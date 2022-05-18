2022 Voter Guide: Melissa Wells, candidate for Maryland House District 40

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

Equitable access to resources and opportunity is the largest issue in my district. I have focused on ensuring that communities that have historically received the least support and investment are prioritized. It is imperative that all communities in the 40th thrive, this is essential for a Baltimore that is safe and prosperous for every community.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

I will continue to support legislation that provides homeowners support to pay their property taxes especially by protecting them from tax sale. I will continue to support the expansion of earned income tax credit, child tax credit, as well as the recently passed childcare assistance. Additionally I will also continue to advocate for tax relief to our seniors aging in place in addition to emergency rental assistance for renters. I will also continue to advocate for urban agro-businesses who provide access to fresh food for financially burdened households.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Building the Red Line! We also need to increase the reliability of bus services and we must leverage these investments for transient oriented development. Increasing pedestrian safety especial in residential areas and around our parks is also a important for transportation.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

The state needs to provide clear guidance on how to transition to virtual learning. A large issue however continues to be access reliable and affordable broadband. The state must continue to increase access to affordable in-home broadband.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Racial bias whether implicit or explicit is very real. During my term I was the lead sponsor in the House of the Baltimore Police Department Local Control Bill. Additionally the Police Reform and Accountability package we passed in 2021 provides a framework for accountability, enhanced civilian review and oversight. This reform is necessary to ensure officers constitutionally police and that individuals who do not are held accountable.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

While other states have moved to restrict voting rights the Maryland State legislature has expanded access to voting. During my term I voted for bills to permanently expand mail-in voting, increase the number of early voting centers, and make voting materials more accessible to students and military voters. I have also supported access to mail-in voting for individuals awaiting trial. I will continue to ensure we protect voters access to the ballot.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

The Legislature and Governor must advance a surface transportation plan to increase access to public transportation and reduce vehicles on the road. We must also expand use of electric vehicles especially in the transportation sector, and expand use of renewable and clean energy sources while also maintaining affordable utilities for households. Additionally, we should be increasing the energy efficiency of existing commercial, state- and local-owned buildings. Most importantly, this new renewable and clean energy economy must provide the same type of competive and family supporting wages and benefits that fueled Baltimore's and our state's middle class. We must also center communities of color and low-income communities who face the most risk and harm from climate change and pollution. They must be centered in identifying and advancing solutions. Furthermore it is imperative they reap the economic benefits gained from the renewable-green economy.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

The nearly $12 billion that the state and local governments received from the American Rescue Plan provided vital direct support to workers and families in need of financial relief. It has been essential in helping tenants facing eviction access rental assistance. Support to small and minority businesses, as well as restaurants was vital to keeping businesses open and workers employed, helping generate state and local revenue. It is important to lift up additional investments in broadband access and financial assistance to aid schools in making necessary retrofits for re-opening to in person instruction.