industry. The state must review carefully the state's power grid before making a major decision going forward with any expansion of large wind farms or any other large renewable energy projects

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Immediately, the relief money should help with rent and utility payments for people who got impacted by covid. Going forward, I support using the relief money on building the future and we need to allocate funding to education and job training to help all of our workers adapt to a tech-driven economy post covid. I will also support funding to help our retired and veteran residents.