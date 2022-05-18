2022 Voter Guide: Jen Terrasa, candidate for Maryland House District 13

What is the most pressing issue in your district?

There are many pressing issues facing the state and my district specifically, including the climate crisis, school overcrowding, transportation, and mental health services. To pick one overall, however, I would say affordability, being able to live and thrive in the community. Affordability means having access to affordable healthcare and prescription drug benefits; it means making sure people are housed and able to remain housed. It means the minimum wage is enough to live on, to house and feed your family and live a decent life. It means addressing the affordable housing crisis which is inextricably intertwined with paying people a living wage that includes adequate health care and decent benefits. And it means we have services to help those who are in crisis, such as eviction and foreclosure prevention and unemployment insurance, which people can access without spending hundreds of hours on the phone dealing with endless bureaucracy.

How will you help your constituents deal with inflation?

The COVID crisis brought to the forefront of people's minds the financial pressures many in our community have been facing for a long time: worries about the cost of health insurance, threats of eviction, and the need for unemployment insurance. The pandemic made many vulnerable who were never in crisis before. Now, our current inflation rates are piling on top of those concerns. To address these issues, we need to continue to offer relief for those facing eviction/foreclosure and address the housing affordability crisis. Minimum wage should be a living wage. Ensuring access to affordable high quality health care means Maryland needs a universal, single-payer system. Without this people don't get preventative care or any healthcare at all. This impacts the underinsured as well as the workplace through missed work, reduced productivity, and making others sick, and leads to financial problems, including bankruptcy, foreclosures, and even homelessness.

What do you see as the top transportation priority in your district, and how would you address it?

Top transportation priorities include expanding transit options, improving reliability, and ensuring adequate infrastructure. The problems with our local bus system include lack of needed routes, long headways, late buses, lack of bus stop shelters, poorly placed bus stops that are either in unsafe locations and/or far from destinations making it very difficult for seniors and people with disabilities. Addressing these requires additional funding and better communication with current and future end users. People are also concerned about development without adequate infrastructure which includes lack of safe roads and intersections and the failure to plan for transit and pedestrian access to new development. The solution to this mostly lies in the local zoning code but can also be addressed in state legislation aimed at requiring adequate planning especially on state roads.

What should schools do differently during the next pandemic to help students, families and teachers?

I agreed with the decisions made to close schools and require masks in order to keep everyone safe. We should continue to listen to our health experts. However, if there is a future pandemic, things would be different because we have learned a lot from this experience. We know how to teach in a virtual setting. But, schools need to have better mental health supports in place and have less asynchronous learning. We also need to get a better handle on child care. Not everyone was able to work from home while helping their young children with school. While schools are not child care, we can't overlook the fact that they also serve this function and facilitate people's (especially essential workers') ability to participate in the workforce. We will have to do more to develop solutions that work in this area.

How equitably do police officers treat people of color?

Police are subject to the same biases that the rest of us are. We shouldn't expect anything more or less would exist among officers in terms of biases. However, police have authority to use force and lock people up and so the consequences of their actions can have greater impact than those of the general public and can be fatal in some cases as we have seen in the news over the last few years. That is why we put in place strong police accountability reform that requires implicit bias training and the use of body worn cameras, creates civilian police accountability boards to review police misconduct in each county, establishes a right to record officers' actions, provides funding to increase diversity in the ranks of law enforcement, limits no knock warrants and use of deadly force, and makes police misconduct records public.

What would you do to make sure Maryland's voting system is secure and accurate?

The current system is secure and accurate. We have great local election boards throughout our state whose directors work tirelessly to run our elections and make sure that these are done securely. The same system has been used successfully and accurately to count more than 10.3 million ballots since the 2016 primary election, confirmed via audits. In addition, the Board of Elections has an in-house team dedicated to securing election data and election systems and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security, including weekly scans of the website and periodic scans of other systems performed by CISA. Importantly, what the legislature has been focused on is expanding and protecting the right to vote and campaign finance reform and transparency, which I see as equally as important because it does not matter how secure elections are if you are unable to exercise your right to vote in them.

What are the right goals and deadlines for Maryland to reduce carbon emissions and develop renewable energy sources?

I am proud of the goal we set in the Climate Solutions Now Act that we passed this year of 60% reduction by 2031 and net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. The next steps will be to use the data that comes out of the Act to work on concrete steps to achieve those goals, including electrifying buildings and other parts of the economy, expanding EV infrastructure throughout the state, and expanding renewable energy so that electricity is coming from clean, renewable sources.

What's Maryland's best use of federal COVID relief money?

A lot of these funds have been expended already, however to the extent additional funds exist they should be used towards protecting people's jobs and their homes. Small business grants, unemployment insurance, retraining for good paying union jobs, mortgage assistance and eviction prevention funds are incredibly helpful to those still dealing with the effects of COVID on the economy. Business has not returned to normal yet (In some areas of the economy), especially when COVID cases spike because of new variants having an immediate and dramatic impact. Hotel workers, restaurant workers, hairdressers, the self-employed, etc. are still suffering and continue to experience significant disruptions to their income. Additionally, rental assistance should last 18 months rather than the 2-3 months that were available locally.