2022 Voter Guide: Jennifer White, candidate for Maryland House District 10

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

There is a myriad of issues that voters have expressed to me while door knocking and out at community events. From education, trash and recycling, parking of tractor trailers, reproductive health, prescription drug affordability, youth recreation, and improved constituent services, the most pressing issue I often hear about relates to public safety and crime. In addition, there have been forums held by elected officials and community organizations to create space for community members to elevate their concerns and share solutions. As someone who attends Baltimore County Police Community Relations Council meetings, addressing our public safety requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. It requires investment in crime prevention strategies, expansion of our mental and behavioral health crisis services and increase access for recreation that is age-friendly.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

There are several ways we can address inflation and reduce the significant economic burden on hard working Marylanders. First, I propose we strengthen Maryland's Prescription Drug Affordability Board powers to enforce lower pricing and prevent price gauging. I will also work to remove the tax on water, to create an incentive to drink more water and make water more affordable. And lastly, I would seek to strengthen consumer protections and enforcement related to price gauging.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Over the last several months, I have heard reports of fatal pedestrian crashes. I often hear from my neighbors about speeding and the need for traffic calming measures to be installed to protect all users of the road. We are fortunate to have a complete streets policy in place in Baltimore County. However, we must do more to invest in our biking and walking infrastructure and avoid building wide lanes that produce excessive speeds. I will work to secure additional funding for these investments that will reconfigure our streets to be safe for all users. Because county and state roads overlap in certain parts of our community, I will work collaboratively with county officials to ensure community needs are elevated and prioritized in capital projects. In addition, I will work to ensure our region has equitable and reliable transit and that the Red Line project moves forward.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

Our public education system must make greater investment in enhanced mental health supports for our students, families and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed persistent needs related to the social and emotional wellbeing of educational professionals and students. I am committed to improving our mental and behavioral health infrastructure to provide greater supports and resources at no-cost to our students, families and educators. Investing in our students and educators social and emotional wellbeing will allow them to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

In Baltimore County, we have witnessed police killings, which have resulted in multi-million dollar settlements and no prosecution of the police officers involved. According to Baltimore County Police Use of Force data, we have also seen 1,145 reports of use of force incidents over the last five years that has disproportionately impacted communities of color. While we have seen a decline of use of force incident totals in the last couple of years, I believe that the current efforts to establish Police Accountability Boards and other accountability mechanisms will create trust, provide greater transparency and produce improved community policing efforts that tackle racial and unconscious bias.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

Our state board of elections has many systems in place to keep our voting system secure and accurate. To better protect future elections, I would expand our audits and assessments before and after elections to verify integrity and upgrade our IT systems to protect our voting system from potential cyber-attacks. To ensure that everyone has access to the ballot, I would also seek to improve our outreach and communications to ensure voters receive the clarity they need about their polling location, ballot drop off locations, how to request a ballot and more about the voting process. And lastly, having served as an election judge in the 2016 presidential election, I believe we need better training for election judges to better serve and accommodate voters with disabilities and other needs. Making sure all voters understand how to vote and access the ballot also ensures our elections are safe, secure and accurate.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I believe that the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources is to examine what local jurisdictions are doing and scale up their strategies. Since energy use is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, I believe that state-owned buildings must cut their greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and be net-zero by 2035. Emissions from all other buildings must drop 20% by 2030 and 40% by 2035 which means ensuring broad access to affordable carbon-free electricity. Transportation is another big issue and it is our job to provide clean, efficient, frequent, reliable and equitable public transit while we transition to 100% zero emissions transportation and expand supporting infrastructure.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

Our best use of COVID relief funding is to invest in the people. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many of our hard working Marylanders being labeled as essential workers, while they haven't been treated as essential. Investing in the people translates to providing safe and healthy working conditions with flexibility to keep workers and their families safe; providing childcare; investing in the necessary PPE, testing and contact tracing; housing to provide relief to tenants and landlords; and our health care system to keep our medical professionals safe and healthy. When we invest in the social determinants of health, which shapes how we live, work, learn, play and pray, we will better prepare for the next pandemic, maintain our health and wellness and sustain our communities.